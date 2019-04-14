Getty

Blake Griffin to miss Game 1 of series vs. Bucks

By Dane DelgadoApr 14, 2019
The Detroit Pistons will have to play a game on one of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Griffin has been battling a left knee injury since late March and has missed several games as the season has come to a close.

According to Pistons coach Dwane Casey, Griffin will miss Game 1 of the series against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.

Griffin has been day-to-day since the end of the year and missed the closing game of the season against the New York Knicks. Griffin has been a valuable producer for Detroit this season, scoring 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

The Pistons are a spunky team but are inherently flawed, and were going to have a hard time against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the first place. Not having Griffin will severely limit their opportunities on both sides of the ball, and it could get ugly if he’s not able to go here soon.

Celtics rally past Pacers in low scoring Game 1 victory

Associated PressApr 14, 2019
BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris each had 20 points, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 84-74 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points. Al Horford added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward had 10 points. It was the first playoff game since 2017 for Irving and Hayward after each missed last year’s postseason with injuries.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Pacers led by 11 points in the first half but had just eight points in the third quarter. The Celtics capitalized and led by as many as 22 in the fourth. Indiana scored 29 points in the second half, and the quarter and half were both its worst of the season.

Cory Joseph had 14 points for the Pacers. Bojan Boganovic was the lone Pacers starter in double figures with 12 points.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens and Pacers coach Nate McMillan both said before the series that the more physical team would have the edge.

After a shaky start, it turned out to be Boston.

Indiana led by as many as 11 in the first half before Boston opened the third quarter with a 22-3 run to take a 60-48 lead. The Pacers didn’t get their first field goal of the second half until Cory Joseph dropped in a layup with 3:38 left in the third. They finished the quarter 2 for 19 from the field.

Boston’s run included a brief appearance by Celtics legend and former Pacers front office executive Larry Bird, who was shown on the big screen during a timeout.

The third period ended with Terry Rozier connecting on an acrobatic 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining to put the Celtics ahead 64-53. The lead grew to 84-62 on a 3-pointer by Tatum with 3:34 remaining.

Stevens went with Jaylen Brown in the starting lineup in place of Marcus Smart, who is out with a torn left oblique.

But after Boston committed four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game, Stevens quickly adjusted, inserting Morris and Hayward.

The change paid off with Morris connecting on 3 of 4 field-goal attempts in the period, including two 3-pointers, and scoring 12 points. No other Celtics player had more than two points.

The Celtics continued turning the ball over, though. They finished the first half with 10 turnovers, which led to 11 Pacers points.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Went 12 of 21 from the free throw line (57%).

Celtics: Outrebounded the Pacers 55-42.

PATRIOTS’ KRAFT COURTSIDE

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft sat courtside beside Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Kraft was charged with two counts of solicitation in January after police said he twice paid to have sex with employees at a Florida spa.

UP NEXT

Boston hosts Game 2 on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant on his place in history: ‘Comparison is a need for joy’

By Dane DelgadoApr 14, 2019
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has known to be a sensitive guy. He has had a burner account in the past on Twitter, and the narrative surrounding him is one of the desire for respect equal of his ability and accomplishments.

But that always seems to escape the former NBA Finals MVP, and so rumor has it Durant could depart the Warriors this summer for another clear starring role on his own team.

Still, Durant says that he tries not to compare himself to the greats of NBA history. Instead, Durant wants to compare his performance to that of his teammates as a way to make himself better.

I’m not sure I necessarily believe Durant actually does this, but it’s probably a healthier way to look at his day-to-day experience.

Via The Athletic:

“Comparison is a need for joy,” Durant said. “It takes a long time for you to realize that as an NBA player, especially when you’ve been pumped up, as soon as you come into it, you’re promoted a star. You always want to compare yourself to the next guy or the guy that did it before, the MJs, the Kobes, the LeBrons, to rookies. I want to compare myself to my teammates. When you compare yourself at all times to see what guys are doing, you’re taking away from the focus of trying to make yourself the greatest that you can be.”

“Comparison is a need for joy” sounds like a quote directly from a therapy session, and if that’s the case, good for Durant.

On a human level you can feel empathy for Durant struggling with his place in history and not feeling validated despite his obvious greatness. Hopefully Durant can use this mindset to help him the playoffs this season and as he moves forward with whatever decision he makes for his career.

Draymond Green didn’t see problem with Amir Johnson using his phone

By Dane DelgadoApr 14, 2019
Amir Johnson was checking his phone during a playoff matchup on Saturday. Twitter had a field day as speculation ran rampant, but Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid said that Johnson was just checking in about his daughter, who is sick.

That explanation wasn’t enough for Philadelphia, who fined Johnson for his actions after the game. Having a phone on the bench is against NBA regulations.

However, at least one NBA star didn’t see what the big deal was. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took to Twitter to say that he thought Johnson checking his phone was in line with normal American work culture.

Via Twitter:

That comparison by Green is a stretch at best, but in any case it’s now time to move on.

Hopefully Johnson’s daughter will feel better soon. Meanwhile the Sixers have bigger issues to worry about right now. They lost Game 1 of their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets, 111-102.

Warriors’ Bob Myers, Heat’s Pat Riley say they’re not leaving teams for Lakers

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2019
More and more, it appears the Lakers aren’t going to bring in a savior from the outside to replace Magic Johnson and turn the Lakers’ fortunes around. Current general manager Rob Pelinka showed coach Luke Walton the door then started the coaching search. It looks like the Lakers may give Pelinka the hammer on basketball decision making, he’s taking charge of it already.

That may be the best move because the Lakers’ getting a big name team president seemed to be going about as well as their free agency pursuits under Jim Buss. The top candidates mentioned have shot the idea down or taken other jobs before even having a serious conversation with the Lakers.

David Griffin, the guy who built a championship team around LeBron James in Cleveland, took the job as the head of the New Orleans Pelicans’ head of basketball operations.

Bob Myers, the Warriors head man, is a UCLA graduate who got his law degree in the Los Angeles area and lived in the city for more than a decade as an agent. He was quickly linked to the job, but told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area that he’s happy where he’s at with the job he’s got and the powerhouse he’s built.

Me: What are you doing here today?

Bob: What do you mean?

Me: Shouldn’t you be having lunch with (Lakers controlling owner) Jeanie Buss?

Bob: Oh, right. Almost forgot. (Looks at his watch) I’m supposed to meet her at 2.

Myers then laughed a laugh that suggests he’s not eager to go anywhere anytime soon, even if there are days and nights when he probably wouldn’t mind.

Pat Riley returning to the Lakers from Miami was another name that came up a lot, but Riley was clear in speaking at his end-of-season press conference that he’s not going anywhere. Except maybe South Beach for dinner. Via Shandel Richardson of The Athletic:

“I mean, I’m not going to comment on another team’s misfortune while they’re going through some adversity right now,” Riley said at his annual end-of-the-season press conference at AmericanAirlines Arena. “There’s no doubt that I have a history with that team. I was there for 20 years and I have a lot of friends still in the organization. I had a good conversation with Magic after he stepped down and I’m sure they’ll work it out. I’m not going to be part of that. That’s not what I want to do.”

One other name that Laker fans bring up is a guy just down the hall at Staples Center: Jerry West. The Laker legend and former GM of the team who is one of the smartest minds in basketball and has a statue of himself as a Laker outside Staples. That, however, may be the longest shot of all — there is a lot of bad blood from how West’s time in the Laker front office ended, and new regime under Jeanie Buss or not that is not going away. There is no prodigal son story here. It is not happening.

Which means the job may be Pelinka’s, for better or worse.