PBT Podcast: NBA playoffs first round preview, plus NBA careers at Basketball 101

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Can Indiana upset Boston?

What about the Thunder as they take on the shorthanded Trail Blazers? And who comes out on top when Houston and Utah face off?

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders joins me to talk the first round of the playoffs and the rash of fired coaches right as the season ended.

We also talk about the Basketball 101 program, part of the Professional Basketball Combine, coming to Southern California, and how it can teach people about career paths in the NBA and how to get their foot in that door. Come for the information on how to get a job in basketball, stay for the LaVar Ball stories.

2019 PBT Awards: Most Valuable Player

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Paul George, Thunder

4. Kevin Durant, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

It’s incredibly close between Antetokounmpo and Harden. I eventually leaned toward the Greek Freak because while Rockets’ system is built around Harden and he has to be otherworldly for them to be a contender — and he did that for much of the year — the Bucks’ system is similarly built around Antetokounmpo and his inability to be stopped one-on-one (they just surround him with shooters). Combine that with Antetokounmpo’s superior defense and he just slightly ahead in one of the hardest decisions to make.

Dan Feldman

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Paul George, Thunder

4. Stephen Curry, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

In some ways, MVP is a product of circumstance. I choose MVP based on which player contributes the most during the regular season. Even among the NBA’s top players, some have more opportunities to produce than others – and therefore an advantage for my MVP pick.

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo both had huge opportunities to produce this season – but for very different reasons. The Bucks built their offense and defense around Antetokounmpo’s incredible talent. The Rockets, because of injuries and depth issues, needed Harden to completely carry them for a while.

Both players delivered, and I went back and forth on my pick several times. This race was even tighter than Russell Westbrook-Harden a couple years ago.

Ultimately, Antetokounmpo’s defense put him over the top. He’s close enough to Harden offensively that the massive gap on the other end made the difference. That this was so close is a tribute to Harden’s historically great offensive season.

Not much separated Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic also drew strong consideration.

Dane Delgado

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Paul George, Thunder

4. Stephen Curry, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Antetokounmpo is this season’s MVP. That’s because the MVP is not an award based strictly in numbers, no matter how much the fans or front office in Houston wish it were. The MVP is about narrative, and the narrative of Antetokounmpo rising from a wiry young prospect to the league’s best two-way player is the most compelling one at hand. Harden may be having a historical offense of season, but the narrative around him is that he’s still an absolute chore to watch play basketball. If anything, George is a more complete, interesting watch and he could have taken the second spot save for Harden’s unparalleled efficiency. James Harden may be a mathematically perfect basketball player on offense, but god help you if you like watching him outside of a highlight package.

Two NBA 2K League teams got into a fight (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Does this count is NBA news? It damn sure does in the gap between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Plus, this is just plain funny.

NBA organizations have 2K teams now, for reasons I admit I don’t find totally satisfying. Watching somebody play a sports game has to be even more boring than playing a sports game. But I digress.

The start of the NBA 2K League is here, and with it, some beef. Apparently.

After a game between the 2K teams from the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, things got a little testy.

Via Twitter:

Guys, guys, guys. Save it for the (electronic) court.

The Hawks beat Boston, 68-58.

Dwyane Wade finally sends Emmanuel Mudiay a jersey (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 12, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Emmanuel Mudiay got shut down by Dwyane Wade this season when the Miami Heat took on the New York Knicks. The retiring legend it didn’t want to give Mudiay his jersey, telling him after the game that the garment had already been spoken for.

It was obvious that Mudiay was a bit upset by it, and social media of course had their laughs at his expense.

Via Twitter:

Wade is now fully retired with Miami out of the playoff race. Apparently one of his first acts as a retiree was for Wade to send Mudiay a jersey after all.

Via Twitter:

All’s well that ends well, I suppose.

Patrick Beverley gives Jae Crowder tips on how to stop James Harden (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 11, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The playoff race is set in the West, and the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will duke it out in the first round.

As such, the Rockets are going to try to grind their way through one of the hardest defenses on a potential path back to the Western Conference Finals. That is, unless Patrick Beverley has anything to say about it.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard used to be a crucial member of the Rockets, and after his current team got done playing at the Jazz on Wednesday night, Beverley appeared to give some very specific advice to Utah wing Jae Crowder.

Via Twitter:

It certainly does appear that Beverley was giving some kind of advice to Crowder about the upcoming series with the Rockets. His motions were similar to those that Harden does over the course of the basketball game.

Who knows if this could help Crowder stop Harden? The former MVP is having a record-breaking season, and he could just be the league’s most valuable player once again.

He’s going to be difficult if not impossible to stop, and the Jazz could use any help they can get.