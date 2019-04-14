Associated Press

Stephen Curry’s 38 points lead Warriors to Game 1 win over Clippers

Associated PressApr 14, 2019, 2:05 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 38 points and made eight 3-pointers to give him the most in postseason history, and the top-seeded Golden State Warriors began their quest for a three-peat by running away from the frustrated Los Angeles Clippers for a 121-104 victory in their playoff opener Saturday on a night tempers flared.

Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley were ejected with 4:41 to go, just 19 seconds after they received double-technicals when Durant stripped Beverley and the Clippers guard fell into the scorer’s table. They both became enraged again and official Ed Malloy immediately sent them both to the locker room. Durant high-fived fans as he exited and the home crowd went into chants of “Beat L.A.!”

Curry shot 8 for 12 from deep to pass Ray Allen (385) for career postseason 3s with 386, had a postseason career-high 15 rebounds, seven assists and the 31st 30-point postseason performance of his career.

Perhaps this old, heated rivalry still has all the testiness of years past – just with new faces all around.

These teams are meeting for just the second time in the postseason after the Clippers took a seven-game, first-round series in 2014 when the California franchises had a deep dislike for each other.

Game 2 is Monday night back at Oracle Arena.

Draymond Green got Golden State going by making all five of his shots in the first quarter on the way to 17 points to go with seven assists and seven rebounds, while Durant scored 23 points as the Warriors ran their postseason winning streak to seven games.

On one of his marvelous 3s, the two-time MVP knocked one down from way back late in the third, nearly did the splits in the air and landed on his behind – still smiling all the while.

Montrezl Harrell scored 26 points and fellow reserve Lou Williams contributed 25 points and nine assists as Los Angeles returned to the playoffs after missing last season following six straight appearances.

Beverley, who missed last Sunday’s 131-104 loss at Oracle because of a right hip pointer and was booed during pregame introductions, didn’t score in the first half and wound up with three points on 1-for-7 shooting, seven assists and seven rebounds.

He and Durant received double-technicals with 5 minutes left before they got into it again.

The Clippers lost their cool on a couple of occasions, and that hurt playing in an already difficult road arena.

Danilo Gallinari‘s technical in the final minute of the second only further fueled the home crowd, and Curry capitalized as the Warriors ran to a 69-56 halftime advantage.

Los Angeles played in the final regular-season game at Oracle, then the first playoff game of the last postseason run before the Warriors move to San Francisco and new Chase Center later this year.

 

TORONTO (AP) — For the Orlando Magic, the first game of the playoffs felt a lot like the final few weeks of the regular season: high stakes, small margins, and a big win at the end of the day.

D.J. Augustin scored 25 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and the Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard got a final shot for Toronto, but missed the rim with his 3-pointer from the top.

Orlando went 22-9 over the final 31 games of the season to clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.

“I think it helps,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said of his team’s tough regular-season finish. “We’ve been playing games that we had to win and were meaningful games for a while.”

Nikola Vucevic, who scored 11 points, said Orlando’s stretch drive help the team’s mental preparation for the grind of the postseason.

“Throughout this last month, we were able to fight through a lot of different adversity and it has kind of prepared us for the playoffs,” Vucevic said.

And, when crunch time arrived in Game 1, Orlando was entirely unfazed.

“We made a bunch of big plays in the last three or four minutes,” Clifford said.

Aaron Gordon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 16 points and Jonathan Isaac had 11 as the No. 7-seeded Magic became the latest team to beat Toronto in the opening game of a playoff series. The Raptors are 2-14 in playoff openers.

“We know who we are and this is one game,” Toronto’s Kyle Lowry said. “We’ve got to make sure we know who we are and execute what we can do. When we do what we are supposed to do, we are really, really good.”

Leonard scored 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 24 and Fred VanVleet had 14 for the second-seeded Raptors, who reclaimed the lead after trailing by 16 points in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch.

Toronto got 13 points apiece from Danny Green and Marc Gasol, but Lowry finished scoreless, missing all seven of his attempts. Lowry did have eight assists and seven rebounds.

“He had some really good looks that he’s normally going to knock down,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I’m sure he’ll bounce back and play a little better in the next game.”

Leonard hit a tying 3 with 1:35 left, then put Toronto up 101-99 with a jumper at 1:02. Augustin made a layup to tie it again with 44 seconds left, then connected from long range for the fourth time to win the game.

Gasol said he and Leonard got their defensive assignments mixed up on Augustin’s decisive shot, leaving the guard wide open.

“It was a mistake made on that play,” Gasol said. “We miscommunicated and he made a good shot.”

Augustin’s 3 was the seventh lead change of the final quarter and the 13th of the game.

“When I saw the opening, I shot the ball with confidence and it went in,” he said.

Augustin made 9 of 13 attempts, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Leonard made all four of his attempts in the first and added a pair of free throws. He scored 11 points in the opening quarter as Toronto led 30-25.

Leading 42-41 with 3:46 remaining in the second, Orlando got 10 points from Augustin in a 15-0 run that put the Magic up 57-41 with 55 seconds left. Siakam stopped Toronto’s drought with a jump shot, and Gasol and Green added 3-pointers but the Raptors trailed 57-49 at halftime.

