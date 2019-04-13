Wizards’ Devin Robinson hospitalized, arrested after fight at club with Eagles’ Jalen Mills

Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.
The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.
Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.
The Wizards released a statement.
We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.
Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.
With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.