New Orleans makes strong move, reportedly hires David Griffin to head basketball ops

“The thing that would attract me to an opportunity is just the opportunity to be in lockstep with ownership. To have ownership, the coach, and the front office all on the same page moving forward and sharing a vision… You have to raise a family, and if you’re not going to come at it with that approach, it’s probably not a situation that would speak to me.”
That was David Griffin speaking to NBC Sports last month about what he wanted in his next job as a GM/head of basketball operations.
He apparently has found that family in New Orleans.
Griffin will soon be hired to take over basketball operations for the Pelicans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
David Griffin is finalizing a deal to become the next President of Basketball Operations with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.
Griffin wants a young star, a role-playing veteran, and draft picks to rebuild the franchise. That sounds like the Celtics’ proposed offer with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers and others could still be in the mix. Griffin is a smart and detailed executive, he is going to shake every tree and see what falls out.
This also could be good news for embattled coach Alvin Gentry, he has a strong relationship with Griffin going back to Phoenix.
Griffin had his choice of jobs — the Lakers certainly would have come calling (if they hadn’t already) — but he told me and others what he wanted was a place where he both had power and ownership he could trust. (Remember he worked for Robert Sarver with the Suns and Dan Gilbert with the Cavaliers, two of the league’s more meddling owners.)
What he also wanted was power, and the authority to do things his way.
What the Pelicans wanted was someone they could trust and give power to in that position. The former GM, Dell Demps, reported to Micky Loomis of the NFL’s Saints. It led to some awkward moves that were short term thinking, Demps looked like a GM continually making moves to save his job. Griffin has power and stability and now can think long term.
Just a handful of days after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the head of Lakers’ basketball operations — in part because he was not comfortable firing the coach — the Lakers and coach Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways, according to the team.
While the move is not a shock, the timing is somewhat. With Magic gone, Walton would not have been fired in the near future (the search for Magic’s replacement is just starting). That said, Walton could read the writing on the wall, he didn’t have the full weight and backing of LeBron James according to reports, he was never Pelinka’s guy, and likely wanted to get out in front of this.
“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” Pelinka said in a statement released by the team. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”
“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” Walton said in the same statement. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”
Notice Walton thanked the Buss family and nobody else. Not Magic, not Pelinka, nobody.
Walton was 98-148 in three years as the Lakers coach, but with a young team that was not going to win much. In his second season the younger Lakers — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma — showed development and the team played surprisingly good defense. However, when the Lakers got LeBron this summer the equation changed, the Lakers became much more about winning now, and that did not happen this season for a variety of reasons, only a few of which should be on Walton. He still has a good reputation as a coach around the league.
Steve Kerr stood up for his former assistant Walton in a statement at the Warriors practice Friday.
Rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles before Kings GM Vlade Divac fired their coach Dave Joerger, or before Walton had stepped away. Now with the path cleared, Divac will reach out to Walton, as multiple people have reported.
As expected, source tells @TheAthletic that Kings GM Vlade Divac will now reach out to Luke Walton to schedule an interview now that his Lakers days are done. As I reported yesterday, Walton is Divac's first choice for this job.
Both of those men would be good hires, both have a history with LeBron (Williams as an assistant coach with USA Basketball), but their hiring raises another question:
Do the Lakers want to hire a coach before hiring a new head of basketball operations? Is all of this, Walton leaving and going after a new coach, part of Pelinka trying to gain power in the organization and cement his place?
If so, it just fits in with the mess that the Lakers have been in recent years as an organization.
If you look at the most successful NBA organizations — Golden State, San Antonio, even down the Staples Center hall with the Clippers — there is a collaborative spirit in the front office and basketball operations. For example, think back to the 2015 NBA Finals, it was the idea of the “special assistant to the head coach and manager of advanced scouting” — a guy who’s primary job was cutting video to show players clips — who came up with the idea of starting Andre Iguodala and putting him on LeBron. Because of how the Warriors are open and share info, the idea made its way to Steve Kerr, he liked it and tried it, and the rest is history.
The Lakers as an organization do not function that way. People are more compartmentalized, information does not flow as freely. “Siloed” would be the business term for it. That is how Pelinka and Magic wanted it.
It’s not how the new head of basketball operations will likely want things, not if the Lakers get an elite guy (they already missed out on David Griffin).
There are some real organizational culture challenges ahead for the Lakers.
But first, apparently they are going to look for a new coach.
Adjusting for playoff rotations shows Trail Blazers’ and Celtics’ vulnerabilities
Yet, those players, and many others like them, heavily influenced their teams’ regular-season results.
