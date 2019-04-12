AP

Dwyane Wade finally sends Emmanuel Mudiay a jersey (VIDEO)

By Dane Delgado Apr 12, 2019
Emmanuel Mudiay got shut down by Dwyane Wade this season when the Miami Heat took on the New York Knicks. The retiring legend it didn’t want to give Mudiay his jersey, telling him after the game that the garment had already been spoken for.

It was obvious that Mudiay was a bit upset by it, and social media of course had their laughs at his expense.

Wade is now fully retired with Miami out of the playoff race. Apparently one of his first acts as a retiree was for Wade to send Mudiay a jersey after all.

All’s well that ends well, I suppose.

Patrick Beverley gives Jae Crowder tips on how to stop James Harden (VIDEO)

By Dane Delgado Apr 11, 2019
The playoff race is set in the West, and the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will duke it out in the first round.

As such, the Rockets are going to try to grind their way through one of the hardest defenses on a potential path back to the Western Conference Finals. That is, unless Patrick Beverley has anything to say about it.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard used to be a crucial member of the Rockets, and after his current team got done playing at the Jazz on Wednesday night, Beverley appeared to give some very specific advice to Utah wing Jae Crowder.

It certainly does appear that Beverley was giving some kind of advice to Crowder about the upcoming series with the Rockets. His motions were similar to those that Harden does over the course of the basketball game.

Who knows if this could help Crowder stop Harden? The former MVP is having a record-breaking season, and he could just be the league’s most valuable player once again.

He’s going to be difficult if not impossible to stop, and the Jazz could use any help they can get.

Report: Bulls close to extending Jim Boylen

By Dane Delgado Apr 11, 2019
Jim Boylen might be staying with the Chicago Bulls.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Fred Hoiberg’s replacement could be in for as much as a three-year extension in the near future. Although Boylen took over the Bulls under inauspicious circumstances — and started with a rocky first few weeks — things have settled and the front office in Chicago appears happy with his stewardship.

Via Chicago Sun-Times:

Asked about the future of coach Jim Boylen and a possible contract extension this offseason, Paxson responded, “It’s very possible. It’s very possible. In fact, I’ve spoken to both Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf] about addressing that and I don’t know what the timing will be, but I envision Jim being our coach here and us committing to him, yes.’’

The Sun-Times has learned that it’s more than “very possible.’’

According to a source, the Bulls and Boylen have already been discussing a three-year contract extension to keep him in that head coaching chair, and now it’s just a matter of finishing up the details and deciding when to announce it.

Chicago has a young core that is that a crucial junction in its development. Whether Boylen is the right man for the job is up for debate, as is the ability of the Bulls front office to make the right decision.

We’ve already seen some serious head coach turbulence in the NBA this week, and keeping Boylen would be an interesting move for Chicago.

All-Star Kemba Walker uncertain about his Hornets’ future

Associated Press Apr 11, 2019
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There’s a part of Kemba Walker that wants to play his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. There’s another part that wants to compete for an NBA championship before he’s too old.

With the Hornets not ready to compete with the Golden State Warriors of the world, the 28-year-old Walker enters this offseason having to make a choice between loyalty and chasing a ring.

And he’s just not ready to do that just yet.

“I have no feeling right now, I don’t know,” Walker said of his impending decision in free agency this summer. “Honestly, I don’t know what to expect. I guess it’s a lot of different emotions bottled up into one. I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

The three-time All-Star point guard is expected to be a hot commodity when free agency opens July 1.

He’s coming off his most productive season statistically, averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He was selected as an All-Star game starter for the first time and has put himself in the running for the All-NBA team.

Walker’s dilemma is that if the Hornets re-sign him to a max contract, they won’t have many pieces to put around him – which means the team could continue to muddle in mediocrity as they’ve done for the first eight seasons in Charlotte. The Hornets have only been to the postseason twice during that time and have never gotten out of the first round.

Signing with another team could give him the opportunity to compete for the championship he so desperately craves.

“I mean, obviously I do want to be competitive because I want to be able to play in the playoffs,” Walker said. “So, I want to think that would have some influence” on my decision.

At media day last September an excited Walker sounded committed to re-signing with the Hornets, saying he “wanted to create something” in Charlotte. Walker said Thursday that “nothing has changed” in that regard, but his enthusiasm has clearly waned over the past seven months.

“I want to win,” Walker said. “I want to win.”

 

Five teams that can knock off Golden State Warriors

By Kurt Helin Apr 11, 2019
There’s going to be a parade this June in Oakland. It’s all but set, city officials quietly have started the planning already. The Golden State Warriors are going to win the NBA title and there is nothing anyone can do about it…

Or can they?

The Warriors are the favorites to with the NBA title. Again. As they should be. However, there are teams that can challenge the Warriors, this is not going to be a cake walk. And unlike the past couple of years, the Warriors biggest challenge will be in the Finals.

