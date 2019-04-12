Kings reportedly reaching out to Luke Walton; Tyronn Lue, Monty Williams in like for Lakers

Getty Images

Duke’s Cam Reddish declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Duke’s Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. His Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett could be the No. 2 pick.

Another Duke freshman, Cam Reddish, might not be far behind.

Reddish:

Reddish will probably get picked in the lottery, maybe even the top five.

He largely took a backseat to Williamson and Barrett this season. It’ll be important to see Reddish in other settings.

Reddish is big – 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan – and fluid. He could play any position 2-4, and he has some skills as a point forward (passing more than ball-handling).

But for all his scoring talent, Reddish really struggled at all three levels at Duke. Maybe that was because he deferred so much. Yet, forcing bad shots is also a concern. This was not an encouraging year for Reddish striking the right balance.

His upside as a versatile defender is interesting, but he must get stronger. A lack of strength, understandable for someone his age, could also explain moments of looking like too much of a finesse player. He’s also not locked in enough defensively.

Reddish brings a lot to the table. Maybe with more development in a different environment, he’ll blossom into a good NBA player.

New Orleans makes strong move, reportedly hires David Griffin to head basketball ops

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
“The thing that would attract me to an opportunity is just the opportunity to be in lockstep with ownership. To have ownership, the coach, and the front office all on the same page moving forward and sharing a vision… You have to raise a family, and if you’re not going to come at it with that approach, it’s probably not a situation that would speak to me.”

That was David Griffin speaking to NBC Sports last month about what he wanted in his next job as a GM/head of basketball operations.

He apparently has found that family in New Orleans.

Griffin will soon be hired to take over basketball operations for the Pelicans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a strong, impressive hire by the Pelicans and their efforts to get the franchise moving in the right direction.

What does that mean for the future of Anthony Davis on the trade market?

Griffin wants a young star, a role-playing veteran, and draft picks to rebuild the franchise. That sounds like the Celtics’ proposed offer with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers and others could still be in the mix. Griffin is a smart and detailed executive, he is going to shake every tree and see what falls out.

This also could be good news for embattled coach Alvin Gentry, he has a strong relationship with Griffin going back to Phoenix.

Griffin had his choice of jobs — the Lakers certainly would have come calling (if they hadn’t already) — but he told me and others what he wanted was a place where he both had power and ownership he could trust. (Remember he worked for Robert Sarver with the Suns and Dan Gilbert with the Cavaliers, two of the league’s more meddling owners.)

What he also wanted was power, and the authority to do things his way.

What the Pelicans wanted was someone they could trust and give power to in that position. The former GM, Dell Demps, reported to Micky Loomis of the NFL’s Saints. It led to some awkward moves that were short term thinking, Demps looked like a GM continually making moves to save his job. Griffin has power and stability and now can think long term.

That’s going to be very good for the Pelicans.

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
Just a handful of days after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the head of Lakers’ basketball operations — in part because he was not comfortable firing the coach — the Lakers and coach Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways, according to the team.

While the move is not a shock, the timing is somewhat. With Magic gone, there was uncertainty around the organization and Walton would not have been fired in the near future (the search for Magic’s replacement is just starting). That said, Walton could read the writing on the wall, he didn’t have the full weight and backing of LeBron James — LeBron’s exit interview was with Magic and GM Rob Pelinka, not Walton — he was never Pelinka’s guy, and Walton likely wanted to get out in front of this.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” Pelinka said in a statement released by the team. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” Walton said in the same statement. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”

Notice Walton thanked the Buss family and nobody else. Not Magic, not Pelinka, nobody.

Walton was 98-148 in three years as the Lakers coach, but that was seen as respectable considering he was handed a young team that was not going to win much. In his second season, the younger Lakers — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma — showed development and the team played surprisingly good defense. However, when the Lakers got LeBron this summer the equation changed, the Lakers became much more about winning now, and that did not happen this season for a variety of reasons, only a few of which should be on Walton. Still, Walton was going to lose his job and everyone knew it. Walton included.

Steve Kerr stood up for his former assistant Walton in a statement at the Warriors practice Friday.

Rumors of Sacramento’s interest in Walton were floating around NBA circles before Kings GM Vlade Divac fired their coach Dave Joerger, or before Walton had stepped away. Now with the path cleared, Divac will reach out to Walton, as multiple people have reported.

The Lakers are reportedly considering Tyronn Lue — LeBron James’ former coach in Cleveland — and Monty Williams for the job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Both of those men would be good hires, both have a history with LeBron (Williams as an assistant coach with USA Basketball), but their hiring raises another question:

Do the Lakers want to hire a coach before hiring a new head of basketball operations? Is all of this, Walton leaving and going after a new coach, part of Pelinka trying to gain power in the organization and cement his place?

If so, it just fits in with the mess that the Lakers have been in recent years as an organization.

If you look at the most successful NBA organizations — Golden State, San Antonio, even down the Staples Center hall with the Clippers — there is a collaborative spirit in the front office and basketball operations. For example, think back to the 2015 NBA Finals, it was the idea of the “special assistant to the head coach and manager of advanced scouting” — a guy who’s primary job was cutting video to show players clips — who came up with the idea of starting Andre Iguodala and putting him on LeBron. Because of how the Warriors are open and share info, the idea made its way to Steve Kerr, he liked it and tried it, and the rest is history.