So, I measured team performance when the entire five-man lineup is comprised of players projected to be in the first-round rotation. It’s a glimpse into the effectiveness and chemistry of the players who’ll actually be on the court in these series.
It’s only one data point among many that should be considered. I don’t know precisely how each team will set its rotation, so I must predict. The playing-time distribution among players in the rotation can change into the postseason. Opponent quality varies. Some sample sizes are larger than others.
Still, I find it a useful indicator.
Here’s each team’s offensive, defensive and net ratings from Basketball-Reference adjusted from the regular season to counting only lineups that include five players projected to be in the first-round playoff rotation:
Western Conference
1. Golden State Warriors
Offensive rating: 115.9 to 120.6
Defensive rating: 109.5 to 105.7
Net rating: +6.4 to +14.9
4. Houston Rockets
Offensive rating: 115.5 to 117.3
Defensive rating: 110.7 to 107.2
Net rating: +4.8 to +10.1
5. Utah Jazz
Offensive rating: 110.9 to 113.9
Defensive rating: 105.7 to 104.5
Net rating: +5.2 to +9.3
2. Denver Nuggets
Offensive rating: 113.0 to 116.1
Defensive rating: 108.9 to 108.1
Net rating: +4.1 to +8.1
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
Offensive rating: 110.3 to 116.0
Defensive rating: 107.0 to 108.2
Net rating: +3.3 to +7.8
7. San Antonio Spurs
Offensive rating: 112.9 to 116.9
Defensive rating: 111.2 to 110.3
Net rating: +1.7 to +6.6
3. Portland Trail Blazers
Offensive rating: 114.7 to 114.0
Defensive rating: 110.5 to 109.1
Net rating: +4.2 to +5.0
8. L.A. Clippers
Offensive rating: 112.4 to 115.3
Defensive rating: 111.5 to 111.9
Net rating: +0.9 to +3.4
Eastern Conference
2. Toronto Raptors
Offensive rating: 113.1 to 122.4
Defensive rating: 107.1 to 106.5
Net rating: +6.0 to +15.9
1. Milwaukee Bucks
Offensive rating: 113.8 to 115.7
Defensive rating: 105.2 to 107.1
Net rating: +8.6 to +8.6
3. Philadelphia 76ers
Offensive rating: 112.6 to 115.8
Defensive rating: 110.0 to 107.3
Net rating: +2.6 to +8.5
7. Orlando Magic
Offensive rating: 108.9 to 114.0
Defensive rating: 108.1 to 107.9
Net rating: +0.8 to +6.1
8. Detroit Pistons
Offensive rating: 109.0 to 114.7
Defensive rating: 109.2 to 110.2
Net rating: -0.2 to +4.4
5. Indiana Pacers
Offensive rating: 109.9 to 110.3
Defensive rating: 106.5 to 107.4
Net rating: +3.4 to +2.9
6. Brooklyn Nets
Offensive rating: 109.7 to 112.2
Defensive rating: 109.7 to 111.7
Net rating: 0.0 to +0.5
4. Boston Celtics
Offensive rating: 112.2 to 110.6
Defensive rating: 107.8 to 110.4
Net rating: +4.4 to +0.3
Observations:
The Trail Blazers really miss Nurkic. Portland’s adjusted net rating would have been about twice as good with him. As is, Portland falls behind its first-round opponent – Oklahoma City – after the adjustment.
Marcus Smart‘s absence affects the Celtics nearly as much. He has been so good as a glue player with higher-usage teammates. Put more of those ball-dominant players on the court together, and Boston’s chemistry could get bumpy.
The Pacers also their net rating drop with the adjustment, though. They rank ahead of the Celtics but might not be good enough to pull an upset without homecourt advantage.
The Raptors and Warriors improve the most with the adjustment. I trust that more with Golden State, which I project with a deeper rotation that can be trimmed if necessary. Toronto might need to go deeper into its bench with OG Anunoby sidelined.
The teams with the second- and third-best adjusted net ratings in the West, Houston and Utah, play each other in the first round. The winner advances to face the team with the conference’s best adjusted net rating, Golden State. That’s a brutal section of the bracket.
Starting with our first team in the run-down gym at a local park, our coaches told us “basketball is a team sport.” It’s not about the individual, it’s about the team. The whole “there’s no I in team” cliche.
Then we start playing and realize quickly individuals matter. For some teams, they matter A LOT.
Enter the 2019 NBA playoffs. The best team will win, but for some of these teams to make a deep playoff run it will require one of their individuals being dominant. These are teams either built around, or that just require, this one player to be a star and then some.
Here are five players who have to step up and dominate for their teams to make playoff runs.
