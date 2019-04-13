Associated Press

Shorter season? Shorter games? Tournaments? Adam Silver says NBA considering it all.

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
“Load management.”

It’s the latest term of art for rest. The NBA is trying to strike a delicate balance, knowing that players need more rest to play at their peak and reduce injuries, but at the same time, the league wants its stars on the court for more games, not sitting out for load management. In the past few years, at the urging of Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA schedule has been stretched out by a couple of weeks so that there are fewer back-to-backs, easier travel schedules, and more rest for players built into the system.

Still, plenty of players are sitting out. “Load management.”

The ultimate solution to this would be shorter seasons, which many people agree is a good idea — except for the part where the league makes less money so players, owners, everyone has to take a pay cut. Maybe the better solution is shorter games. Or, maybe play fewer regular-season games but have some European soccer-style tournaments mid-season to make up the revenue. Silver said Friday after the Board of Governor’s meeting that the league is considering all of that.

“I’m a traditionalist on one hand, but on the other hand [the 82-game schedule is] 50 years old or so, presenting an 82-game season, and there’s nothing magical about it,” Silver said.

“I think it’s on the league office to always be challenging the way we do things, to be paying attention to changing viewer habits, a changing marketplace, a new world of the way media is presented, often on smaller devices, less on screens, people having shorter attention spans, and saying, `This is an incredible game, it’s never been more exciting, the athleticism has never been greater, fantastic players coming from all around the world, but what’s the best way to put the season together?”‘

The challenge is all about money. Players and owners both like the concept of reducing games, cutting the season down to 70 (or 66, or 60) games. The challenge is that it also means fewer games for which to sell tickets or for broadcasters to show, likely leading to a drop in revenue — and nobody wants to give up their money. Which is why Silver has flirted with European-style mid-season tournaments.

“That’s why I’m particularly interested in looking at different kinds of formats – at midseason tournaments, for example, play-in tournaments – because even accepting that players have so many miles on their bodies, there may be better ways to present it,” Silver said. “Assuming guys are going to play 82 games, maybe there should be a certain number of games in the regular season and then there should be two tournaments throughout the season.”

Silver is willing to listen, ready to challenge the status quo more than most commissioners. He’s not one for playing it safe or doing things one way just because that’s always how it’s been done. That’s a good thing.

The league does need to put player health first, but as always money talks. Finding financial solutions will be the hard part.

Thunder’s Paul George could sit Game 1 but says “expect me out there Sunday”

Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder forward Paul George could miss Sunday’s playoff opener at Portland with right shoulder soreness.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Friday the All-Star is considered day-to-day.

George, who has been bothered by the shoulder issue since around the All-Star break, said it hurts but he intends to play Sunday in Game 1.

George finished second in the league with 28.0 points per game this season, and he led the league with 2.21 steals per contest. He shoots 39 percent from 3-point range and is the team’s No. 3 rebounder.

George hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Houston on Tuesday, but he aggravated a previous injury during the game and was in too much pain to play in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Milwaukee.

George also missed games on Feb. 28, March 2 and March 3 with soreness in the right shoulder. He has had problems with his left shoulder, too, though the issues are unrelated.

 

Report: Lakers had to stop Lonzo Ball from having unauthorized ankle surgery

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
If you were wondering where the tipping point was with Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand, check this out.

Lonzo Ball missed the 34 games of the season with a grade three ankle sprain and bone bruise. When it was not healing as fast as some expected, Alan Foster — the co-founder of Big Baller Brand that Ball is suing for more than $2 million in lost funds — set up an ankle surgery for Ball without the Lakers’ knowledge, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In what could have been a catastrophe, the Lakers needed to prevent point guard Lonzo Ball from undergoing a potential unauthorized surgery on his left ankle that was planned by estranged former business partner Alan Foster and with LaVar Ball’s knowledge, multiple team and league sources told The Athletic.

Lonzo Ball traveled to Ohio in late February to potentially go through with a procedure on his injured ankle, pushed by Foster, a source familiar with the situation told The Athletic. The family had experience with the doctor who would perform the procedure as he had also operated on LiAngelo Ball, the source said.

The Lakers found out about Ball’s situation when Lonzo Ball called General Manager Rob Pelinka, and the organization informed him that they would not allow it and could void his contract if he went through with the procedure, sources said. The Lakers then arranged transportation to bring Ball home, sources said. This could have been a disastrous moment for the Lakers, with a core player potentially undergoing a procedure that could have blindsided the organization.

