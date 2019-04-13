In nod to history, Patrick Ewing will represent Knicks at NBA Draft Lottery

It was the greatest moment in the Knicks’ draft lottery history — Commissioner David Stern pulling out the (frozen?) envelope that gave the Knicks the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 1985 draft, where Patrick Ewing was the clear top pick.
This year, with the Knicks one of the three teams at the top of the lottery and Zion Williamson as the prized top pick, the Knicks are hoping to recreate a little magic:
Patrick Ewing will represent the team on the dais at the NBA Draft Lottery next month, the Knicks have announced.
“Patrick is a huge part of our team’s history and we’re thrilled to have number 33 represent the franchise at this year’s draft lottery,” said Steve Mills, president of the New York Knicks. “Patrick’s connection to the lottery is well documented, and we’re proud to have one of the all-time Knicks greats sit on the dais on behalf of the team, the city and the fans.”
Selecting Ewing worked out pretty well for New York, to say the least. He went on to become the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. Ewing is currently the head coach at Georgetown University, his alma mater.
The Knicks are hoping for lightning to strike again and turn the franchise around, via Williamson and the lottery and/or free agency, where the team seems quietly confident it will have a big summer. Talking to sources around the league, there is a strong belief is Kevin Durant will be a Knick next season.
The Knicks, along with the Suns and Cavaliers, have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick in the draft under the new, flattened out lottery odds the NBA put in place for this season. With the worst record in the NBA, the Knicks can pick no worse than fifth.