Here are the five teams that have a shot at beating the Warriors this season.

Raptors small icon1) The Toronto Raptors.

Don’t get stuck in the “the Raptors are not a playoff team” past, this is by design a very different Toronto roster heading into the playoffs. And it’s a team that matches up well with what Golden State — they are long and switchable on defense, they know how to get buckets, and they now have a clear closer.

Nobody is going to stop Kevin Durant, but Kawhi Leonard can slow him, make KD work, and be left on an island against him (relatively) allowing other defenders to stay home with their guys. While I don’t put much stock in regular season games as postseason predictors, way back in November Leonard and Durant had a back-and-forth showdown that was one of the more entertaining games of the year.

Danny Green is a strong defender who can be put on the hotter of Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry, then Kyle Lowry can do a solid job on the other. Pascal Siakam can get Draymond Green and help off him while daring Green to shoot jumpers, and Siakam can be the five when the Warriors go small with Green at center. Marc Gasol will likely start on DeMarcus Cousins, but Serge Ibaka can get time, too. Then the Rockets bring Norman Powell, Serge Ibaka, and Fred VanVleet as needed.

Toronto’s fifth-ranked offense this season is still going to score points against the Warriors. They can score inside and out. And when the game is on the line Leonard will get the chance to show why he was once Finals MVP.

The Warriors would and should still be favorites in this potential Finals matchup, but the Raptors are poised to make it work.

Bucks small icon2) The Milwaukee Bucks.

A team needs long, switchable defenders and an elite offense to beat the Warriors. The Bucks had the fourth best offense in the NBA this past season, led by MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo. So check that box. As for long, switchable defenders, the Bucks are built around the Greek Freak, Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, and the physical at the point Eric Bledsoe. Check.

The Bucks are one of the few teams that can take and make threes at the pace of the Warriors and they may be willing to play that way. If Warriors defenders have to slide out to arc to stop shooters — especially Cousins chasing Brook Lopez out of the paint — it opens up the lane for Antetokounmpo’s drives, and nobody is stopping those.

What the Bucks need is Brogdon back and healthy to put on Klay Thompson. Also, Milwaukee would need to find a way to keep playing their base defense, which has Lopez dropping off picks to clog the paint, without giving up too many threes to the Warriors. Finally, when the Warriors go small the Bucks can go with Antetokounmpo at center lineups.

It would be a big step for the Bucks to challenge the Warriors, but on paper they have the tools.

Rockets small icon3) The Houston Rockets.

This is the same team that was ahead at halftime of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on their home court less than a year ago….

Well, they’re not the same team exactly. But they are playing closer to that level than they have all season — Chris Paul looks more like his old self, Clint Capela looks in shape, Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker have found a groove as role players, and since the All-Star break the Rockets have the second-best defense in the land and the best net rating (+10.7).

The Rockets still have James Harden and nobody — on the Warriors or on the planet — can stop him. If he has other guys knocking down some shots around him and the Rockets keep defending, they are the only team in the West with a chance. The Rockets do not have Trevor Ariza or the same depth that made them a genuine threat to the Warriors, a Rockets team that might have a ring if CP3 had stayed healthy. But the Rockets are still the second best team in the West and the only team with a shot at the Warriors.

If the Rockets and Warriors meet it will be in the second round — and that could be good for Houston. What has slowed the Rockets in recent seasons was Harden just running out of gas from the load he has to carry, or Paul getting injured. Does meeting in the second round make it less likely either of those things happen, meaning the Rockets have a better chance? Maybe. The Rockets will have to fight their way past a very good Jazz team to find out.

Celtics small icon 4) The Boston Celtics.

The preseason favorites in the East have shown flashes this year where you can’t help but think “that’s a contender, they can push the Warriors.” Boston just hasn’t been able to sustain it.

The matchup on paper is interesting. Kyrie Irving has battled Stephen Curry to a standstill in the Finals before. Al Horford can be effective against Golden State whether Cousins is in the paint (Horford is a better post defender than people think, and on offense he could pull Cousins out to the three-point line to defend his shot) or if the Warriors go small and Green is at the five. Horford blows up the mismatches Golden State banks on.

The Celtics would need Marcus Smart back and healthy. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier all need to play as well as they did last playoffs. A lot of things need to go right and the Celtics have not been able to sustain that this year.

But Boston has the pieces to be a potential threat to Golden State.

Sixers small icon 5) The Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly being on this list comes down to one thing: They have the second best starting five in the league. The one starting five that can challenge the Warriors best lineups.

Joel Embiid (who can outplay Cousins, but didn’t play well against the Warriors this season), Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and sharpshooting J.J. Redick have a ton of potential. When on the court together, the unit has been dominant on both ends.

The problem is they haven’t been on the court together that much and there are chemistry questions. Plus, behind this five there is little depth.

Philadelphia has a long way to go to really be a threat to the Warriors, but if they make it out of the East they may be that team by June.