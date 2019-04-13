Getty Images

Wizards’ Devin Robinson hospitalized, arrested after fight at club with Eagles’ Jalen Mills

Apr 13, 2019
Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.

The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.

Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.

The Wizards released a statement.

We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.

Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.

With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.

 

Blazers take Game 1, Paul George’s shoulder could decide series

Apr 14, 2019
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in trouble. Yes, Russell Westbrook and Paul George lost Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, 104-99. Portland lead by as many as 19 points at one point in the first half, but the Thunder rallied with solid play as they capitalized on Blazers turnovers.

But all that is in the background for now. At this point, after seeing George play with an injured shoulder — or shoulders? — it appears Oklahoma City has bigger issues.

George’s alter ego “Playoff P” was nowhere to be found despite the Thunder star logging 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. That stat line was not indicative of how George played, particularly as a shooter. He shot just 26.6% from 3-point range, and was easily susceptible to blocks from the likes of Portland defenders like Maurice Harkless. George was inert, predictable, and unable to overpower his opponents the way he has as an MVP candidate this season.

News from Moda Center after the game from George himself wasn’t exactly encouraging, either. In fact, George said that he couldn’t even lift his shoulder four days ago.

The game still ended up being just a five-point affair, with Portland running out of gas and playing sloppy down stretch. Damian Lillard was the Blazers’ saving grace, adding 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter alone.

It’s true that the first game of the playoffs can often belie the true nature of the coming battle between two teams. There’s usually no need to overreact to a single result as coaching staffs make huge adjustments from game-to-game.

But it could be different for Oklahoma City.

Sunday’s game against the Blazers showed that Portland has enough firepower, particularly with their rotational players like Enes Kanter and Seth Curry. Former New York Knicks big man had a monster game, scoring 20 points with 18 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

You can also expect Rodney Hood, Evan Turner, and Harkless to make a bigger impact as the series goes along.

So where does that leave the Thunder?

In a word: exasperated.

That much was was clear after the game when Westbrook gave two consecutive “next question” responses to a reporter from Oklahoma City.

Portland has been a solid story all season, and they are more of a team-oriented squad now than they have been since 2015. Damian Lillard is a top five MVP candidate, and the fact that McCollum has come back from a knee muscle strain this soon is an indicator of how serious this team is about getting out of the first round.

The Blazers have been swept the last two postseasons in a row, and it was immediately evident in the first quarter on Sunday that they were not looking to continue that streak. Portland was everywhere, diving for loose balls, jumping into passing lanes, and giving maximum effort that petered the edge of control.

Westbrook played the way that Westbrook does. He notched another triple-double against the Blazers in Game 1, and the rest of the Thunder contributed in kind. But this version of Oklahoma City isn’t strong enough to beat Portland when they are firing on all cylinders, particularly as the Blazers have found a bit of depth and momentum heading into the postseason.

Blazers got a win at home and the Thunder continued their streak of losing the first game of the first round. Game 2 is on Tuesday, again in Northeast Portland, and the Blazers will have an eye on grabbing a serious lead before switching locations for Game 3.

Portland will be digesting tape and analyzing the Thunder’s tendencies. Oklahoma City knows that, for all their own study, their season could hinge on the treatment George can receive over the next 48 hours.

For now, the biggest question in Portland will be about George’s shoulders, and whether he can find some explosiveness to match the Blazers’ talent in Game 2.

Celtics rally past Pacers in low scoring Game 1 victory

Apr 14, 2019
BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris each had 20 points, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 84-74 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points. Al Horford added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward had 10 points. It was the first playoff game since 2017 for Irving and Hayward after each missed last year’s postseason with injuries.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Pacers led by 11 points in the first half but had just eight points in the third quarter. The Celtics capitalized and led by as many as 22 in the fourth. Indiana scored 29 points in the second half, and the quarter and half were both its worst of the season.

Cory Joseph had 14 points for the Pacers. Bojan Boganovic was the lone Pacers starter in double figures with 12 points.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens and Pacers coach Nate McMillan both said before the series that the more physical team would have the edge.

After a shaky start, it turned out to be Boston.

Indiana led by as many as 11 in the first half before Boston opened the third quarter with a 22-3 run to take a 60-48 lead. The Pacers didn’t get their first field goal of the second half until Cory Joseph dropped in a layup with 3:38 left in the third. They finished the quarter 2 for 19 from the field.

Boston’s run included a brief appearance by Celtics legend and former Pacers front office executive Larry Bird, who was shown on the big screen during a timeout.

The third period ended with Terry Rozier connecting on an acrobatic 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining to put the Celtics ahead 64-53. The lead grew to 84-62 on a 3-pointer by Tatum with 3:34 remaining.

Stevens went with Jaylen Brown in the starting lineup in place of Marcus Smart, who is out with a torn left oblique.

But after Boston committed four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game, Stevens quickly adjusted, inserting Morris and Hayward.

The change paid off with Morris connecting on 3 of 4 field-goal attempts in the period, including two 3-pointers, and scoring 12 points. No other Celtics player had more than two points.

The Celtics continued turning the ball over, though. They finished the first half with 10 turnovers, which led to 11 Pacers points.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Went 12 of 21 from the free throw line (57%).

Celtics: Outrebounded the Pacers 55-42.

PATRIOTS’ KRAFT COURTSIDE

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft sat courtside beside Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Kraft was charged with two counts of solicitation in January after police said he twice paid to have sex with employees at a Florida spa.

UP NEXT

Boston hosts Game 2 on Wednesday.

Blake Griffin to miss Game 1 of series vs. Bucks

Apr 14, 2019
The Detroit Pistons will have to play a game on one of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Griffin has been battling a left knee injury since late March and has missed several games as the season has come to a close.

According to Pistons coach Dwane Casey, Griffin will miss Game 1 of the series against the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.

Griffin has been day-to-day since the end of the year and missed the closing game of the season against the New York Knicks. Griffin has been a valuable producer for Detroit this season, scoring 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

The Pistons are a spunky team but are inherently flawed, and were going to have a hard time against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the first place. Not having Griffin will severely limit their opportunities on both sides of the ball, and it could get ugly if he’s not able to go here soon.

Kevin Durant on his place in history: ‘Comparison is a need for joy’

Apr 14, 2019
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has known to be a sensitive guy. He has had a burner account in the past on Twitter, and the narrative surrounding him is one of the desire for respect equal of his ability and accomplishments.

But that always seems to escape the former NBA Finals MVP, and so rumor has it Durant could depart the Warriors this summer for another clear starring role on his own team.

Still, Durant says that he tries not to compare himself to the greats of NBA history. Instead, Durant wants to compare his performance to that of his teammates as a way to make himself better.

I’m not sure I necessarily believe Durant actually does this, but it’s probably a healthier way to look at his day-to-day experience.

Via The Athletic:

“Comparison is a need for joy,” Durant said. “It takes a long time for you to realize that as an NBA player, especially when you’ve been pumped up, as soon as you come into it, you’re promoted a star. You always want to compare yourself to the next guy or the guy that did it before, the MJs, the Kobes, the LeBrons, to rookies. I want to compare myself to my teammates. When you compare yourself at all times to see what guys are doing, you’re taking away from the focus of trying to make yourself the greatest that you can be.”

“Comparison is a need for joy” sounds like a quote directly from a therapy session, and if that’s the case, good for Durant.

On a human level you can feel empathy for Durant struggling with his place in history and not feeling validated despite his obvious greatness. Hopefully Durant can use this mindset to help him the playoffs this season and as he moves forward with whatever decision he makes for his career.