Draymond Green didn’t see a problem with Amir Johnson using his phone

Amir Johnson was checking his game during a playoff matchup on Saturday. Twitter had a field day as speculation ran rampant, but Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid said that Johnson was just checking in about his daughter, who is sick.
That explanation wasn’t enough for Philadelphia, who fined Johnson for his actions after the game. Having a phone on the bench is against NBA regulations.
However, at least one NBA star didn’t see what the big deal was. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took to Twitter to say that he thought Johnson checking his phone was in line with normal American work culture.
Hopefully Johnson’s daughter will feel better soon and we can move past this. The Sixers have bigger issues to worry about right now. They lost Game 1 of their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets, 111-102.
Warriors’ Bob Myers, Heat’s Pat Riley say they’re not leaving teams for Lakers
More and more, it appears the Lakers aren’t going to bring in a savior from the outside to replace Magic Johnson and turn the Lakers’ fortunes around. Current general manager Rob Pelinka showed coach Luke Walton the door then started the coaching search. It looks like the Lakers may give Pelinka the hammer on basketball decision making, he’s taking charge of it already.
That may be the best move because the Lakers’ getting a big name team president seemed to be going about as well as their free agency pursuits under Jim Buss. The top candidates mentioned have shot the idea down or taken other jobs before even having a serious conversation with the Lakers.
Me: Shouldn’t you be having lunch with (Lakers controlling owner) Jeanie Buss?
Bob: Oh, right. Almost forgot. (Looks at his watch) I’m supposed to meet her at 2.
Myers then laughed a laugh that suggests he’s not eager to go anywhere anytime soon, even if there are days and nights when he probably wouldn’t mind.
Pat Riley returning to the Lakers from Miami was another name that came up a lot, but Riley was clear in speaking at his end-of-season press conference that he’s not going anywhere. Except maybe South Beach for dinner. Via Shandel Richardson of The Athletic:
“I mean, I’m not going to comment on another team’s misfortune while they’re going through some adversity right now,” Riley said at his annual end-of-the-season press conference at AmericanAirlines Arena. “There’s no doubt that I have a history with that team. I was there for 20 years and I have a lot of friends still in the organization. I had a good conversation with Magic after he stepped down and I’m sure they’ll work it out. I’m not going to be part of that. That’s not what I want to do.”
One other name that Laker fans bring up is a guy just down the hall at Staples Center: Jerry West. The Laker legend and former GM of the team who is one of the smartest minds in basketball and has a statue of himself as a Laker outside Staples. That, however, may be the longest shot of all — there is a lot of bad blood from how West’s time in the Laker front office ended, and new regime under Jeanie Buss or not that is not going away. There is no prodigal son story here. It is not happening.
Which means the job may be Pelinka’s, for better or worse.
Kevin Durant, Patrick Beverley ejected from chippy Warriors win over Clippers
From the opening tip, the Clippers were going to be physical and not back down from the Warriors. This was a chippy game. Patrick Beverley, the emotional lynchpin of the Clippers, led the way.
Golden State has seen this before. Kevin Durant has dealt with this before, he has a long history with Beverley going back to college.
Beverley was in KD’s face all night, including mocking KD in the third after Beverley was called for a foul and Durant had thrown up his arms and taken a step back on the call. In the fourth quarter they had a couple of confrontations, technicals were handed out, and on the last one a quick whistle came and Durant and Beverley were ejected.
After the game, Beverley denied he did anything.
“I got pushed, I got up, I got ejected,” Beverley said. “I guess the refs saw something that I don’t know but that’s alright.”
The Clippers will make the Durant for Beverley trade every game, which is why after the game Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant can’t take the bait. In this case it didn’t impact the game the way Beverley hoped, the Warriors went on a little run after the ejection and went on to win 121-104.
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Upset Saturday leaves Sixers, Raptors, Nuggets in hole
The NBA playoffs are underway and there can be a lot to unpack in a series of intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
THOUGHT OF THE DAY: Maybe there is something to having to win down the stretch of the regular season — to basically have your playoffs start early — when it comes to being ready for Game 1.
1) Joel Embiid is not himself and Sixers earn boos from fans in a loss to Nets. Sixers fans suffered through the losing of “The Process” for this? They know good basketball when they see it, but Sixers fans didn’t see it on Saturday in Game 1… well, not true, they saw it from a scrappy Nets team that picked up a 111-102 Game 1 win on the road.
Philadelphia fans didn’t see it from their hometown Sixers, who looked tight. So the fans booed.
Ben Simmons did not appreciate that, saying “If you’re a Sixers fan and you’re going to boo, stay on that side.”
Simmons earned those boos, however, with his nine-point, seven-rebound, three-assist night where the Nets dared him to shoot jump shots and he passed on those invitations. Simmons was not the playmaker Philadelphia needed him to be.
Joel Embiid was not the player the Sixers needed him to be. The Sixers best player was a game-time decision with knee pain but decided to play through it and wasn’t himself, except in flashes. Embiid put up numbers — 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting, 15 rebounds, and five blocks — but he wasn’t able to impact the game the way he was used to. He started the game shooting 1-of-9 and was not moving well at points.
In what seemed to symbolize the Sixers approach to the night, Amir Johnson and Embiid were caught checking texts on a phone during the loss. Johnson was fined by the team for that.
Brooklyn, a team of underdogs and cast-offs, played harder and with more passion than the star-studded Sixers. The Nets had a we-have-nothing-to-lose attitude that seemed to free them. D’Angelo Russell, in his playoff debut, was 3-of-15 shooting in the first half, but was 7-of-10 in the second half and finished with 26. Russell made sure there would be no comeback.
