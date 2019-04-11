Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers, coach Larry Drew part ways

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT
The Cavaliers were in such a dire position when they publicly named Larry Drew interim coach, he said he wasn’t accepting that title. At least not without a new, longer contract. Even after Cleveland gave him a new deal, Drew said in January:

“I don’t know if I ever want to be a head coach again after this year,” Drew told The Athletic.

Now, that miserable experience ends.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I doubt Drew ever coveted assurance of staying on the job. He wanted a multi-year contract so he’d get paid out more if fired after this season. His new deal was partially guaranteed for 2019-20, and he’ll presumably get that money.

He leaves the Cavs in a better place than how he found them. Rookie Collin Sexton improved a ton during the season. A chaotic environment stabilized.

The Cavaliers remain in rough shape – capped out with a bad roster. But they’ll have a high draft pick and can continue rebuilding post-LeBron James. It’ll be a multi-year process, one Drew never seemed up for.

2019 PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

3. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers

I was slow to come around to Lou Williams’ value this season, but the more you watched him lead the Clippers to wins by owning the end of games, the more I realized he deserved to win. Hard to leave Spencer Dinwiddie off this list, he was fantastic for the Nets.

Dan Feldman

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

3. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers

Lou Williams drove a powerful Clippers bench unit with the same smooth scoring he has shown for years. But he also brought more playmaking – much to the benefit of Montrezl Harrell, who asserted himself extremely well for an energy player. Few hustle players find so many ways to contribute.

Domantas Sabonis seemingly made every shot he took while playing a solid all-around game. The Pacers are well-off at center.

Dane Delgado

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets

3. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Lou Williams has done it again. This time, Williams winning Sixth Man of the Year could be seen as a de facto tip of the cap to Doc Rivers as a Coach of the Year candidate. The Los Angeles Clippers have come out of nowhere, surprising everyone in the Western Conference and earning themselves a spot in the playoffs despite trading Tobias Harris midway through the season. The Clippers are an odd team in that their bench unit could be seen as their strongest group, with Williams and Montrezl Harrell leading the way. That’s thanks to the changing coaching style from Rivers as well as the innate talent and drive from Williams and Harrell. Dinwiddie and Sabonis have to get a mention here, too.

Memphis Grizzlies fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff, demote GM Chris Wallace

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Earlier today, Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace held an end-of-season press conference and said he intended to keep J.B. Bickerstaff as coach.

A couple of hours later?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, which has since been made official by the Grizzlies:

“In order to put our team on the path to sustainable success, it was necessary to change our approach to basketball operations,” Grizzlies owner Robert J. Pera said in a statement. ?I look forward to a reenergized front office and fresh approach to Memphis Grizzlies basketball under new leadership, while retaining the identity and values that have distinguished our team.”

More than any NBA team, the Grizzlies lack vision. Considering they just let Wallace publicly explain his plans for the team – including retaining Bickerstaff! – then made these moves, it seems that problem goes higher than those two.

Wallace has been Memphis’ general manager since getting hired in 2007. At least, that was the best I could tell when he was named general manager in 2014. Yes, the Grizzlies really sent out a press release naming their general manager as general manager. That was helpful, because it’s often murky who’s in charge in Memphis.

The buck stops with Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, who declared before the season, “I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team.” Memphis went 33-49.

The Grizzlies tried too long to win with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. Those stars were too old, and the rest of the roster was too jammed up to make that a reality in the tough Western Conference. It was just an uninspiring plan under Wallace.

Memphis traded Gasol this season, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. is promising. Mike Conley remains, potentially as a valuable trade chip if the Grizzlies rebuild.

First, they’ll need a coach. Bickerstaff’s tenure was pretty forgettable. Maybe his replacement will give the team more of an identity, though that’d be easier with a better plan from the front office.

NBA’s best-performing team this season, by far, getting little love entering playoffs

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
About a month ago, Sam Amick of The Athletic named his sleeper pick for the 2019 NBA championship.

His choice: The league’s most dominant team.

