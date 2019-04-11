Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Suns name James Jones general manager

The Suns’ organization has been a mess. Sometimes literally.

Part of the problem: Phoenix fired general manager Ryan McDonough only nine days before the regular season. That left James Jones, who retired as a player just two years ago, in charge of basketball operations. He didn’t exactly assert himself as a leader over the entire front office, maybe because he didn’t understand how much responsibility came with his rushed position.

But the Suns are keeping Jones anyway while adding experienced help.

Suns release:

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have named James Jones as general manager. The club has also added Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations and retained Trevor Bukstein as assistant general manager.
Jones will oversee all basketball operations for the team with Bower and Bukstein reporting to him.

“James has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage the day-to-day efforts of our front office while developing strong relationships with our players, coaches and those across our organization and league,” said Suns managing partner Robert Sarver. “Furthermore, he is instilling the same championship culture and standard that he experienced on multiple occasions as a player. I have the utmost confidence in James as the leader of our basketball operations moving forward, and we are aligned in the ultimate goal of one day bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix.”

Jones lacks experience and demonstrated acumen to run the entire department. He connects well with people, especially players, and brings plenty of valuable skills. But having him learn the totality of this position while on the job only invites more growing pains.

Sarver hasn’t shown much patience for those.

Maybe Bower will help. He previously ran New Orleans’ basketball operations, and he served below Stan Van Gundy in the Pistons’ front office. He knows the league and can help build structure and connections Phoenix lacked.

But with Jones remaining in charge, this is largely the Suns keeping the status-quo structure.

It’s now on Jones to improve his performance.

Report: Kings firing Dave Joerger, interested in Lakers coach Luke Walton

Kings coach Dave Joerger and assistant general manager Brandon Williams feuded.

Who won the power struggle?

General manager Vlade Divac, who got a long-term contract and is ousting both Joerger and Williams.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Divac has made the decision that Williams will not return next season.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Kings just had their best season in 13 years. And this is how they follow it?

This organization is so dysfunctional.

Maybe getting rid of Joerger and Williams is a step toward fixing the dysfunction. Or maybe it’s a symptom of persistent dysfunction.

Divac has earned some leeway to build the franchise, but these moves add pressure.

Joerger did an excellent job this season. He helped Sacramento form an identity as a fast-paced team. He helped players develop. He found just enough balance on a team overflowing with young players looking to establish themselves.

Perhaps, there’s good reason to fire Joerger. When the Grizzlies fired Joerger a few years ago, Memphis general manager Chris Wallace said, “The decision was not about Dave’s in-game coaching.  Dave did an admirable job managing games. However, being an NBA head coach is about more than just coaching a 48 minute game.” We don’t know everything about Joerger’s performance.

But replacing him won’t be easy. This brings up memories of the Kings firing Michael Malone, who coached well then got dumped anyway.

It puts only more scrutiny on the replacement.

Luke Walton could be fine, but he isn’t necessarily available. The Lakers are in limbo. And it’s not as if Walton coached so well in Los Angeles that he clearly warrants another NBA head-coaching job. Walton’s time with the Warriors could help him appeal to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, though.

Monty Williams, who coached well in New Orleans, would be a solid choice. Ettore Messina brings credentials from San Antonio and internationally.

This will be a big hire for the (still?) ascending franchise.

2019 PBT Awards: Coach of the Year

Kurt Helin

1. Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

2. Doc Rivers, Clippers

3. Nate McMillan, Pacers

Mike Budenholzer has been the favorite for this award from the start of the season, but with good reason. The Bucks won 16 more games, improved their net rating by +10.1, and became a top-five team on both ends of the floor. Part of that was how poorly the previous coach handled this roster, but give Budenholzer credit for utilizing players well.

Dan Feldman

1. Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

2. Dave Joerger, Kings

3. Doc Rivers, Clippers

I would be great with any of four coaches winning this award, but a ballot has only three places. Mike Budenholzer transformed the Bucks into an elite force offensively and defensively in his first year, though Jason Kidd certainly positioned Milwaukee’s next coach – whoever it was going to be – to look good. Dave Joerger gave the Kings an identity around speed, oversaw excellent player development and kept together a team overflowing with young players looking to establish themselves. Doc Rivers guided the starless Clippers through transition and into the playoffs. Nate McMillan would get my vote for Coach of the Last Two Years, but fell just short of my ballot each season. The Pacers coach built a strong defense, also kept a team heavy on expiring contracts united and maintained competitiveness after Victor Oladipo went down.

