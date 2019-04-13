Getty Images

In nod to history, Patrick Ewing will represent Knicks at NBA Draft Lottery

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

It was the greatest moment in the Knicks’ draft lottery history — Commissioner David Stern pulling out the (frozen?) envelope that gave the Knicks the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 1985 draft, where Patrick Ewing was the clear top pick.

This year, with the Knicks one of the three teams at the top of the lottery and Zion Williamson as the prized top pick, the Knicks are hoping to recreate a little magic:

Patrick Ewing will represent the team on the dais at the NBA Draft Lottery next month, the Knicks have announced.

“Patrick is a huge part of our team’s history and we’re thrilled to have number 33 represent the franchise at this year’s draft lottery,” said Steve Mills, president of the New York Knicks. “Patrick’s connection to the lottery is well documented, and we’re proud to have one of the all-time Knicks greats sit on the dais on behalf of the team, the city and the fans.”

Selecting Ewing worked out pretty well for New York, to say the least. He went on to become the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. Ewing is currently the head coach at Georgetown University, his alma mater.

The Knicks are hoping for lightning to strike again and turn the franchise around, via Williamson and the lottery and/or free agency, where the team seems quietly confident it will have a big summer. Talking to sources around the league, there is a strong belief is Kevin Durant will be a Knick next season.

The Knicks, along with the Suns and Cavaliers, have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick in the draft under the new, flattened out lottery odds the NBA put in place for this season. With the worst record in the NBA, the Knicks can pick no worse than fifth.

 

Fellow coaches vote Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer Coach of the Year

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The official NBA ballots for Coach of the Year and the other year-end league awards — voted on by the media — were due Friday. When it comes to the coaching award, Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer is considered the favorite in a crowded field.

Budenholzer’s coaching peers agree.

The 30 NBA coaches voted to give Budenholzer the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, the award of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

“The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Mike Budenholzer in his first year as Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA. Congratulations to Bud on this prestigious recognition.”

Budenholzer took over for Jason Kidd, who was running an outdated style of offense and pressuring defense that often left the Bucks in bad positions. Budenholzer updated the Bucks to a modern system, with a five-out offense that spread the floor and opened driving lanes for Giannis Antetokounmpo, then on defense went to a more traditional system that had the Greek Freak and Brook Lopez protecting the rim. It worked brilliantly and the Bucks finished with a league-best 60-22 record and were top five in offense and defense.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special,” said Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players’ and staffs’ work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season.

“Michael H. Goldberg was a mentor and a friend to me for many years as he helped me grow to this moment. My staff and I are grateful for all he and the NBA Coaches Association have done and continue to do for coaches in the NBA.”

Other coaches who received votes were: Kenny Atkinson, Michael Malone, Nate McMillan, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder, and Terry Stotts.

The NBA’s awards will be announced in a ceremony after the NBA Finals.

Shorter season? Shorter games? Tournaments? Adam Silver says NBA considering it all.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
4 Comments

“Load management.”

It’s the latest term of art for rest. The NBA is trying to strike a delicate balance, knowing that players need more rest to play at their peak and reduce injuries, but at the same time, the league wants its stars on the court for more games, not sitting out for load management. In the past few years, at the urging of Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA schedule has been stretched out by a couple of weeks so that there are fewer back-to-backs, easier travel schedules, and more rest for players built into the system.

Still, plenty of players are sitting out. “Load management.”

The ultimate solution to this would be shorter seasons, which many people agree is a good idea — except for the part where the league makes less money so players, owners, everyone has to take a pay cut. Maybe the better solution is shorter games. Or, maybe play fewer regular-season games but have some European soccer-style tournaments mid-season to make up the revenue. Silver said Friday after the Board of Governor’s meeting that the league is considering all of that.

“I’m a traditionalist on one hand, but on the other hand [the 82-game schedule is] 50 years old or so, presenting an 82-game season, and there’s nothing magical about it,” Silver said.

