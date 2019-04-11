Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Portland comeback makes Denver’s gambit work

Even on the final day of the regular season, there can be a lot to unpack around the NBA, so here to help are the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Portland comeback makes Denver’s gambit work, drops Rockets to four seed (and the other side of the bracket). Last Sunday, the Denver Nuggets — having just clinched at least the three seed in the West — decided to rest Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, and Jamal Murray against Portland (a team they had beat Friday night).

Except rest wasn’t really the goal of that move: Denver wanted Portland to rack up wins and climb past Houston to get the three seed in the West. Why? The Nuggets expected to get the two seed and they wanted the Rockets — the team most people see as the second-best team in the West heading into the playoffs — on the other side of the bracket. The Warriors side of the bracket. The hope for the Nuggets was that Portland would get the three seed and Denver would only need to face one of Houston or Golden State, not both.

Denver’s gambit worked. Barely.

It required the Thunder coming from 14 down in the final 10 minutes on Tuesday to beat the Rockets on a Paul George game-winner. It required Denver itself coming from 11 down in the final 3:30 on Wednesday night to beat Minnesota. It required Portland’s end-of-bench guys (they rested everyone) to come from 25 down in the second half to beat Sacramento Wednesday. (Portland’s management put out a team it thought would lose, trying to pick the Jazz as their first-round opponent, only to watch the bench mob play well when the game was on the line.)

It all worked out for Denver the way they wanted and set up these Western Conference playoffs (see the schedule here):

• Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
• Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs
• Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
• Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

2) The East playoffs are set, too, and they are wide open. If you picked any one of the top four seeds in the East and said, “This team would make it to the NBA Finals,” the general reaction around the NBA would be, “Sure, I could see that.”

Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Boston all have distinct strengths, all have weaknesses, and all have questions only the cauldron of the playoffs can answer. There’s a certain “rock, paper, scissors” element to the top of the East — teams are a matchup problem for one of the four, but another causes trouble for them — but really any of those top four could represent the East in the Finals and it would not be a shock.

Before those four faceoff, however, they have to get through the first round, which was finally set on Wednesday. The big game was Detroit beating the Knicks, which secured a playoff spot for the Pistons and sent Kemba Walker and the Hornets home for the summer.

Here are the East playoff matchups (see the schedule here):

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Difficult to see an upset in that group, but that is why they play the games.

3) One final farewell to Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade — and one last show from both of them. Magic Johnson’s theatrics upstaged the final home games for Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki on Tuesday. However, both of those stars had to play their final games on Wednesday, on the road, and it led to emotional moments.

Nowitzki teared up after an emotional Spurs video tribute:

Nowitzki scored 20 points in his final game, then got some love from Gregg Popovich.

Dwyane Wade’s final game was in Brooklyn, and look who showed up:

Then Wade went out and put on a show, dropping a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists (Wades first triple-double of the season).

The game will not be the same without them.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: Check out Frank Kaminsky’s “The Office” shoes. If you miss Dunder Mifflin and the crazy crew that worked there in Scranton, then you need to get yourself a pair of the Nikes that Charlotte’s Frank Kaminsky wore Wednesday. The shoes featured the “Prison Mike” version of Michael Scott and the assistant to the regional manager Dwight K. Schrute.

Brilliant.

Rumor: Lakers to target Warriors’ Bob Myers to replace Magic

Magic Johnson’s abrupt retirement leaves a big hole in the Lakers’ front office — both in terms of his job and in terms of his larger-than-life personality that helped make him an icon in Los Angeles.

Magic, the unofficial Lakers ambassador, can still fill the personality part. The job part — which Magic was not particularly good at — will take some work to find the right replacement.

Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ lead owner, needs to be bold and find an elite, experienced GM/team president to take over Magic’s actual job with the franchise. She cannot miss on this hire. The Lakers have a 34-year-old LeBron James and a closing window, they need to be good now, not later. The franchise also needs a GM that understands how to set a true organizational culture and be forward thinking, things the Lakers have lacked in recent years.

Bob Myers fits the bill. The agent turned front office executive has turned the Warriors into a two-time (soon to be three-time) defending NBA champion and powerhouse. The rumors going around the NBA is he is at the top of the Lakers’ target list.

This is exactly the guy Buss should call. She may not be able to pry him out of Golden State, but you make the call.

