Wizards’ Devin Robinson hospitalized, arrested after fight at club with Eagles’ Jalen Mills

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.

The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.

Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.

The Wizards released a statement.

We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.

Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.

With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.

 

Joel Embiid cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Nets

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
It’s the playoffs, the days of “load management” are over. If a player is healthy enough, he plays.

Joel Embiid is healthy enough.

The 76ers All-Star center was listed as doubtful yesterday and was a game-time decision on Saturday before Game 1 against Brooklyn, but he is available and will suit up.

Embiid is critical to the Sixers play on both ends, they are +11.3 points per 100 possessions better when Embiid is on the court this season. He anchors the defense as a rim protector on defense and is a physical force on offense who can knock down threes.

The Sixers and Nets face off in Game 1 Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee River dyed green to celebrate Bucks’ playoff run

Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The river in downtown Milwaukee has been turned green – on purpose.

It’s not algae but a dye that has given the Milwaukee River an eye-popping bright green hue to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks and the team’s color as they head into the NBA playoffs seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks President Peter Feigin watched from a bridge Friday as boats crisscrossed the river shooting green dye into the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was on hand to provide assurances the dye won’t cause any environmental damage or make waterfowl sick.

The Bucks have numerous activities planned for the first round, including watch parties on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum. The Bucks host the Detroit Pistons for Game 1 on Sunday evening.

 

Fellow coaches vote Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Coach of the Year

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The official NBA ballots for Coach of the Year and the other year-end league awards — voted on by the media — were due Friday. When it comes to the coaching award, Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer is considered the favorite in a crowded field.

Budenholzer’s coaching peers agree.

The 30 NBA coaches voted to give Budenholzer the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, the award of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

“The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Mike Budenholzer in his first year as Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA. Congratulations to Bud on this prestigious recognition.”

Budenholzer took over for Jason Kidd, who was running an outdated style of offense and pressuring defense that often left the Bucks in bad positions. Budenholzer updated the Bucks to a modern system, with a five-out offense that spread the floor and opened driving lanes for Giannis Antetokounmpo, then on defense went to a more traditional system that had the Greek Freak and Brook Lopez protecting the rim. It worked brilliantly and the Bucks finished with a league-best 60-22 record and were top five in offense and defense.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special,” said Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players’ and staffs’ work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season.

“Michael H. Goldberg was a mentor and a friend to me for many years as he helped me grow to this moment. My staff and I are grateful for all he and the NBA Coaches Association have done and continue to do for coaches in the NBA.”

Other coaches who received votes were: Kenny Atkinson, Michael Malone, Nate McMillan, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Terry Stotts.

The NBA’s awards will be announced in a ceremony after the NBA Finals.

In nod to history, Patrick Ewing will represent Knicks at NBA Draft Lottery

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
It was the greatest moment in the Knicks’ draft lottery history — Commissioner David Stern pulling out the (frozen?) envelope that gave the Knicks the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 1985 draft, where Patrick Ewing was the clear top pick.

This year, with the Knicks one of the three teams at the top of the lottery and Zion Williamson as the prized top pick, the Knicks are hoping to recreate a little magic:

Patrick Ewing will represent the team on the dais at the NBA Draft Lottery next month, the Knicks have announced.

“Patrick is a huge part of our team’s history and we’re thrilled to have number 33 represent the franchise at this year’s draft lottery,” said Steve Mills, president of the New York Knicks. “Patrick’s connection to the lottery is well documented, and we’re proud to have one of the all-time Knicks greats sit on the dais on behalf of the team, the city and the fans.”

Selecting Ewing worked out pretty well for New York, to say the least. He went on to become the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. Ewing is currently the head coach at Georgetown University, his alma mater.

The Knicks are hoping for lightning to strike again and turn the franchise around, via Williamson and the lottery and/or free agency, where the team seems quietly confident it will have a big summer. Talking to sources around the league, there is a strong belief is Kevin Durant will be a Knick next season.

The Knicks, along with the Suns and Cavaliers, have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick in the draft under the new, flattened out lottery odds the NBA put in place for this season. With the worst record in the NBA, the Knicks can pick no worse than fifth.

 