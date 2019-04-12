Twitter

Two NBA 2K League teams got into a fight (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Does this count is NBA news? It damn sure does in the gap between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Plus, this is just plain funny.

NBA organizations have 2K teams now, for reasons I admit I don’t find totally satisfying. Watching somebody play a sports game has to be even more boring than playing a sports game. But I digress.

The start of the NBA 2K League is here, and with it, some beef. Apparently.

After a game between the 2K teams from the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, things got a little testy.

Via Twitter:

Guys, guys, guys. Save it for the (electronic) court.

The Hawks beat Boston, 68-58.

Dwyane Wade finally sends Emmanuel Mudiay a jersey (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoApr 12, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Emmanuel Mudiay got shut down by Dwyane Wade this season when the Miami Heat took on the New York Knicks. The retiring legend it didn’t want to give Mudiay his jersey, telling him after the game that the garment had already been spoken for.

It was obvious that Mudiay was a bit upset by it, and social media of course had their laughs at his expense.

Via Twitter:

Wade is now fully retired with Miami out of the playoff race. Apparently one of his first acts as a retiree was for Wade to send Mudiay a jersey after all.

Via Twitter:

All’s well that ends well, I suppose.

Patrick Beverley gives Jae Crowder tips on how to stop James Harden (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 11, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The playoff race is set in the West, and the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will duke it out in the first round.

As such, the Rockets are going to try to grind their way through one of the hardest defenses on a potential path back to the Western Conference Finals. That is, unless Patrick Beverley has anything to say about it.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard used to be a crucial member of the Rockets, and after his current team got done playing at the Jazz on Wednesday night, Beverley appeared to give some very specific advice to Utah wing Jae Crowder.

Via Twitter:

It certainly does appear that Beverley was giving some kind of advice to Crowder about the upcoming series with the Rockets. His motions were similar to those that Harden does over the course of the basketball game.

Who knows if this could help Crowder stop Harden? The former MVP is having a record-breaking season, and he could just be the league’s most valuable player once again.

He’s going to be difficult if not impossible to stop, and the Jazz could use any help they can get.

Report: Bulls close to extending Jim Boylen

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 11, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jim Boylen might be staying with the Chicago Bulls.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Fred Hoiberg’s replacement could be in for as much as a three-year extension in the near future. Although Boylen took over the Bulls under inauspicious circumstances — and started with a rocky first few weeks — things have settled and the front office in Chicago appears happy with his stewardship.

Via Chicago Sun-Times:

Asked about the future of coach Jim Boylen and a possible contract extension this offseason, Paxson responded, “It’s very possible. It’s very possible. In fact, I’ve spoken to both Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf] about addressing that and I don’t know what the timing will be, but I envision Jim being our coach here and us committing to him, yes.’’

The Sun-Times has learned that it’s more than “very possible.’’

According to a source, the Bulls and Boylen have already been discussing a three-year contract extension to keep him in that head coaching chair, and now it’s just a matter of finishing up the details and deciding when to announce it.

Chicago has a young core that is that a crucial junction in its development. Whether Boylen is the right man for the job is up for debate, as is the ability of the Bulls front office to make the right decision.

We’ve already seen some serious head coach turbulence in the NBA this week, and keeping Boylen would be an interesting move for Chicago.

All-Star Kemba Walker uncertain about his Hornets’ future

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There’s a part of Kemba Walker that wants to play his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. There’s another part that wants to compete for an NBA championship before he’s too old.

With the Hornets not ready to compete with the Golden State Warriors of the world, the 28-year-old Walker enters this offseason having to make a choice between loyalty and chasing a ring.

And he’s just not ready to do that just yet.

“I have no feeling right now, I don’t know,” Walker said of his impending decision in free agency this summer. “Honestly, I don’t know what to expect. I guess it’s a lot of different emotions bottled up into one. I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

The three-time All-Star point guard is expected to be a hot commodity when free agency opens July 1.

He’s coming off his most productive season statistically, averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He was selected as an All-Star game starter for the first time and has put himself in the running for the All-NBA team.

Walker’s dilemma is that if the Hornets re-sign him to a max contract, they won’t have many pieces to put around him – which means the team could continue to muddle in mediocrity as they’ve done for the first eight seasons in Charlotte. The Hornets have only been to the postseason twice during that time and have never gotten out of the first round.

Signing with another team could give him the opportunity to compete for the championship he so desperately craves.

“I mean, obviously I do want to be competitive because I want to be able to play in the playoffs,” Walker said. “So, I want to think that would have some influence” on my decision.

At media day last September an excited Walker sounded committed to re-signing with the Hornets, saying he “wanted to create something” in Charlotte. Walker said Thursday that “nothing has changed” in that regard, but his enthusiasm has clearly waned over the past seven months.

“I want to win,” Walker said. “I want to win.”

 