Myers is the kind of GM the Lakers need. He is a guy who collaborative, who puts together his team and then with them hashes out every possible scenario so nothing catches him off guard (although DeMarcus Cousins calling him last July did). He’s detail-oriented and prepared. He drafts well and makes smart trades, he understands roster building. Maybe most importantly for the Laker job, Myers is very good at managing drama around a team and helping keep it from impacting a locker room. Think the Lakers could have used that this past season?

Myers played college basketball at UCLA and still is tight with the program (he helped on its recent search for a new coach). He got his law degree at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and lived there while an NBA player agent for more than a decade. He’s got ties to Southern California.

What the Lakers can lure him with is starts with money. It always starts with money. Magic reportedly made in the ballpark of $10 million a season (according to Sam Amick of The Athletic on his new “Tampering” podcast), Myers makes less than that, maybe considerably (the figures are not public).

The Lakers also offer opportunity — they do have LeBron and a lot of cap space, plus an interesting young core. As big as the Warriors are now, there is no GM job as powerful and on as big a stage a the Laker job. That brand has a lot of pull.

Maybe all that is not enough to get Myers out of the Bay Area. It’s probably not. Does Myers want to be in the bright spotlight of LeBron’s Lakers, where there are no shadows for anyone? He’s also built something special with the Warriors and he may not want to walk away.

But Buss should at least make the call.

Complete 2019 NBA playoffs first-round schedule

After Eastern Conference matchups got set earlier in the night, the Nuggets (vs. the Timberwolves) and Trail Blazers (vs. the Kings) overcame huge second-half deficits Wednesday to clinch their places in the West field.

The full first-round schedule:

2019 NBA Playoffs - First Round Schedule BY SERIES-page-001

Anthony Davis says he didn’t pick ‘That’s All Folks!’ shirt: ‘I have no control over that’

Anthony Davis arrived to what’s likely his final Pelicans game wearing a “That’s All Folks!” shirt:

That didn’t go over well in New Orleans, where fans saw it as an excessive parting shot from someone who already requested a trade that completely derailed the Pelicans’ season.

But Davis isn’t ready to accept blame.

Julie Boudwin of NOLA.com:

Davis

I’m a big cartoon guy. Looney Tunes is actually my favorite.

I didn’t choose it. I actually didn’t choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on.

Every night, Big Shot lays out where I’m going to wear in the game. I have no control over that. I just put it on.

This is so weak. Maybe someone picked the shirt for Davis, but he still has personal autonomy.

If Davis thought the shirt was a funny way to exit, he should own that. If he thought the shirt sent the wrong message, he should apologize.

Instead, he’s taking the lead of agency-mate LeBron James in – unsatisfactorily – deflecting responsibility for a shirt.

Pistons claim final playoff spot, as Eastern Conference matchups set

3 Comments

Blake Griffin left the Pistons’ locker room in a huff Tuesday.

Though Detroit overcame a 20-point halftime deficit against the Grizzlies to end a four-game losing streak, Griffin aggravated a knee injury and sat the final 20 minutes. He’d miss Wednesday’s game against the Knicks with a playoff berth on the line – a huge loss for the Pistons. Detroit was 1-5 without Griffin. Even with Andre Drummond on the floor, the Pistons had gotten outscored by 4.1 points per 100 possessions without Griffin.

A day later, Griffin — in street clothes — smiled wide as Detroit completed a 115-89 trouncing of the Knicks to secure a playoff spot over the Hornets.

The Pistons’ next mission: Win their first playoff game in 11 years. With the Magic’s 122-114 win over Charlotte tonight, Detroit will get that opportunity against the Bucks. The Nets’ 113-94 victory over the Heat tonight set the full Eastern Conference playoff field.

The matchups:

1. Bucks vs. 8. Pistons

2. Raptors vs. 7. Magic

3. 76ers vs. 6. Nets

4. Celtics vs. 5. Pacers

The Thunder’s 127-116 win over the Bucks and Spurs’ 105-94 win over the Grizzlies bring the Western Conference playoff picture into clearer focus:

1. Warriors vs. 8. Clippers

2. Nuggets/Rockets vs. 7. Spurs

3. Rockets/Nuggets/Trail Blazers vs. 6. Thunder

4. Trail Blazers/Rockets vs. 5. Jazz

The Nuggets (vs. Timberwolves) and Trail Blazers (vs. Kings) play later tonight to determine the 2-4 seeds.