The Lakers as an organization do not function that way. People are more compartmentalized, information does not flow as freely. “Siloed” would be the business term for it. That is how Pelinka and Magic wanted it.

It’s not how the new head of basketball operations will likely want things, not if the Lakers get an elite guy (they already missed out on David Griffin).

There are some real organizational culture challenges ahead for the Lakers.

But first, apparently they are going to look for a new coach.

Adjusting for playoff rotations shows Trail Blazers’ and Celtics’ vulnerabilities

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT
Most team statistics used for playoff predictions – from won-loss record to more-complicated metrics – rely on full-season data.

But by the time the playoffs begin, teams often look radically different than they did at various points of the regular season.

The Clippers traded Tobias Harris. Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a season-ending injury. The Nuggets will likely drop Trey Lyles from their postseason rotation.

Yet, those players, and many others like them, heavily influenced their teams’ regular-season results.

So, I measured team performance when the entire five-man lineup is comprised of players projected to be in the first-round rotation. It’s a glimpse into the effectiveness and chemistry of the players who’ll actually be on the court in these series.

It’s only one data point among many that should be considered. I don’t know precisely how each team will set its rotation, so I must predict. The playing-time distribution among players in the rotation can change into the postseason. Opponent quality varies. Some sample sizes are larger than others.

Still, I find it a useful indicator.

Here’s each team’s offensive, defensive and net ratings from Basketball-Reference adjusted from the regular season to counting only lineups that include five players projected to be in the first-round playoff rotation:

Western Conference

1. Golden State Warriors

Offensive rating: 115.9 to 120.6

Defensive rating: 109.5 to 105.7

Net rating: +6.4 to +14.9

4. Houston Rockets

Offensive rating: 115.5 to 117.3

Defensive rating: 110.7 to 107.2

Net rating: +4.8 to +10.1

5. Utah Jazz

Offensive rating: 110.9 to 113.9

Defensive rating: 105.7 to 104.5

Net rating: +5.2 to +9.3

2. Denver Nuggets

Offensive rating: 113.0 to 116.1

Defensive rating: 108.9 to 108.1

Net rating: +4.1 to +8.1

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Offensive rating: 110.3 to 116.0

Defensive rating: 107.0 to 108.2

Net rating: +3.3 to +7.8

7. San Antonio Spurs

Offensive rating: 112.9 to 116.9

Defensive rating: 111.2 to 110.3

Net rating: +1.7 to +6.6

3. Portland Trail Blazers

Offensive rating: 114.7 to 114.0

Defensive rating: 110.5 to 109.1

Net rating: +4.2 to +5.0

8. L.A. Clippers

Offensive rating: 112.4 to 115.3

Defensive rating: 111.5 to 111.9

Net rating: +0.9 to +3.4

Eastern Conference 

2. Toronto Raptors

Offensive rating: 113.1 to 122.4

Defensive rating: 107.1 to 106.5

Net rating: +6.0 to +15.9

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Offensive rating: 113.8 to 115.7

Defensive rating: 105.2 to 107.1

Net rating: +8.6 to +8.6

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Offensive rating: 112.6 to 115.8

Defensive rating: 110.0 to 107.3

Net rating: +2.6 to +8.5

7. Orlando Magic

Offensive rating: 108.9 to 114.0

Defensive rating: 108.1 to 107.9

Net rating: +0.8 to +6.1

8. Detroit Pistons

Offensive rating: 109.0 to 114.7

Defensive rating: 109.2 to 110.2

Net rating: -0.2 to +4.4

5. Indiana Pacers

Offensive rating: 109.9 to 110.3

Defensive rating: 106.5 to 107.4

Net rating: +3.4 to +2.9

6. Brooklyn Nets

Offensive rating: 109.7 to 112.2

Defensive rating: 109.7 to 111.7

Net rating: 0.0 to +0.5

4. Boston Celtics

Offensive rating: 112.2 to 110.6

Defensive rating: 107.8 to 110.4

Net rating: +4.4 to +0.3

Observations:

  • The Trail Blazers really miss Nurkic. Portland’s adjusted net rating would have been about twice as good with him. As is, Portland falls behind its first-round opponent – Oklahoma City – after the adjustment.
  • Marcus Smart‘s absence affects the Celtics nearly as much. He has been so good as a glue player with higher-usage teammates. Put more of those ball-dominant players on the court together, and Boston’s chemistry could get bumpy.
  • The Pacers also their net rating drop with the adjustment, though. They rank ahead of the Celtics but might not be good enough to pull an upset without homecourt advantage.
  • The Raptors and Warriors improve the most with the adjustment. I trust that more with Golden State, which I project with a deeper rotation that can be trimmed if necessary. Toronto might need to go deeper into its bench with OG Anunoby sidelined.
  • The teams with the second- and third-best adjusted net ratings in the West, Houston and Utah, play each other in the first round. The winner advances to face the team with the conference’s best adjusted net rating, Golden State. That’s a brutal section of the bracket.
  • Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic and Tony Snell are banged up for Milwaukee. As they get healthier, expect the Bucks to vault toward the top of the league.
  • Joel Embiid is included in the 76ers’ rotation. If he can’t play, Philadelphia’s adjusted offensive/defensive/net ratings drop to 110.2/109.3/+0.9. Yikes.
  • The Spurs and Magic could be punchier than expected.