Wizards’ Devin Robinson hospitalized, arrested after fight at club with Eagles’ Jalen Mills

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.

The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.

Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.

The Wizards released a statement.

We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.

Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.

With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.

 

Sixers fine Amir Johnson for cell phone use on bench, Joel Embiid gives explanation

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
On a day that was just ugly all around for the Philadelphia 76ers — a Game 1 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets — the big story was Amir Johnson and Joel Embiid checking texts on a phone from the bench during the loss.

It was Johnson’s phone and Embiid said after the game they were checking texts to see what was going on with his Johnson’s ill daughter. That, however, was not good enough for the Sixers, who reviewed the situation and fined Johnson for his actions. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The league office could also take action, the fine by the team was, in part, a pre-emptive measure.

The Sixers would like to put this behind them and move on. The bigger challenge is the use of the phone on the bench perfectly symbolized a Sixers team that seemed to have its head elsewhere and was not ready for playoff basketball in Game 1.

Now there is a real pressure on the Sixers to win Game 2 and show that Saturday’s results were a fluke, and that Philly can handle adversity. We will find out about that Monday night.

Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson caught checking phone from bench during Game 1 loss to Nets

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
That was everything that could have gone wrong for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the playoffs.

For too much of the game, Philadelphia looked like an AAU team — one loaded with individual talent but no idea how to play together — while the Nets were cohesive and getting the shots they wanted, then hitting them. Brooklyn was 11-of-26 from three for the game, the Sixers 3-of-25.

The result was a 111-102 Nets upset of the Sixers in Game 1 in Philadelphia Saturday. Sixers fans booed their team at points and streamed to the exits early in this one.

Joel Embiid was cleared to play as a game-time decision, but he was not himself on the court. The bigger news was on the bench were Embiid and Amir Johnson were caught texting, or at least checking texts, from a phone during the loss.

Embiid said after the game that Johnson’s daughter is sick and they were just getting an update on her.

At the very least this is going to cost Embiid and/or Johnson a lot of money, and he could be forced to sit for Game 2.

Embiid and Johnson’s use of the phone on the bench spoke to the level of seriousness and focus the Sixers players brought to this game.

The one exception was Jimmy Butler had a playoff career-high 36 in the loss for Philly, and he hit the shot of the game.

Sixers without the name Butler on their back of their jerseys shot just 37.5 percent for the game. The Nets did a good job not letting J.J. Redick or Tobias Harris have space at the three-point line and they never got going (or, in Harris’ case, enough attempts). Embiid finished with 22 points (on 5-of-15 shooting, after starting 1-of-9) plus 15 rebounds, but he was not a dominant force.

Brooklyn played with more passion and cohesion all game. D'Angelo Russell finished with 26 points, and Caris LeVert had 23 points off the bench. The Nets bench had 59 points for the game, and they swung the game with plays like this one from veteran Jared Dudley.

One of the questions about the thrown-together 76ers was how they would respond to adversity. We’re going to find out in Game 2.

Luke Walton reportedly reaches deal to become Sacramento head coach

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
Luke Walton was not out of a job for long.

Officially fired After coming to a “mutual agreement” to leave the Lakers on Friday (it was more of the crossed out part than the official line) Walton met on Saturday with Kings’ GM Vlade Divac and quickly came to terms to take over as the Kings’ head coach.

As noted by Cunningham, Divac had interest three years ago but Walton wanted to return to the Lakers organization. Three years later, rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles several weeks ago, before Divac fired coach Dave Joerger (as part of Divac consolidating power) or before Walton was out with the Lakers. This time things were lined up for this to come together quickly.

In basketball terms, this seems a good fit. Walton worked well with the young Lakers a season ago, and he wants to play an uptempo, ball-sharing style that would fit well with De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and the rest of the young Kings roster. Walton got the Lakers to play defense, the end of the court the Kings need to work on the most.

The question is can Divac and Walton form a bond and a stable environment for an organization that has been the poster child for disruption and dysfunction for years. The Kings have missed the playoffs for 13 seasons for a reason.

For the first time in a decade, the Kings seem headed in the right direction and Walton can fit with that. If owner Vivek Ranadive and his team can just stay out of the way and Vlade Divac has learned from past mistakes, this team is well positioned for the future.

Joel Embiid cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Nets

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
It’s the playoffs, the days of “load management” are over. If a player is healthy enough, he plays.

Joel Embiid is healthy enough.

The 76ers All-Star center was listed as doubtful yesterday and was a game-time decision on Saturday before Game 1 against Brooklyn, but he is available and will suit up.

Embiid is critical to the Sixers play on both ends, they are +11.3 points per 100 possessions better when Embiid is on the court this season. He anchors the defense as a rim protector on defense and is a physical force on offense who can knock down threes.

The Sixers and Nets face off in Game 1 Saturday afternoon.