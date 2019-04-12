Getty Images

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
30 Comments

Just a handful of days after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the head of Lakers’ basketball operations — in part because he was not comfortable firing the coach — the Lakers and coach Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways, according to the team.

Walton was fired would be a more accurate description. With Magic gone, there was uncertainty around the organization and the perception that Walton would not be let go quickly. However, GM Rob Pelinka is running the show and he was not in Walton’s corner. Walton could read the writing on the wall, he didn’t have the full weight and backing of LeBron James — LeBron’s exit interview was with Magic and GM Rob Pelinka, not Walton — he was never Pelinka’s guy, and Walton knew what was coming.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” Pelinka said in a statement released by the team. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” Walton said in the same statement. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”

Notice Walton thanked the Buss family and nobody else. Not Magic, not Pelinka, nobody.

Walton was 98-148 in three years as the Lakers coach, but that was seen as respectable considering he was handed a young team that was not going to win much. In his second season, the younger Lakers — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma — showed development and the team played surprisingly good defense. However, when the Lakers got LeBron this summer the equation changed, the Lakers became much more about winning now, and that did not happen this season for a variety of reasons, only a few of which should be on Walton. Still, Walton was going to lose his job and everyone knew it. Walton included.

Steve Kerr stood up for his former assistant Walton in a statement at the Warriors practice Friday.

Rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles before Kings GM Vlade Divac fired their coach Dave Joerger, or before Walton had stepped away. Now with the path cleared, Divac will reach out to Walton, as multiple people have reported.

The Lakers are reportedly considering Tyronn Lue — LeBron James’ former coach in Cleveland — and Monty Williams for the job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Both of those men would be good hires, both have a history with LeBron (Williams as an assistant coach with USA Basketball), but their hiring raises another question:

Do the Lakers want to hire a coach before hiring a new head of basketball operations? Is all of this, Walton leaving and going after a new coach, part of Pelinka trying to gain power in the organization and cement his place?

If so, it just fits in with the mess that the Lakers have been in recent years as an organization.

If you look at the most successful NBA organizations — Golden State, San Antonio, even down the Staples Center hall with the Clippers — there is a collaborative spirit in the front office and basketball operations. For example, think back to the 2015 NBA Finals, it was the idea of the “special assistant to the head coach and manager of advanced scouting” — a guy who’s primary job was cutting video to show players clips — who came up with the idea of starting Andre Iguodala and putting him on LeBron. Because of how the Warriors are open and share info, the idea made its way to Steve Kerr, he liked it and tried it, and the rest is history.

The Lakers as an organization do not function that way. People are more compartmentalized, information does not flow as freely. “Siloed” would be the business term for it. That is how Pelinka and Magic wanted it.

It’s not how the new head of basketball operations will likely want things, not if the Lakers get an elite guy (they already missed out on David Griffin).

There are some real organizational culture challenges ahead for the Lakers.

But first, apparently they are going to look for a new coach.

Sixers fine Amir Johnson for cell phone use on bench, Joel Embiid gives explanation

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On a day that was just ugly all around for the Philadelphia 76ers — a Game 1 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets — the big story was Amir Johnson and Joel Embiid checking texts on a phone from the bench during the loss.

It was Johnson’s phone and Embiid said after the game they were checking texts to see what was going on with his Johnson’s ill daughter. That, however, was not good enough for the Sixers, who reviewed the situation and fined Johnson for his actions. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The league office could also take action, the fine by the team was, in part, a pre-emptive measure.

The Sixers would like to put this behind them and move on. The bigger challenge is the use of the phone on the bench perfectly symbolized a Sixers team that seemed to have its head elsewhere and was not ready for playoff basketball in Game 1.

Now there is a real pressure on the Sixers to win Game 2 and show that Saturday’s results were a fluke, and that Philly can handle adversity. We will find out about that Monday night.

Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson caught checking phone from bench during Game 1 loss to Nets

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
5 Comments

That was everything that could have gone wrong for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the playoffs.