Dane Delgado

1. Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

2. Nate McMillan, Pacers

3. Terry Stotts, Trail Blazers

Who else could it be but the Milwaukee Bucks coach? With a roster largely constituent of the same pieces as the year before, they’ve made it to the top of the Eastern Conference as the only team in the NBA to reach 60 wins, the best record in the league. The right coach can unlock elite talent, and Budenholzer was exactly what Milwaukee needed. I’m biased in giving my second and third votes to a former and current Portland Trail Blazers coach, but both have done much the same thing this season. McMillan and Stotts have evolved their game, softened their stance in several areas, and adapted to a modern game under difficult circumstances — including injuries to major players —to climb to the middle of the playoff race. Both the Pacers and the Blazers have squeezed more wins out of their roster than talent would suggest possible, and that’s because of their coaching staffs.

Tony Parker’s playoff streak ends at 17 years, third-longest in NBA history

When the Spurs drafted him out of France in 2001, Tony Parker was still a novelty. Gregg Popovich summarized the concern: “Everybody knows you don’t get point guards from Europe, because they’re generally not quick enough and they don’t have a grasp of the NBA game.”

Now, Parker is one of the standard-bearers for having a grasp of the NBA game. He became the starting point guard on a playoff team as a teenage rookie, and he has sustained his success nearly two decades.

That’s part of the reason the Hornets signed him last summer. Unfortunately for Parker, that move will also end his playoff streak.

After reaching the postseason all 17 of his seasons with San Antonio, Parker will fall short with Charlotte, which was eliminated from the playoff race yesterday.

Only Karl Malone and John Stockton (19 seasons each) have longer postseason streaks. Parker is tied with Jason Kidd at 17.

Here are the longest playoff streaks of all-time:

image

With LeBron James‘ Lakers also missing the playoffs and ending his 13-year postseason streak, Parker’s exclusion puts 76ers guard J.J. Redick in line to take over the longest active playoff streak. Redick has played in the last 12 postseasons.

Here are the longest active playoff streaks among players on teams headed to the 2019 postseason. Players are listed with the teams they made the postseason with during their streaks. If they haven’t reached the playoffs in their stint with their current team, that team is listed in brackets:

image

Correction: Patty Mills was added to the above graphic.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are still humming.

Report: Kings signing GM Vlade Divac to four-year deal

The Kings were the NBA’s most pleasant surprise. Widely expected to be among the league’s worst teams, Sacramento went 39-43 – its best season in years. The Kings played fast and fun. De'Aaron Fox improved like crazy. Buddy Hield broke out. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Willie Cauley-Stein and Marvin Bagley III bolstered a young supporting cast.

Rightfully, the person in charge of the roster will get rewarded.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

According to two​ sources with​ knowledge of​ the​ situation,​​ Kings general manager Vlade Divac has agreed to terms on a four-year deal that runs through the 2022-23 season.

According to the sources, the fate of the Kings’ third-year coach rests solely in Divac’s hands. As part of Divac’s agreement, owner Vivek Ranadive made it clear that the team’s top basketball executive will make the final call on the coach who has one season and approximately $5 million remaining on his current contract.

Divac got off to a rough start as an executive. He has seemingly grown into his role and has absolutely put the Kings on the right track. They’re wise to lock him up.

But dysfunction clearly remains within the organization. There’s no other way to explain Dave Joerger, who deserves serious Coach of the Year consideration, not being certain to return. Joerger is caught in a larger divide, though it’s not as if he lacks his own internal squabbles.

Plenty of challenges remain for Divac. The Kings must continue to build without this year’s first-round pick, which he traded in an awful deal earlier in his tenure. Sacramento must handle Harrison Barnes, an in-season addition who didn’t lead to the desired immediate success and holds a $25,102,512 player option for next season. And the Kings must determine who’ll coach them.

But Sacramento finally has a promising collection of young talent. Divac has given himself a strong foundation to build on as he confronts other challenges.