One of the questions for Philadelphia this playoffs was how the team would handle adversity. We’re going to find out starting Monday night in Game 2.
2) The more things change, the more they stayed the same for Toronto in Game 1 loss. This was the year that was going to be different. They have Kawhi Leonard. They have a deeper roster. They have a coach who focused on preparing them for the playoffs along each step of the 82-game season. These Raptors were ready for the playoffs…
And they lost Game 1 at home 104-101 after D.J. Augustin did this.
Kyle Lowry had zero points. Raptors fans have seen this movie from him before in the playoffs, but check out this shot chart
Kawhi Leonard was up and down, and the Raptors went as he did. When he was 4-of-4 shooting for 11 points in the first quarter, Toronto was up five and seemed to be in control. When he was 0-of-5 and didn’t score in the second quarter the Raptors were outscored by 13. And so it went, right down to the final shot of the game, Leonard’s “answer” to Augustin’s shot.
The Magic have been in playoff mode for a while, they had to close the season 22-9 just to make the playoffs. Orlando was ready. Toronto, not so much.
This series is far from over, but now it falls to the Raptors to prove that this season will be different from the last few.
3) Nikola Jokic has a triple-double in playoff debut but it’s not enough as San Antonio wins. The last guy to get a triple-double in his playoff debut? You might not remember him because he’s not in the playoffs this season, but it was LeBron James back in 2006. Nikola Jokic did it on Saturday with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists. He also played solid defense all game.
But in crunch time the Nuggets lacked a scorer who could take over. Denver and Jokic tried to play the team game they had all season, giving up good shots looking for great shots, when what they needed was someone to just take and make a few shots.
Nobody was making shots, the Nuggets shooting woes from the end of the regular season followed them into the playoffs. Maybe Mike Malone needs to put Rocky in the game.
The Spurs were poised under pressure. Shocking, I know. They played like a franchise that has been to the playoffs for 22 straight years. Derrick White was the best Spur on the floor, with 16 points on offense and defense that smothered Jamal Murray on the other end. The Spurs needed that on a night DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined to shoot 33.3 percent.
The Spurs were the trendy first-round upset pick and in Game 1 they showed why — they knew how to execute under pressure.
Now the pressure is ramped up on the Nuggets for Game 2, we’ll see how they respond.
DeMar DeRozan, Spurs defense too much for Nuggets in Game 1
DENVER (AP) —Nikola Jokic overcame suffocating double teams to become the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his playoff debut and the first since LeBron James in 2006.
What did it mean to him?
“To be honest, nothing,” Jokic said.
It also mattered little to the San Antonio Spurs, who beat the Denver Nuggets 101-96 in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series Saturday night.
Jokic’s accomplishment was rendered a footnote by LaMarcus Aldridge‘s suffocating defense, DeMar DeRozen’s 18 points, Derrick White‘s clinching steal in the closing seconds and all those wide-open shots that just didn’t fall for Denver.
Although Jokic pulled down 14 rebounds and dished out 14 assists, he took just nine shots, made four, and was limited to 10 points, less than half his regular season scoring average of 20.1.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called it a wash because Aldridge wasn’t himself, either, going just 6 of 19 for 15 points.
“We didn’t let Jokic play as he wanted and they didn’t let LaMarcus play as much as he wanted,” Popovich said. “It is important because they are both great players and they are going to continue to get a lot of attention throughout the series.”
Aldridge said this is what everyone can expect this whole series, too.
“Both bigs kind of never really got comfortable down there. When you have two bigs that are so big for your team, it’s going to be like that,” Aldridge said. “We did a good job of just trying to mix it up on him. They did the same thing on me.”
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he didn’t wish his All-Star had taken more shots.
“Every time he put it down, there was somebody right there. They trapped him every time,” Malone said. “So, I think Nikola has a high IQ. He’s going to make the right play. Unfortunately, we didn’t make them pay for double-teaming enough.”
The Nuggets made just 42 percent of their shots, 21 percent from 3-point range, and missed eight free throws while failing to score a single fast-break basket.
“I think if we’re making shots, it becomes a lot harder to double-team him consistently,” Malone said. “They stayed with it because we couldn’t make a shot. So, that was the tough thing about it. But I love Nikola’s approach. I love his play-making. I love his passing.”
The sellout crowd at the Pepsi Center, where the Nuggets went 34-7 for the best home record in the league, certainly wanted Jokic to take more shots. But even those calls quieted after Jokic shot an airball on a 3 at a crucial point in the fourth quarter.
White stole the ball at midcourt from Jamal Murray with 1.3 seconds left after Aldridge sank a pair of free throws following his key defensive rebound of Murray’s errant shot that would have given the Nuggets the lead with seven seconds left.
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Denver.
Making their first playoff appearance in six years, the Nuggets trailed most of the night, but they trimmed a 12-point deficit to one in the final minute.
They had the ball with 6.9 seconds left and needed a 3 even though they were just 6 for 28 from the arc. But they never got the chance to tie it because White, a second-year pro who moved into a bigger role when Dejounte Murray got hurt in the preseason, stripped Murray and drew the foul, then sank both shots.
“He was spectacular,” Popovich said. “For somebody who got put in that position and to learn that position with a bunch of new players, it’s really remarkable what he’s done. Hopefully, he’ll continue to play that way because it’s going to be a long series.”
Asked what adjustments he had in mind for Game 2, Malone said simply, “Make shots.”