Leonard scored five points as Toronto used a 12-2 spurt at the start of the third, reclaiming the lead on Gasol’s 3 at 8:19. Siakam scored eight points in the third, while Leonard and Green each had seven, as the Raptors took a narrow 76-75 lead to the fourth.

 

Lakers reportedly reach out to Tyronn Lue, get permission to talk to Monty Williams for coaching job

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
In a sign that the Lakers may just expand the powers of general manager Rob Pelinka and not bring in someone to replace Magic Johnson atop the basketball operations food chain, the team is moving full speed ahead with its coaching search one day after Luke Walton was out the door.

Two reports say the Lakers are starting the process with the two names that quickly surfaced after — actually, before — Walton was gone: Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams.

Lue is currently not working and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said that meeting likely happens next week.

Williams is an assistant coach with the Sixers, so his plate is full right now (he and the entire Sixers coaching staff will be putting in long hours after Saturday’s loss to the Nets). Still, the Lakers have started the process of talking to him, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been granted permission to discuss the franchise’s head-coach opening with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams, league sources told ESPN….

The expectation is that Pelinka likely will speak to Williams on the phone or travel east to meet with him because the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets just started, league sources said.

While LeBron James does not get to pick the next Lakers coach, his seal of approval matters. Both Lue and Williams would get that. Lue was LeBron’s coach in Cleveland and won a title with him. Williams, who was the Pelicans’ head coach for five seasons, knows LeBron through USA Basketball and would give him a thumbs up as well.

Whoever lands the Lakers coaching job will have a lot of work to do, melding a roster that will see a lot of turnover this summer. The Lakers are going big game hunting for elite free agents or stars who become available via trades, but around them the roster will shift as well as all the one-year contracts the Lakers had expire and they look to fill the roster out with players who fit whatever system the team is going for under the new coach. Also, this time the Lakers should look for a little more shooting.

It appears more and more that Pelinka — the former agent for Kobe Bryant and other NBA players, now in just his second year as a GM — will be running the Lakers basketball operations and constructing the new roster. That is not the direction most around the league first expected Los Angeles to go — the Lakers were expected to chase big name front office people, ones they could poach from other teams or who happened to be available, but instead owner Jeanie Buss seems to be leaning toward the familiar, the person she knows.

Sixers fine Amir Johnson for cell phone use on bench, Joel Embiid gives explanation

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
On a day that was just ugly all around for the Philadelphia 76ers — a Game 1 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets — the big story was Amir Johnson and Joel Embiid checking texts on a phone from the bench during the loss.

It was Johnson’s phone and Embiid said after the game they were checking texts to see what was going on with his Johnson’s ill daughter. That, however, was not good enough for the Sixers, who reviewed the situation and fined Johnson for his actions. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The league office could also take action, the fine by the team was, in part, a pre-emptive measure.

The Sixers would like to put this behind them and move on. The bigger challenge is the use of the phone on the bench perfectly symbolized a Sixers team that seemed to have its head elsewhere and was not ready for playoff basketball in Game 1.

Now there is a real pressure on the Sixers to win Game 2 and show that Saturday’s results were a fluke, and that Philly can handle adversity. We will find out about that Monday night.

Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson caught checking phone from bench during Game 1 loss to Nets

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
That was everything that could have gone wrong for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the playoffs.

For too much of the game, Philadelphia looked like an AAU team — one loaded with individual talent but no idea how to play together — while the Nets were cohesive and getting the shots they wanted, then hitting them. Brooklyn was 11-of-26 from three for the game, the Sixers 3-of-25.

The result was a 111-102 Nets upset of the Sixers in Game 1 in Philadelphia Saturday. Sixers fans booed their team at points and streamed to the exits early in this one.

Joel Embiid was cleared to play as a game-time decision, but he was not himself on the court. The bigger news was on the bench were Embiid and Amir Johnson were caught texting, or at least checking texts, from a phone during the loss.

Embiid said after the game that Johnson’s daughter is sick and they were just getting an update on her.

At the very least this is going to cost Embiid and/or Johnson a lot of money, and he could be forced to sit for Game 2.

Embiid and Johnson’s use of the phone on the bench spoke to the level of seriousness and focus the Sixers players brought to this game.

The one exception was Jimmy Butler had a playoff career-high 36 in the loss for Philly, and he hit the shot of the game.

Sixers without the name Butler on their back of their jerseys shot just 37.5 percent for the game. The Nets did a good job not letting J.J. Redick or Tobias Harris have space at the three-point line and they never got going (or, in Harris’ case, enough attempts). Embiid finished with 22 points (on 5-of-15 shooting, after starting 1-of-9) plus 15 rebounds, but he was not a dominant force.

Brooklyn played with more passion and cohesion all game. D'Angelo Russell finished with 26 points, and Caris LeVert had 23 points off the bench. The Nets bench had 59 points for the game, and they swung the game with plays like this one from veteran Jared Dudley.

One of the questions about the thrown-together 76ers was how they would respond to adversity. We’re going to find out in Game 2.