That is nearly unprecedented. The report goes on to say Magic Johnson or Rob Pelinka accompanied Ball to future doctor visits to make sure he stayed on path with his recovery. Ball’s then-agent Harrison Gains helped stop the procedure, but Ball has switched agents and now is with CAA.

Players have disagreed with team doctors before and gotten second opinions, and there has been tension over that — see Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio for an example — but there is always communication. Especially when it comes to surgery.

Ball averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds a game this season, and showed some chemistry with LeBron. He said at his exit interview media session this week that his ankle has started to show real progress with its recovery. Ball is hoping to be healthy this summer so he can work on his conditioning and body, and add wrinkles to his game.

Celtics lose three draft tiebreakers, get prolonged drama with Grizzlies first-rounder

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Neither the Grizzlies nor Celtics want a middling lottery pick this year.

They’ll have to continue sweating out which team will get stuck with it.

Memphis owes Boston a first-round pick that’s top-eight protected this year. The Grizzlies want to convey it in what’s perceived to be a weak draft. The Celtics would rather push it down the road, to 2020 (when it’s just top-six protected) or 2021 (when it’s unprotected).

After entering today’s draft tiebreaker with a 44% chance of the pick conveying this year, the drawing ended with a 43% chance of it conveying this year (per data from Tankathon).

For perspective, Memphis’ odds of conveying this year could have swung to 17% or 74% in today’s drawing. Now, a lot of pressure falls on next month’s lottery.

The Grizzlies have a 26% chance of getting a top-four pick, which they probably wouldn’t mind keeping. There’s a 31% chance they get the undesired No. 8 pick. And that leaves a 43% chance of sending Boston a pick in the 9-12 range.

The Pelicans won the three-team tiebreaker to get the No. 7 slot in the lottery. Memphis has the No. 8 slot. The Hawks via the Mavericks got the No. 9 slot, though if that pick lands in the top four, Dallas will keep it. Like the Grizzlies, the Mavericks and Pelicans were already locked into 26% chances of a top-four pick.

Other ties broken for the lottery:

The Cavaliers will pick ahead of the Suns at No. 5/6 if neither team gets drawn in the lottery. Each team has a 52% chance of getting a top-four pick.

The Hornets (12) Heat (13) and Celtics via the Kings (14) are locked into their lottery slots and likely draft picks. Each team has a 5% chance of landing in the top four. If Sacramento’s pick is No. 1, it goes to the 76ers, and Boston gets Philadelphia’s No. 24 pick.

A few ties were also broke for actual draft slots outside the lottery. The locked-in first-round picks:

16. Magic

17. Nets

***

18. Pacers

19. Spurs

20. Celtics (via Clippers)

***

21. Thunder

22. Celtics

***

25. Trail Blazers

26. Cavaliers (via Rockets)

All three late-lottery and non-lottery tiebreakers went against Boston. But at least the affected picks are resolved or mostly resolved.

The Celtics will have to continue holding their breath about the Memphis pick.

Kings reportedly reaching out to Luke Walton; Tyronn Lue, Monty Williams in line for Lakers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Luke Walton is not going to be out of a job long.

This has been brewing longer than people realize. Rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles before Kings GM Vlade Divac fired their coach Dave Joerger, but they came to the forefront as soon as Divac pulled the trigger.

Now with Walton out in Los Angeles and his path cleared, Divac will reach out to Walton, as multiple people have reported.

That would be a good hire. Walton worked well with the young Lakers a season ago, and he wants to play an uptempo, ball-sharing style that would fit well with De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, and the rest of the young Kings roster. The question Walton needs to ask himself is if he trusts that organization.

The rumors are also already flying about the Lakers’ coaching search.

Reports from well before today had the Lakers linked to Tyronn Lue — LeBron James‘ former coach in Cleveland — as a target. Juwan Howard’s name also came up. Then after Walton stepped down Monty Williams’ name came up for the job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The connecting factor between the two men is each have a history with LeBron James. Williams as an assistant coach with USA Basketball, Lue in Cleveland. Williams was the head coach in New Orleans with the then-Hornets and now Pelicans previously.

However, the rumors of the Lakers starting a coaching search leads to a bigger question: Do the Lakers want to hire a coach before hiring a new head of basketball operations?

Traditionally the guy that heads up the basketball side has the final say on the coaching call. Is that going to be current GM Rob Pelinka? He seems to be moving to consolidate power. That may not be a move that has free agents thinking “I want to come to those Lakers.”

As there always seems to be lately, there is more drama to come in Los Angeles.