Luke Walton reportedly reaches deal to become Sacramento head coach

Luke Walton was not out of a job for long.
Officially fired After coming to a “mutual agreement” to leave the Lakers on Friday (it was more of the crossed out part than the official line) Walton met on Saturday with Kings’ GM Vlade Divac and quickly came to terms to take over as the Kings’ head coach.
As noted by Cunningham, Divac had interest three years ago but Walton wanted to return to the Lakers organization. Three years later, rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles several weeks ago, before Divac fired coach Dave Joerger (as part of Divac consolidating power) or before Walton was out with the Lakers. This time things were lined up for this to come together quickly.
In basketball terms, this seems a good fit. Walton worked well with the young Lakers a season ago, and he wants to play an uptempo, ball-sharing style that would fit well with De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and the rest of the young Kings roster. Walton got the Lakers to play defense, the end of the court the Kings need to work on the most.
The question is can Divac and Walton form a bond and a stable environment for an organization that has been the poster child for disruption and dysfunction for years. The Kings have missed the playoffs for 13 seasons for a reason.
For the first time in a decade, the Kings seem headed in the right direction and Walton can fit with that. If owner Vivek Ranadive and his team can just stay out of the way and Vlade Divac has learned from past mistakes, this team is well positioned for the future.
That was everything that could have gone wrong for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the playoffs.
For too much of the game, Philadelphia looked like an AAU team — one loaded with individual talent but no idea how to play together — while the Nets were cohesive and getting the shots they wanted, then hitting them. Brooklyn was 11-of-26 from three for the game, the Sixers 3-of-25.
The result was a 111-102 Nets upset of the Sixers in Game 1 in Philadelphia Saturday. Sixers fans booed their team at points and streamed to the exits early in this one.
Joel Embiid was cleared to play as a game-time decision, but he was not himself on the court. The bigger news was on the bench were Embiid and Amir Johnson were caught texting from a phone during the loss.
At the very least this is going to cost Embiid a lot of money, and he could be forced to sit for Game 2.
Embiid’s use of the phone on the bench spoke to the level of seriousness and focus the Sixers players brought to this game.
Jimmy Butler had a playoff career-high 36 in the loss for Philly, and he hit the shot of the game.
Sixers without the name Butler on their back shot just 37.5 percent for the game. The Nets did a good job not letting J.J. Redick or Tobias Harris have space at the three-point line. Embiid finished with 22 points (on 5-of-15 shooting, after starting 1-of-9) plus 15 rebounds, but he was not a dominant force.
Brooklyn played with more passion and cohesion all game. D'Angelo Russell finished with 26 points, and Caris LeVert had 23 points off the bench. The Nets bench had 59 points for the game, and they swung the game with plays like this one from veteran Jared Dudley.
One of the questions about the thrown-together 76ers was how they would respond to adversity. We’re going to find out in Game 2.
Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.
The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.
Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.
The Wizards released a statement.
We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.
Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.
With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.
It’s the playoffs, the days of “load management” are over. If a player is healthy enough, he plays.
Joel Embiid is healthy enough.
The 76ers All-Star center was listed as doubtful yesterday and was a game-time decision on Saturday before Game 1 against Brooklyn, but he is available and will suit up.
Embiid is critical to the Sixers play on both ends, they are +11.3 points per 100 possessions better when Embiid is on the court this season. He anchors the defense as a rim protector on defense and is a physical force on offense who can knock down threes.
The Sixers and Nets face off in Game 1 Saturday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The river in downtown Milwaukee has been turned green – on purpose.
It’s not algae but a dye that has given the Milwaukee River an eye-popping bright green hue to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks and the team’s color as they head into the NBA playoffs seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.
Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks President Peter Feigin watched from a bridge Friday as boats crisscrossed the river shooting green dye into the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was on hand to provide assurances the dye won’t cause any environmental damage or make waterfowl sick.
The Bucks have numerous activities planned for the first round, including watch parties on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum. The Bucks host the Detroit Pistons for Game 1 on Sunday evening.