The Bucks went an NBA-best 60-22. They ranked first in defensive rating, fourth in offensive rating and first in net rating. They have the likely Most Valuable Player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and likely Coach of the Year in Mike Budenholzer. Antetokounmpo could also contend for Defensive Player of the Year.

Why the heck are we classifying Milwaukee as a sleeper?

Oh, right. The Warriors.

Golden State is heavily favored to win its third straight title and fourth in five years. The Warriors coasted through the regular season, but they’re loaded and experienced. Nobody can match their talent: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala.

Still, it seems the Bucks are getting overlooked. They’ve been the best team throughout the season. That ought to inspire more confidence.

Milwaukee outscored teams by 8.6 points per 100 possessions, per Basketball-Reference. That was 2.2 points per 100 possession ahead of everyone else.

Of the 22 prior teams to have a net-rating advantage of at least 2.0 over the rest of the field, 16 won the title. Six of the last seven won.

The only recent exception: The 2001 Spurs, whose net rating topped every other team’s by at least 2.6. They lost to the eventual-champion Lakers, who lagged 5.0 points behind in the regular season. Those Lakers are maybe the classic case of a team that cruised through the regular season then cranked up the intensity in the playoffs.

The Warriors could certainly do the same. Heck, they’re so good, they might not even need to.

But Milwaukee should be viewed as a formidable threat.

Here’s every team with a net-rating advantage of at least 2.0 over every other team in a season:

The Bucks are commonly compared to the 2015 Hawks, another Budenholzer-coached team that won 60 games. Atlanta scraped through the first two rounds then got swept by the Cavaliers in the conference finals.

But the Hawks had the point difference typical of a 56-win team. They ranked just fourth in net rating, only 1.0 ahead of Cleveland. Milwaukee had the point difference typical of a 61-win team.

Sure, regular-season performance far from perfectly predicts playoff results. But Atlanta wasn’t nearly as impressive in the regular season as the Bucks.

And Milwaukee rated even better before resting players late in the season with the No. 1 seed already clinched. (Though, to be fair, that effect was also felt with prior top teams.)

On paper, this seems like 2015 in some ways. The Warriors demonstrated themselves as the clear top team, but few felt confident in them entering the playoffs. Now, we look back on that title as if were inevitable.

Maybe we’ll do the same with the Bucks after this postseason. They’ve looked the most like a championship team throughout this season. If I had any guts, I’d pick them to win the title.

But, like nearly everyone else, I just can’t bet on a team other than Golden State.

Suns name James Jones general manager

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
The Suns’ organization has been a mess. Sometimes literally.

Part of the problem: Phoenix fired general manager Ryan McDonough only nine days before the regular season. That left James Jones, who retired as a player just two years ago, in charge of basketball operations. He didn’t exactly assert himself as a leader over the entire front office, maybe because he didn’t understand how much responsibility came with his rushed position.

But the Suns are keeping Jones anyway while adding experienced help.

Suns release:

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have named James Jones as general manager. The club has also added Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations and retained Trevor Bukstein as assistant general manager.
Jones will oversee all basketball operations for the team with Bower and Bukstein reporting to him.

“James has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage the day-to-day efforts of our front office while developing strong relationships with our players, coaches and those across our organization and league,” said Suns managing partner Robert Sarver. “Furthermore, he is instilling the same championship culture and standard that he experienced on multiple occasions as a player. I have the utmost confidence in James as the leader of our basketball operations moving forward, and we are aligned in the ultimate goal of one day bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix.”

Jones lacks experience and demonstrated acumen to run the entire department. He connects well with people, especially players, and brings plenty of valuable skills. But having him learn the totality of this position while on the job only invites more growing pains.

Sarver hasn’t shown much patience for those.

Maybe Bower will help. He previously ran New Orleans’ basketball operations, and he served below Stan Van Gundy in the Pistons’ front office. He knows the league and can help build structure and connections Phoenix lacked.

But with Jones remaining in charge, this is largely the Suns keeping the status-quo structure.

It’s now on Jones to improve his performance.