Luke Walton out as Lakers coach

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
Just a handful of days after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the head of Lakers’ basketball operations — in part because he was not comfortable firing the coach — the Lakers and coach Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways, according to the team.

While the move is not a shock, the timing is somewhat. With Magic gone, there was uncertainty around the organization and Walton would not have been fired in the near future (the search for Magic’s replacement is just starting). That said, Walton could read the writing on the wall, he didn’t have the full weight and backing of LeBron James — LeBron’s exit interview was with Magic and GM Rob Pelinka, not Walton — he was never Pelinka’s guy, and Walton likely wanted to get out in front of this.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” Pelinka said in a statement released by the team. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” Walton said in the same statement. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”

Notice Walton thanked the Buss family and nobody else. Not Magic, not Pelinka, nobody.

Walton was 98-148 in three years as the Lakers coach, but that was seen as respectable considering he was handed a young team that was not going to win much. In his second season, the younger Lakers — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma — showed development and the team played surprisingly good defense. However, when the Lakers got LeBron this summer the equation changed, the Lakers became much more about winning now, and that did not happen this season for a variety of reasons, only a few of which should be on Walton. Still, Walton was going to lose his job and everyone knew it. Walton included.

Steve Kerr stood up for his former assistant Walton in a statement at the Warriors practice Friday.

Rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles before Kings GM Vlade Divac fired their coach Dave Joerger, or before Walton had stepped away. Now with the path cleared, Divac will reach out to Walton, as multiple people have reported.

The Lakers are reportedly considering Tyronn Lue — LeBron James’ former coach in Cleveland — and Monty Williams for the job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Both of those men would be good hires, both have a history with LeBron (Williams as an assistant coach with USA Basketball), but their hiring raises another question:

Do the Lakers want to hire a coach before hiring a new head of basketball operations? Is all of this, Walton leaving and going after a new coach, part of Pelinka trying to gain power in the organization and cement his place?

If so, it just fits in with the mess that the Lakers have been in recent years as an organization.

If you look at the most successful NBA organizations — Golden State, San Antonio, even down the Staples Center hall with the Clippers — there is a collaborative spirit in the front office and basketball operations. For example, think back to the 2015 NBA Finals, it was the idea of the “special assistant to the head coach and manager of advanced scouting” — a guy who’s primary job was cutting video to show players clips — who came up with the idea of starting Andre Iguodala and putting him on LeBron. Because of how the Warriors are open and share info, the idea made its way to Steve Kerr, he liked it and tried it, and the rest is history.

The Lakers as an organization do not function that way. People are more compartmentalized, information does not flow as freely. “Siloed” would be the business term for it. That is how Pelinka and Magic wanted it.

It’s not how the new head of basketball operations will likely want things, not if the Lakers get an elite guy (they already missed out on David Griffin).

There are some real organizational culture challenges ahead for the Lakers.

But first, apparently they are going to look for a new coach.

Celtics lose three draft tiebreakers, get prolonged drama with Grizzlies first-rounder

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Neither the Grizzlies nor Celtics want a middling lottery pick this year.

They’ll have to continue sweating out which team will get stuck with it.

Memphis owes Boston a first-round pick that’s top-eight protected this year. The Grizzlies want to convey it in what’s perceived to be a weak draft. The Celtics would rather push it down the road, to 2020 (when it’s just top-six protected) or 2021 (when it’s unprotected).

After entering today’s draft tiebreaker with a 44% chance of the pick conveying this year, the drawing ended with a 43% chance of it conveying this year (per data from Tankathon).

For perspective, Memphis’ odds of conveying this year could have swung to 17% or 74% in today’s drawing. Now, a lot of pressure falls on next month’s lottery.

The Grizzlies have a 26% chance of getting a top-four pick, which they probably wouldn’t mind keeping. There’s a 31% chance they get the undesired No. 8 pick. And that leaves a 43% chance of sending Boston a pick in the 9-12 range.

The Pelicans won the three-team tiebreaker to get the No. 7 slot in the lottery. Memphis has the No. 8 slot. The Hawks via the Mavericks got the No. 9 slot, though if that pick lands in the top four, Dallas will keep it. Like the Grizzlies, the Mavericks and Pelicans were already locked into 26% chances of a top-four pick.

Other ties broken for the lottery:

The Cavaliers will pick ahead of the Suns at No. 5/6 if neither team gets drawn in the lottery. Each team has a 52% chance of getting a top-four pick.

The Hornets (12) Heat (13) and Celtics via the Kings (14) are locked into their lottery slots and likely draft picks. Each team has a 5% chance of landing in the top four. If Sacramento’s pick is No. 1, it goes to the 76ers, and Boston gets Philadelphia’s No. 24 pick.

