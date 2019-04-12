Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

2019 PBT Awards: All-NBA

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2019
Kurt Helin

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Paul George, Thunder

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Kemba Walker, Hornets

F: LeBron James, Lakers

F: Blake Griffin, Pistons

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

At center, it was tough to leave Karl-Anthony Towns off the list, but his early-season struggles — even if Jimmy Butler deserves blame for that — set him just behind Gobert. The final guard spot on the third team was the other hard choice, leaving Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson off was difficult, all three were deserving, but to me Kemba had to carry the heaviest burden for his team the longest last season.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Paul George, Thunder

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Bradley Beal, Wizards

G: Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

F: LeBron James, Lakers

F: Blake Griffin, Pistons

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

After filling out my MVP ballot, the first team and most of the second team came together easily. Considering his big advantage in minutes, Nikola Jokic landed solidly ahead of Joel Embiid for first-team center. Pascal Siakam drew consideration for third-team forward, but Blake Griffin and LeBron James got the nod for carrying far bigger loads.

The real drama came with third-team guards and center.

The two center spots came down to Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker and Mike Conley. Beal took everything on his plate for Washington after John Wall got hurt and did so well in that lone-star role. Holiday was by far the best defender of the group, and he was also darn good running New Orleans’ offense. As many all-around contributions as Westbrook made, I just couldn’t overlook his terrible shooting.

At center, I valued Rudy Gobert helping to make this season meaningful for the Jazz over Karl-Anthony Towns failing to set a tone then later dazzling offensively. I also gave real consideration to Anthony Davis. His trade request torpedoed the Pelicans’ season, and that should count against him. But he was also absolutely awesome before that, and he continued to show up to play afterward. New Orleans’ response to the trade request wasn’t all on him.

Dane Delgado

First team

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

G: James Harden, Rockets

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Paul George, Thunder

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

G: Bradley Beal, Wizards

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

F: Blake Griffin, Pistons

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

It feels like the only squabble on All-NBA is with the center position of the first team. Whether you want to go with Embiid or Jokic is your personal preference — longevity vs. a more well-rounded game. The only real issue I have is with putting Kyrie Irving on second team. His actions this year have been pretty off-putting, but I’m not sure that the All-NBA teams require the same kind of narrative that the MVP award does. I won’t be alone in leaving LeBron James off of the third team, and instead substituting more valuable players who deserve their spots accordingly. It seems like we’ve all argued about who goes on these All-NBA teams, but they’re pretty well-sorted already this year.

OG Anunoby has had a rough year. His father died shortly before the season, and the Raptors forward missed several games throughout the year for personal reasons.

And now this.

Raptors:

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that forward OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. There is no timeline for Anunoby’s return and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

That timeline means Anunoby will probably miss Toronto’s entire first-round series against the Magic.

Fortunately for the Raptors, they should still beat Orlando, anyway. Between Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell, Toronto has plenty of players who can pick up the slack at both forward positions.

Anunoby’s versatile defense will be more important in an expected second-round series against the 76ers. Hopefully, he’s healthy by then.

Our NBA Playoff Predictions: Plenty of Warriors love… and Bucks, too

It’s prediction time… and of course we’re talking Golden State Warriors a lot.

How could we not? They are the most talented team, they’ve won the last two titles, and they are the clear favorites for good reason. However, we’ve got love for the Bucks (and Raptors) and see a few upsets along the way.

Here are our predictions:

Do you predict an upset in the first round (lower seed beating a higher seed)?

Eastern Conference:

Kurt Helin: While I think Indiana can push Boston — especially with Marcus Smart out injured — there will be no first-round upsets in the East. There is too big a gap between the top four and bottom four (if Indiana had a healthy Victor Oladipo, this could be a different conversation.

Dan Feldman: No. The top four of the East is loaded. The bottom three is… not. Though I do predict with Marcus Smart out, the fifth-seeded Pacers will push the Celtics to seven — the home team winning every game.

Dane Delgado: I could certainly see the Indiana Pacers beating the Boston Celtics in the first round. Boston will be without Marcus Smart for at least the first two playoff series, and the Celtics are a mess internally. Rotationally, they still haven’t fully recovered from Gordon Hayward‘s injury, and they have not shown the flashes of brilliance that they did last year. We still don’t know if Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown will step up the way they have in the past, and this team only won one more game than the Pacers. Indiana is spunky and is playing without their best player. I wouldn’t count on it, but the Celtics are weirdos and the Pacers are a capital “T” Team.

Western Conference:

Kurt Helin: Denver’s gambit to get the Trail Blazers the three seed (and put the Rockets on the Warriors side of the bracket) helps out Oklahoma City. The Thunder have stumbled and struggled since the All-Star break, with Paul George‘s shoulder issue a big part of that, but OKC is a team better built for playoff basketball. Combine that with Portland being without Jusuf Nurkic and the Blazers will fall again in the first round. Also, while I think Houston will be Utah, that series will go deep and be close.

Dan Feldman: Thunder over Trail Blazers. It’d be different if Jusuf Nurkic were healthy, but Portland is not the same on either end of the court without him. It’s not that I especially like Oklahoma City. I don’t. But the Thunder swept the Trail Blazers in the regular season, and Portland tried to avoid this matchup. It’s as if the Trail Blazers know what’s likely coming.

Dane Delgado: The West is almost the opposite of the East. Three out of the four first-round playoff series could end with the “lower” seed beating the “higher” seed. Utah could strangle the life out of Houston’s offense. The Oklahoma City Thunder have swept the season series with the Trail Blazers, who are also missing Jusuf Nurkic. The Denver Nuggets are a fast-paced team with no playoff experience going up against the stalwarts of the playoffs in the Spurs. If I had to pick a series to go south, I would go with the Spurs beating the Nuggets in a major upset. Or the Thunder. Hmm… can I get back you?