For too much of the game, Philadelphia looked like an AAU team — one loaded with individual talent but no idea how to play together — while the Nets were cohesive and getting the shots they wanted, then hitting them. Brooklyn was 11-of-26 from three for the game, the Sixers 3-of-25.

The result was a 111-102 Nets upset of the Sixers in Game 1 in Philadelphia Saturday. Sixers fans booed their team at points and streamed to the exits early in this one.

Joel Embiid was cleared to play as a game-time decision, but he was not himself on the court. The bigger news was on the bench were Embiid and Amir Johnson were caught texting, or at least checking texts, from a phone during the loss.

Embiid said after the game that Johnson’s daughter is sick and they were just getting an update on her.

At the very least this is going to cost Embiid and/or Johnson a lot of money, and he could be forced to sit for Game 2.

Embiid and Johnson’s use of the phone on the bench spoke to the level of seriousness and focus the Sixers players brought to this game.

The one exception was Jimmy Butler had a playoff career-high 36 in the loss for Philly, and he hit the shot of the game.

Sixers without the name Butler on their back of their jerseys shot just 37.5 percent for the game. The Nets did a good job not letting J.J. Redick or Tobias Harris have space at the three-point line and they never got going (or, in Harris’ case, enough attempts). Embiid finished with 22 points (on 5-of-15 shooting, after starting 1-of-9) plus 15 rebounds, but he was not a dominant force.

Brooklyn played with more passion and cohesion all game. D'Angelo Russell finished with 26 points, and Caris LeVert had 23 points off the bench. The Nets bench had 59 points for the game, and they swung the game with plays like this one from veteran Jared Dudley.

One of the questions about the thrown-together 76ers was how they would respond to adversity. We’re going to find out in Game 2.

Luke Walton reportedly reaches deal to become Sacramento head coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
9 Comments

Luke Walton was not out of a job for long.

Officially fired After coming to a “mutual agreement” to leave the Lakers on Friday (it was more of the crossed out part than the official line) Walton met on Saturday with Kings’ GM Vlade Divac and quickly came to terms to take over as the Kings’ head coach.

As noted by Cunningham, Divac had interest three years ago but Walton wanted to return to the Lakers organization. Three years later, rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles several weeks ago, before Divac fired coach Dave Joerger (as part of Divac consolidating power) or before Walton was out with the Lakers. This time things were lined up for this to come together quickly.

In basketball terms, this seems a good fit. Walton worked well with the young Lakers a season ago, and he wants to play an uptempo, ball-sharing style that would fit well with De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and the rest of the young Kings roster. Walton got the Lakers to play defense, the end of the court the Kings need to work on the most.

The question is can Divac and Walton form a bond and a stable environment for an organization that has been the poster child for disruption and dysfunction for years. The Kings have missed the playoffs for 13 seasons for a reason.

For the first time in a decade, the Kings seem headed in the right direction and Walton can fit with that. If owner Vivek Ranadive and his team can just stay out of the way and Vlade Divac has learned from past mistakes, this team is well positioned for the future.

Wizards’ Devin Robinson hospitalized, arrested after fight at club with Eagles’ Jalen Mills

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
3 Comments

Washington’s Devin Robinson was sent to the hospital, then arrested, after a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills outside a Washington D.C. nightclub Friday night/Saturday morning.

The incident happened after a Wizards’ party at the Opera Night Club in Washington D.C. NBC Sports Philadelphia obtained the police report and NBC Sports Washington confirmed the incident. It started as a verbal altercation that later turned physical, according to reports.

Mills and Devin Robinson were both arrested after an argument turned into a fight outside the Opera Nightclub following a Wizards party. Robinson was taken to Sibley Hospital. Both were arrested.

The Wizards released a statement.

We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season.

Robinson was not likely to get a qualifying offer before. He was a two-way player for the Wizards the past two seasons, playing seven games and 95 total minutes in the NBA this season and spending most of his time with the Go-Go in the G-League.

With the Wizards not extending an offer, Robinson will become a free agent.

 