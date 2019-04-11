AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Report: Grizzlies fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff, demote GM Chris Wallace

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Earlier today, Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace held an end-of-season press conference and said he intended to keep J.B. Bickerstaff as coach.

Now?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

More than any NBA team, the Grizzlies lack vision. Considering they just let Wallace publicly explain his plans for the team – including retaining Bickerstaff! – then made these moves, it seems that problem goes higher than those two.

Wallace has been Memphis’ general manager since getting hired in 2007. At least, that was the best I could tell when he was named general manager in 2014. Yes, the Grizzlies really sent out a press release naming their general manager as general manager. That was helpful, because it’s often murky who’s in charge in Memphis.

The buck stops with Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, who declared before the season, “I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team.” Memphis went 33-49.

The Grizzlies tried too long to win with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. Those stars were too old, and the rest of the roster was too jammed up to make that a reality in the tough Western Conference. It was just an uninspiring plan under Wallace.

Memphis traded Gasol this season, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. is promising. Mike Conley remains, potentially as a valuable trade chip if the Grizzlies rebuild.

First, they’ll need a coach. Bickerstaff’s tenure was pretty forgettable. Maybe his replacement will give the team more of an identity, though that’d be easier with a better plan from the front office.

NBA’s best-performing team this season, by far, getting little love entering playoffs

AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
About a month ago, Sam Amick of The Athletic named his sleeper pick for the 2019 NBA championship.

His choice: The league’s most dominant team.

The Bucks went an NBA-best 60-22. They ranked first in defensive rating, fourth in offensive rating and first in net rating. They have the likely Most Valuable Player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and likely Coach of the Year in Mike Budenholzer. Antetokounmpo could also contend for Defensive Player of the Year.

Why the heck are we classifying Milwaukee as a sleeper?

Oh, right. The Warriors.

Golden State is heavily favored to win its third straight title and fourth in five years. The Warriors coasted through the regular season, but they’re loaded and experienced. Nobody can match their talent: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala.

Still, it seems the Bucks are getting overlooked. They’ve been the best team throughout the season. That ought to inspire more confidence.

Milwaukee outscored teams by 8.6 points per 100 possessions, per Basketball-Reference. That was 2.2 points per 100 possession ahead of everyone else.

Of the 22 prior teams to have a net-rating advantage of at least 2.0 over the rest of the field, 16 won the title. Six of the last seven won.

The only recent exception: The 2001 Spurs, whose net rating topped every other team’s by at least 2.6. They lost to the eventual-champion Lakers, who lagged 5.0 points behind in the regular season. Those Lakers are maybe the classic case of a team that cruised through the regular season then cranked up the intensity in the playoffs.

The Warriors could certainly do the same. Heck, they’re so good, they might not even need to.

But Milwaukee should be viewed as a formidable threat.

Here’s every team with a net-rating advantage of at least 2.0 over every other team in a season:

image

The Bucks are commonly compared to the 2015 Hawks, another Budenholzer-coached team that won 60 games. Atlanta scraped through the first two rounds then got swept by the Cavaliers in the conference finals.

But the Hawks had the point difference typical of a 56-win team. They ranked just fourth in net rating, only 1.0 ahead of Cleveland. Milwaukee had the point difference typical of a 61-win team.

Sure, regular-season performance far from perfectly predicts playoff results. But Atlanta wasn’t nearly as impressive in the regular season as the Bucks.

And Milwaukee rated even better before resting players late in the season with the No. 1 seed already clinched. (Though, to be fair, that effect was also felt with prior top teams.)

On paper, this seems like 2015 in some ways. The Warriors demonstrated themselves as the clear top team, but few felt confident in them entering the playoffs. Now, we look back on that title as if were inevitable.

Maybe we’ll do the same with the Bucks after this postseason. They’ve looked the most like a championship team throughout this season. If I had any guts, I’d pick them to win the title.

But, like nearly everyone else, I just can’t bet on a team other than Golden State.

Suns name James Jones general manager

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
The Suns’ organization has been a mess. Sometimes literally.

Part of the problem: Phoenix fired general manager Ryan McDonough only nine days before the regular season. That left James Jones, who retired as a player just two years ago, in charge of basketball operations. He didn’t exactly assert himself as a leader over the entire front office, maybe because he didn’t understand how much responsibility came with his rushed position.

But the Suns are keeping Jones anyway while adding experienced help.

Suns release:

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have named James Jones as general manager. The club has also added Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations and retained Trevor Bukstein as assistant general manager.
Jones will oversee all basketball operations for the team with Bower and Bukstein reporting to him.