1) James Harden, Houston Rockets. The step-back three. The drives that lead to floaters or fouls. Collapse on him and he finds the open man at the arc, or the big man rolling to the rim for the lob. James Harden has become an unstoppable offensive force.
He has to be. The man averaged 36.1 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds a game this season. He has the highest usage rate in the league (40.5, the only higher one ever was Russell Westbrook his MVP year). Harden had a 32-game streak of at least 30 points. He had to do all of it. When Harden started that scoring streak the Rockets were below .500 and the 13 seed in the West. He carried them to the four seed, and since the All-Star break the Rockets have been as good as any team in the NBA.
Houston has a brutal road ahead: Utah and it’s league-best defense since the All-Star break, with Rudy Gobert in the paint, is first. Win that series (the Rockets are favorites) and the reward is the Golden State Warriors. Harden has carried the Rockets this far, we’ll see if he can carry them up that Everest of a mountain. Just don’t doubt if The Beard is capable.
2) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. We all talk about how Houston’s offense is built around Harden, but the same is true of Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo. The style is just different. The Bucks put four shooters around him to spread the floor and open it up, but that only works because Antetokounmpo is unstoppable one-on-one. That forces help, he makes a pass, the ball swings and the Bucks get a clean look at a three.
It has dominated in the regular season, the Bucks had the fourth best offense in the NBA.
The pressure is now on Antetokounmpo to carry that offense into the postseason. There he will see new challenges and looks defensively — expect some teams to try zones — and the Greek Freak is going to have to adapt. He is going to have to get his buckets, and more importantly keep drawing so much attention that Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and the rest keep getting good looks.
Plus, he needs to keep making defensive plays. The Bucks are without Malcolm Brogdon for at least the start of the playoffs, without him as a perimeter defender more pressure will fall on Antetokounmpo and Lopez to protect the paint.
3) Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard is already Mr. Everything to the Portland offense, a top-20 usage rate of 29.3 and the team’s leading scorer and assist man at 25.8 points and 6.9 dimes a game. There was already a lot of pressure on him.
Then Jusuf Nurkic had his freak leg injury. Portland’s second-best player this season (third if you want to argue CJ McCollum was better, but I think it was Nurkic) was gone. Lillard’s outlet under pressure was gone. McCollum, the other scorer Portland can count on, is back in the rotation but missed time with a plantar fascia issue. It puts even more on Lillard, who will see a lot of traps (just like last playoffs), and will have Paul George draped on him much of the time.
The Trail Blazers got swept out of the first round by the Pelicans last season and it was embarrassing for the franchise. This season they get the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, and if the Trail Blazers are crushed again changes could be coming. It’s on Lillard.
4) Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder. Back in December, Paul George was a force of nature: 30.8 points and 8.9 rebounds a game, all on an insanely efficient 63.1 true shooting percentage. It was much the same in January, 29.6 points and a 60.1 true shooting percentage. He vaulted himself into the MVP conversation. In those months, the Thunder were 29-18.
After the All-Star break, battling a shoulder issue, George averaged 26.4 points per game with a true shooting percentage near the league average at 54.3. He wasn’t the same on either end. OKC had a record of 12-13.
Russell Westbrook will put up numbers, but don’t expect efficiency. If the Thunder are going to make any kind of run, it will be because George returned to peak form — and some of that peak was against Portland, he destroyed them this season. Which is why this is concerning.
Billy Donovan says Paul George is “day to day” with his shoulder. He says OKC didn’t do much contact today in practice. Wouldn’t speculate either way if George will be available for Game 1.
If George is not elite it could be another quick exit for the Thunder.
5) Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell admitted that it took him a while to adjust this season. He was now the guy at the top of all the scouting reports, teams were putting their best defenders on him and taking away his preferred moves. In December Mitchell averaged 18.2 points a game (his only month below 20) with a 47.3 true shooting percentage that was well below the league average. He was struggling.
Mitchell watched the film, went to his counters, trusted himself and stepped up his game. After the All-Star break he averaged 26.7 points a game with a very efficient 58.1 true shooting percentage. He was back and the Jazz were one of the best teams in the NBA.
Utah drew Harden and the Rockets in the first round. If the Jazz are going to pull the upset, Mitchell is going to have play near a James Harden level — and get more help (and defense) than Harden does. It’s possible, this should be a close series, but the pressure is on Mitchell to make it happen.
Joel Embiid on status for Game 1 of 76ers-Nets: ‘I have no idea’
The 76ers are a totally different team with Embiid in or out. Not only is he an excellent two-way player, Philadelphia’s backup centers are lacking. Boban Marjanovic, Jonah Bolden and Greg Monroe are each flawed.