A few ties were also broke for actual draft slots outside the lottery. The locked-in first-round picks:

16. Magic

17. Nets

18. Pacers

19. Spurs

20. Celtics (via Clippers)

21. Thunder

22. Celtics

25. Trail Blazers

26. Cavaliers (via Rockets)

All three late-lottery and non-lottery tiebreakers went against Boston. But at least the affected picks are resolved or mostly resolved.

The Celtics will have to continue holding their breath about the Memphis pick.

Kings reportedly reaching out to Luke Walton; Tyronn Lue, Monty Williams in line for Lakers

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
Luke Walton is not going to be out of a job long.

This has been brewing longer than people realize. Rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles before Kings GM Vlade Divac fired their coach Dave Joerger, but they came to the forefront as soon as Divac pulled the trigger.

Now with Walton out in Los Angeles and his path cleared, Divac will reach out to Walton, as multiple people have reported.

That would be a good hire. Walton worked well with the young Lakers a season ago, and he wants to play an uptempo, ball-sharing style that would fit well with De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, and the rest of the young Kings roster. The question Walton needs to ask himself is if he trusts that organization.

The rumors are also already flying about the Lakers’ coaching search.

Reports from well before today had the Lakers linked to Tyronn Lue — LeBron James‘ former coach in Cleveland — as a target. Juwan Howard’s name also came up. Then after Walton stepped down Monty Williams’ name came up for the job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The connecting factor between the two men is each have a history with LeBron James. Williams as an assistant coach with USA Basketball, Lue in Cleveland. Williams was the head coach in New Orleans with the then-Hornets and now Pelicans previously.

However, the rumors of the Lakers starting a coaching search leads to a bigger question: Do the Lakers want to hire a coach before hiring a new head of basketball operations?

Traditionally the guy that heads up the basketball side has the final say on the coaching call. Is that going to be current GM Rob Pelinka? He seems to be moving to consolidate power. That may not be a move that has free agents thinking “I want to come to those Lakers.”

As there always seems to be lately, there is more drama to come in Los Angeles.

Duke’s Cam Reddish declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Duke’s Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. His Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett could be the No. 2 pick.

Another Duke freshman, Cam Reddish, might not be far behind.

Reddish:

Reddish will probably get picked in the lottery, maybe even the top five.

He largely took a backseat to Williamson and Barrett this season. It’ll be important to see Reddish in other settings.

Reddish is big – 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan – and fluid. He could play any position 2-4, and he has some skills as a point forward (passing more than ball-handling).

But for all his scoring talent, Reddish really struggled at all three levels at Duke. Maybe that was because he deferred so much. Yet, forcing bad shots is also a concern. This was not an encouraging year for Reddish striking the right balance.

His upside as a versatile defender is interesting, but he must get stronger. A lack of strength, understandable for someone his age, could also explain moments of looking like too much of a finesse player. He’s also not locked in enough defensively.

Reddish brings a lot to the table. Maybe with more development in a different environment, he’ll blossom into a good NBA player.

New Orleans makes strong move, reportedly hires David Griffin to head basketball ops

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
“The thing that would attract me to an opportunity is just the opportunity to be in lockstep with ownership. To have ownership, the coach, and the front office all on the same page moving forward and sharing a vision… You have to raise a family, and if you’re not going to come at it with that approach, it’s probably not a situation that would speak to me.”

That was David Griffin speaking to NBC Sports last month about what he wanted in his next job as a GM/head of basketball operations.

He apparently has found that family in New Orleans.

Griffin will soon be hired to take over basketball operations for the Pelicans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a strong, impressive hire by the Pelicans and their efforts to get the franchise moving in the right direction.

What does that mean for the future of Anthony Davis on the trade market?

Griffin wants a young star, a role-playing veteran, and draft picks to rebuild the franchise. That sounds like the Celtics’ proposed offer with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers and others could still be in the mix. Griffin is a smart and detailed executive, he is going to shake every tree and see what falls out.

This also could be good news for embattled coach Alvin Gentry, he has a strong relationship with Griffin going back to Phoenix.

Griffin had his choice of jobs — the Lakers certainly would have come calling (if they hadn’t already) — but he told me and others what he wanted was a place where he both had power and ownership he could trust. (Remember he worked for Robert Sarver with the Suns and Dan Gilbert with the Cavaliers, two of the league’s more meddling owners.)

What he also wanted was power, and the authority to do things his way.

What the Pelicans wanted was someone they could trust and give power to in that position. The former GM, Dell Demps, reported to Micky Loomis of the NFL’s Saints. It led to some awkward moves that were short term thinking, Demps looked like a GM continually making moves to save his job. Griffin has power and stability and now can think long term.

That’s going to be very good for the Pelicans.