“James has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage the day-to-day efforts of our front office while developing strong relationships with our players, coaches and those across our organization and league,” said Suns managing partner Robert Sarver. “Furthermore, he is instilling the same championship culture and standard that he experienced on multiple occasions as a player. I have the utmost confidence in James as the leader of our basketball operations moving forward, and we are aligned in the ultimate goal of one day bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix.”

Jones lacks experience and demonstrated acumen to run the entire department. He connects well with people, especially players, and brings plenty of valuable skills. But having him learn the totality of this position while on the job only invites more growing pains.

Sarver hasn’t shown much patience for those.

Maybe Bower will help. He previously ran New Orleans’ basketball operations, and he served below Stan Van Gundy in the Pistons’ front office. He knows the league and can help build structure and connections Phoenix lacked.

But with Jones remaining in charge, this is largely the Suns keeping the status-quo structure.

It’s now on Jones to improve his performance.

Kings fire Dave Joerger, reportedly interested in Lakers coach Luke Walton

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Update: Kings release:

Today, Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac announced that Dave Joerger has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team.

“After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best.”

 

Kings coach Dave Joerger and assistant general manager Brandon Williams feuded.

Who won the power struggle?

General manager Vlade Divac, who got a long-term contract and is ousting both Joerger and Williams.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Divac has made the decision that Williams will not return next season.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Kings just had their best season in 13 years. And this is how they follow it?

This organization is so dysfunctional.

Maybe getting rid of Joerger and Williams is a step toward fixing the dysfunction. Or maybe it’s a symptom of persistent dysfunction.

Divac has earned some leeway to build the franchise, but these moves add pressure.

Joerger did an excellent job this season. He helped Sacramento form an identity as a fast-paced team. He helped players develop. He found just enough balance on a team overflowing with young players looking to establish themselves.

Perhaps, there’s good reason to fire Joerger. When the Grizzlies fired Joerger a few years ago, Memphis general manager Chris Wallace said, “The decision was not about Dave’s in-game coaching.  Dave did an admirable job managing games. However, being an NBA head coach is about more than just coaching a 48 minute game.” We don’t know everything about Joerger’s performance.

But replacing him won’t be easy. This brings up memories of the Kings firing Michael Malone, who coached well then got dumped anyway.

It puts only more scrutiny on the replacement.

Luke Walton could be fine, but he isn’t necessarily available. The Lakers are in limbo. And it’s not as if Walton coached so well in Los Angeles that he clearly warrants another NBA head-coaching job. Walton’s time with the Warriors could help him appeal to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, though.

Monty Williams, who coached well in New Orleans, would be a solid choice. Ettore Messina brings credentials from San Antonio and internationally.

This will be a big hire for the (still?) ascending franchise.

2019 PBT Awards: Coach of the Year

Quinn Harris/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

2. Doc Rivers, Clippers

3. Nate McMillan, Pacers

Mike Budenholzer has been the favorite for this award from the start of the season, but with good reason. The Bucks won 16 more games, improved their net rating by +10.1, and became a top-five team on both ends of the floor. Part of that was how poorly the previous coach handled this roster, but give Budenholzer credit for utilizing players well.

Dan Feldman

1. Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

2. Dave Joerger, Kings

3. Doc Rivers, Clippers

I would be great with any of four coaches winning this award, but a ballot has only three places. Mike Budenholzer transformed the Bucks into an elite force offensively and defensively in his first year, though Jason Kidd certainly positioned Milwaukee’s next coach – whoever it was going to be – to look good. Dave Joerger gave the Kings an identity around speed, oversaw excellent player development and kept together a team overflowing with young players looking to establish themselves. Doc Rivers guided the starless Clippers through transition and into the playoffs. Nate McMillan would get my vote for Coach of the Last Two Years, but fell just short of my ballot each season. The Pacers coach built a strong defense, also kept a team heavy on expiring contracts united and maintained competitiveness after Victor Oladipo went down.

Dane Delgado

1. Mike Budenholzer, Bucks

2. Nate McMillan, Pacers

3. Terry Stotts, Trail Blazers

Who else could it be but the Milwaukee Bucks coach? With a roster largely constituent of the same pieces as the year before, they’ve made it to the top of the Eastern Conference as the only team in the NBA to reach 60 wins, the best record in the league. The right coach can unlock elite talent, and Budenholzer was exactly what Milwaukee needed. I’m biased in giving my second and third votes to a former and current Portland Trail Blazers coach, but both have done much the same thing this season. McMillan and Stotts have evolved their game, softened their stance in several areas, and adapted to a modern game under difficult circumstances — including injuries to major players —to climb to the middle of the playoff race. Both the Pacers and the Blazers have squeezed more wins out of their roster than talent would suggest possible, and that’s because of their coaching staffs.