Who will win the conference finals?

Eastern Conference:

Kurt Helin: Toronto over Boston. These are not the Raptors that fall short in the playoffs, new coach Nick Nurse has worked all season to find different lineups that make this team more versatile, plus they have a closer now in Kawhi Leonard. I’m predicting Boston to beat Milwaukee in the second round, but if Malcolm Brogdon is back healthy and Marcus Smart is not, the Bucks will win that series. Either way, I’ll take the Raptors to represent the East.

Dan Feldman: Bucks. I really like these Raptors. The 76ers and Celtics have the requisite talent to have a chance. But Milwaukee has been the NBA’s best team throughout the season. We ought to take that more seriously.

Dane Delgado: The Milwaukee Bucks. Many times it’s reasonable to expect that teams with no playoff experience won’t be able to plow through the postseason the way a more veteran team might be able to do. But the East is riddled with flawed teams top to bottom, particularly at the top. Milwaukee is the most complete team in the conference with the best player.

Western Conference:

Kurt Helin: Golden State over Denver. The only things that will beat the Warriors are injuries or boredom, and I don’t think they will get that bored. It’s trendy to pick Denver to get upset in the first round, but I believe in this team and they set themselves up with an easier path to the conference finals (I would have picked Houston over Denver, but that’s not how the seedings shook out).

Dan Feldman: Warriors. Houston could test them in the second round, but there’s no way to pick anyone else. The Warriors have all the talent and experience anyone could want.

Dane Delgado: Who would pick against the Golden State Warriors at this juncture? Unless something affects this team’s health, they should make their way to the Conference Finals and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be the cakewalk it’s been in the past. The Warriors still need to flick the proverbial switch into playoff mode, so there is some doubt cast about their readiness for this moment. It might take them few games to ramp up, and the second round could actually be their biggest test, but I expect to see them in June once again.

Who will win the NBA Finals?

Kurt Helin: Golden State over Toronto, but this is going to go six or seven games. For the first time in a couple of years, the Warriors biggest test will be on the biggest stage in the NBA Finals, but in the end they just have too much and they know they are trying to win one more before this team breaks up this summer.

Dan Feldman: Warriors. Whether to pick Golden State or the field is a tough question this year. There are teams that can beat the Warriors. But if asked to pick a single team, there’s no way I’m choosing anyone else.

Dane Delgado: There’s no reason to bet against the Golden State Warriors… until there is a reason. This team still has the most talent, the most experience, and the best track record. Health is the biggest thing with the Warriors, and when Stephen Curry rolled his ankle the last week of the season Golden State fans collectively gasped for their playoff lives. Still, Kevin Durant seems ready, Draymond Green is rested up from not doing anything all season long, and Andre Iguodala still is able to contribute. My heart wants the Milwaukee Bucks to win this whole thing, but my head says they will have to wait.

Kurt Helin

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Paul George, Thunder

4. Kevin Durant, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

It’s incredibly close between Antetokounmpo and Harden. I eventually leaned toward the Greek Freak because while Rockets’ system is built around Harden and he has to be otherworldly for them to be a contender — and he did that for much of the year — the Bucks’ system is similarly built around Antetokounmpo and his inability to be stopped one-on-one (they just surround him with shooters). Combine that with Antetokounmpo’s superior defense and he just slightly ahead in one of the hardest decisions to make.

Dan Feldman

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Paul George, Thunder

4. Stephen Curry, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

In some ways, MVP is a product of circumstance. I choose MVP based on which player contributes the most during the regular season. Even among the NBA’s top players, some have more opportunities to produce than others – and therefore an advantage for my MVP pick.

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo both had huge opportunities to produce this season – but for very different reasons. The Bucks built their offense and defense around Antetokounmpo’s incredible talent. The Rockets, because of injuries and depth issues, needed Harden to completely carry them for a while.

Both players delivered, and I went back and forth on my pick several times. This race was even tighter than Russell Westbrook-Harden a couple years ago.

Ultimately, Antetokounmpo’s defense put him over the top. He’s close enough to Harden offensively that the massive gap on the other end made the difference. That this was so close is a tribute to Harden’s historically great offensive season.

Not much separated Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic also drew strong consideration.

Dane Delgado

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Paul George, Thunder

4. Stephen Curry, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Antetokounmpo is this season’s MVP. That’s because the MVP is not an award based strictly in numbers, no matter how much the fans or front office in Houston wish it were. The MVP is about narrative, and the narrative of Antetokounmpo rising from a wiry young prospect to the league’s best two-way player is the most compelling one at hand. Harden may be having a historical offense of season, but the narrative around him is that he’s still an absolute chore to watch play basketball. If anything, George is a more complete, interesting watch and he could have taken the second spot save for Harden’s unparalleled efficiency. James Harden may be a mathematically perfect basketball player on offense, but god help you if you like watching him outside of a highlight package.

Can Indiana upset Boston?

What about the Thunder as they take on the shorthanded Trail Blazers? And who comes out on top when Houston and Utah face off?

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders joins me to talk the first round of the playoffs and the rash of fired coaches right as the season ended.

We also talk about the Basketball 101 program, part of the Professional Basketball Combine, coming to Southern California, and how it can teach people about career paths in the NBA and how to get their foot in that door. Come for the information on how to get a job in basketball, stay for the LaVar Ball stories.

