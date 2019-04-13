Getty Images

Wizards’ Devin Robinson hospitalized, arrested after fight at club with Eagles’ Jalen Mills

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.

The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.

Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.

The Wizards released a statement.

We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.

Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.

With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.

 

Luke Walton reportedly reaches deal to become Sacramento head coach

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
Luke Walton was not out of a job for long.

Officially fired After coming to a “mutual agreement” to leave the Lakers on Friday (it was more of the crossed out part than the official line) Walton met on Saturday with Kings’ GM Vlade Divac and quickly came to terms to take over as the Kings’ head coach.

As noted by Cunningham, Divac had interest three years ago but Walton wanted to return to the Lakers organization. Three years later, rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles several weeks ago, before Divac fired coach Dave Joerger (as part of Divac consolidating power) or before Walton was out with the Lakers. This time things were lined up for this to come together quickly.

In basketball terms, this seems a good fit. Walton worked well with the young Lakers a season ago, and he wants to play an uptempo, ball-sharing style that would fit well with De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and the rest of the young Kings roster. Walton got the Lakers to play defense, the end of the court the Kings need to work on the most.

The question is can Divac and Walton form a bond and a stable environment for an organization that has been the poster child for disruption and dysfunction for years. The Kings have missed the playoffs for 13 seasons for a reason.

For the first time in a decade, the Kings seem headed in the right direction and Walton can fit with that. If owner Vivek Ranadive and his team can just stay out of the way and Vlade Divac has learned from past mistakes, this team is well positioned for the future.

Joel Embiid cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Nets

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
It’s the playoffs, the days of “load management” are over. If a player is healthy enough, he plays.

Joel Embiid is healthy enough.

The 76ers All-Star center was listed as doubtful yesterday and was a game-time decision on Saturday before Game 1 against Brooklyn, but he is available and will suit up.

Embiid is critical to the Sixers play on both ends, they are +11.3 points per 100 possessions better when Embiid is on the court this season. He anchors the defense as a rim protector on defense and is a physical force on offense who can knock down threes.

The Sixers and Nets face off in Game 1 Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee River dyed green to celebrate Bucks’ playoff run

Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The river in downtown Milwaukee has been turned green – on purpose.

It’s not algae but a dye that has given the Milwaukee River an eye-popping bright green hue to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks and the team’s color as they head into the NBA playoffs seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks President Peter Feigin watched from a bridge Friday as boats crisscrossed the river shooting green dye into the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was on hand to provide assurances the dye won’t cause any environmental damage or make waterfowl sick.

The Bucks have numerous activities planned for the first round, including watch parties on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum. The Bucks host the Detroit Pistons for Game 1 on Sunday evening.

 

Fellow coaches vote Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Coach of the Year

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The official NBA ballots for Coach of the Year and the other year-end league awards — voted on by the media — were due Friday. When it comes to the coaching award, Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer is considered the favorite in a crowded field.

Budenholzer’s coaching peers agree.

The 30 NBA coaches voted to give Budenholzer the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, the award of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

“The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Mike Budenholzer in his first year as Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA. Congratulations to Bud on this prestigious recognition.”

Budenholzer took over for Jason Kidd, who was running an outdated style of offense and pressuring defense that often left the Bucks in bad positions. Budenholzer updated the Bucks to a modern system, with a five-out offense that spread the floor and opened driving lanes for Giannis Antetokounmpo, then on defense went to a more traditional system that had the Greek Freak and Brook Lopez protecting the rim. It worked brilliantly and the Bucks finished with a league-best 60-22 record and were top five in offense and defense.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special,” said Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players’ and staffs’ work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season.

“Michael H. Goldberg was a mentor and a friend to me for many years as he helped me grow to this moment. My staff and I are grateful for all he and the NBA Coaches Association have done and continue to do for coaches in the NBA.”

Other coaches who received votes were: Kenny Atkinson, Michael Malone, Nate McMillan, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Terry Stotts.

The NBA’s awards will be announced in a ceremony after the NBA Finals.