“I think it’s on the league office to always be challenging the way we do things, to be paying attention to changing viewer habits, a changing marketplace, a new world of the way media is presented, often on smaller devices, less on screens, people having shorter attention spans, and saying, `This is an incredible game, it’s never been more exciting, the athleticism has never been greater, fantastic players coming from all around the world, but what’s the best way to put the season together?”‘

The challenge is all about money. Players and owners both like the concept of reducing games, cutting the season down to 70 (or 66, or 60) games. The challenge is that it also means fewer games for which to sell tickets or for broadcasters to show, likely leading to a drop in revenue — and nobody wants to give up their money. Which is why Silver has flirted with European-style mid-season tournaments.

“That’s why I’m particularly interested in looking at different kinds of formats – at midseason tournaments, for example, play-in tournaments – because even accepting that players have so many miles on their bodies, there may be better ways to present it,” Silver said. “Assuming guys are going to play 82 games, maybe there should be a certain number of games in the regular season and then there should be two tournaments throughout the season.”

Silver is willing to listen, ready to challenge the status quo more than most commissioners. He’s not one for playing it safe or doing things one way just because that’s always how it’s been done. That’s a good thing.

The league does need to put player health first, but as always money talks. Finding financial solutions will be the hard part.

Thunder’s Paul George could sit Game 1 but says “expect me out there Sunday”

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder forward Paul George could miss Sunday’s playoff opener at Portland with right shoulder soreness.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Friday the All-Star is considered day-to-day.

George, who has been bothered by the shoulder issue since around the All-Star break, said it hurts but he intends to play Sunday in Game 1.

George finished second in the league with 28.0 points per game this season, and he led the league with 2.21 steals per contest. He shoots 39 percent from 3-point range and is the team’s No. 3 rebounder.

George hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Houston on Tuesday, but he aggravated a previous injury during the game and was in too much pain to play in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Milwaukee.

George also missed games on Feb. 28, March 2 and March 3 with soreness in the right shoulder. He has had problems with his left shoulder, too, though the issues are unrelated.

 

Report: Lakers had to stop Lonzo Ball from having unauthorized ankle surgery

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

If you were wondering where the tipping point was with Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand, check this out.

Lonzo Ball missed the 34 games of the season with a grade three ankle sprain and bone bruise. When it was not healing as fast as some expected, Alan Foster — the co-founder of Big Baller Brand that Ball is suing for more than $2 million in lost funds — set up an ankle surgery for Ball without the Lakers’ knowledge, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In what could have been a catastrophe, the Lakers needed to prevent point guard Lonzo Ball from undergoing a potential unauthorized surgery on his left ankle that was planned by estranged former business partner Alan Foster and with LaVar Ball’s knowledge, multiple team and league sources told The Athletic.

Lonzo Ball traveled to Ohio in late February to potentially go through with a procedure on his injured ankle, pushed by Foster, a source familiar with the situation told The Athletic. The family had experience with the doctor who would perform the procedure as he had also operated on LiAngelo Ball, the source said.

The Lakers found out about Ball’s situation when Lonzo Ball called General Manager Rob Pelinka, and the organization informed him that they would not allow it and could void his contract if he went through with the procedure, sources said. The Lakers then arranged transportation to bring Ball home, sources said. This could have been a disastrous moment for the Lakers, with a core player potentially undergoing a procedure that could have blindsided the organization.

That is nearly unprecedented. The report goes on to say Magic Johnson or Rob Pelinka accompanied Ball to future doctor visits to make sure he stayed on path with his recovery. Ball’s then-agent Harrison Gains helped stop the procedure, but Ball has switched agents and now is with CAA.

Players have disagreed with team doctors before and gotten second opinions, and there has been tension over that — see Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio for an example — but there is always communication. Especially when it comes to surgery.

Ball averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds a game this season, and showed some chemistry with LeBron. He said at his exit interview media session this week that his ankle has started to show real progress with its recovery. Ball is hoping to be healthy this summer so he can work on his conditioning and body, and add wrinkles to his game.