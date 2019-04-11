AP Photo

Kings sign GM Vlade Divac to four-year deal

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Today, the Sacramento Kings announced that the team has extended the contract of General Manager Vlade Divac through the 2022-23 season.

“It is an exciting time to be in Sacramento and I am honored to continue my work of building towards sustained success for this franchise,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “I believe our team has what it takes to win and make the playoffs. I want to thank Vivek, the entire Kings organization and the fans for all their support.”

“Vlade has been vital to what we are building here and I am so pleased to announce his extension,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Throughout his entire career, Vlade is someone who has always made those around him better, both on and off the court. I look forward to our bright future ahead as we work to make Sacramento Proud.”

 

The Kings were the NBA’s most pleasant surprise. Widely expected to be among the league’s worst teams, Sacramento went 39-43 – its best season in years. The Kings played fast and fun. De'Aaron Fox improved like crazy. Buddy Hield broke out. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Willie Cauley-Stein and Marvin Bagley III bolstered a young supporting cast.

Rightfully, the person in charge of the roster will get rewarded.

According to two​ sources with​ knowledge of​ the​ situation,​​ Kings general manager Vlade Divac has agreed to terms on a four-year deal that runs through the 2022-23 season.

According to the sources, the fate of the Kings’ third-year coach rests solely in Divac’s hands. As part of Divac’s agreement, owner Vivek Ranadive made it clear that the team’s top basketball executive will make the final call on the coach who has one season and approximately $5 million remaining on his current contract.

Divac got off to a rough start as an executive. He has seemingly grown into his role and has absolutely put the Kings on the right track. They’re wise to lock him up.

But dysfunction clearly remains within the organization. There’s no other way to explain Dave Joerger, who deserves serious Coach of the Year consideration, not being certain to return. Joerger is caught in a larger divide, though it’s not as if he lacks his own internal squabbles.

Plenty of challenges remain for Divac. The Kings must continue to build without this year’s first-round pick, which he traded in an awful deal earlier in his tenure. Sacramento must handle Harrison Barnes, an in-season addition who didn’t lead to the desired immediate success and holds a $25,102,512 player option for next season. And the Kings must determine who’ll coach them.

But Sacramento finally has a promising collection of young talent. Divac has given himself a strong foundation to build on as he confronts other challenges.

Report: Grizzlies fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff, demote GM Chris Wallace

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Earlier today, Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace held an end-of-season press conference and said he intended to keep J.B. Bickerstaff as coach.

Now?

More than any NBA team, the Grizzlies lack vision. Considering they just let Wallace publicly explain his plans for the team – including retaining Bickerstaff! – then made these moves, it seems that problem goes higher than those two.

Wallace has been Memphis’ general manager since getting hired in 2007. At least, that was the best I could tell when he was named general manager in 2014. Yes, the Grizzlies really sent out a press release naming their general manager as general manager. That was helpful, because it’s often murky who’s in charge in Memphis.

The buck stops with Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, who declared before the season, “I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team.” Memphis went 33-49.

The Grizzlies tried too long to win with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. Those stars were too old, and the rest of the roster was too jammed up to make that a reality in the tough Western Conference. It was just an uninspiring plan under Wallace.

Memphis traded Gasol this season, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. is promising. Mike Conley remains, potentially as a valuable trade chip if the Grizzlies rebuild.

First, they’ll need a coach. Bickerstaff’s tenure was pretty forgettable. Maybe his replacement will give the team more of an identity, though that’d be easier with a better plan from the front office.

NBA’s best-performing team this season, by far, getting little love entering playoffs

AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
About a month ago, Sam Amick of The Athletic named his sleeper pick for the 2019 NBA championship.

His choice: The league’s most dominant team.

The Bucks went an NBA-best 60-22. They ranked first in defensive rating, fourth in offensive rating and first in net rating. They have the likely Most Valuable Player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and likely Coach of the Year in Mike Budenholzer. Antetokounmpo could also contend for Defensive Player of the Year.

Why the heck are we classifying Milwaukee as a sleeper?

Oh, right. The Warriors.

Golden State is heavily favored to win its third straight title and fourth in five years. The Warriors coasted through the regular season, but they’re loaded and experienced. Nobody can match their talent: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala.

Still, it seems the Bucks are getting overlooked. They’ve been the best team throughout the season. That ought to inspire more confidence.

Milwaukee outscored teams by 8.6 points per 100 possessions, per Basketball-Reference. That was 2.2 points per 100 possession ahead of everyone else.

Of the 22 prior teams to have a net-rating advantage of at least 2.0 over the rest of the field, 16 won the title. Six of the last seven won.

The only recent exception: The 2001 Spurs, whose net rating topped every other team’s by at least 2.6. They lost to the eventual-champion Lakers, who lagged 5.0 points behind in the regular season. Those Lakers are maybe the classic case of a team that cruised through the regular season then cranked up the intensity in the playoffs.

The Warriors could certainly do the same. Heck, they’re so good, they might not even need to.

But Milwaukee should be viewed as a formidable threat.

Here’s every team with a net-rating advantage of at least 2.0 over every other team in a season:

The Bucks are commonly compared to the 2015 Hawks, another Budenholzer-coached team that won 60 games. Atlanta scraped through the first two rounds then got swept by the Cavaliers in the conference finals.

But the Hawks had the point difference typical of a 56-win team. They ranked just fourth in net rating, only 1.0 ahead of Cleveland. Milwaukee had the point difference typical of a 61-win team.

Sure, regular-season performance far from perfectly predicts playoff results. But Atlanta wasn’t nearly as impressive in the regular season as the Bucks.

And Milwaukee rated even better before resting players late in the season with the No. 1 seed already clinched. (Though, to be fair, that effect was also felt with prior top teams.)

On paper, this seems like 2015 in some ways. The Warriors demonstrated themselves as the clear top team, but few felt confident in them entering the playoffs. Now, we look back on that title as if were inevitable.

Maybe we’ll do the same with the Bucks after this postseason. They’ve looked the most like a championship team throughout this season. If I had any guts, I’d pick them to win the title.

But, like nearly everyone else, I just can’t bet on a team other than Golden State.

Suns name James Jones general manager

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
The Suns’ organization has been a mess. Sometimes literally.

Part of the problem: Phoenix fired general manager Ryan McDonough only nine days before the regular season. That left James Jones, who retired as a player just two years ago, in charge of basketball operations. He didn’t exactly assert himself as a leader over the entire front office, maybe because he didn’t understand how much responsibility came with his rushed position.

But the Suns are keeping Jones anyway while adding experienced help.

Suns release:

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have named James Jones as general manager. The club has also added Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations and retained Trevor Bukstein as assistant general manager.
Jones will oversee all basketball operations for the team with Bower and Bukstein reporting to him.

“James has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage the day-to-day efforts of our front office while developing strong relationships with our players, coaches and those across our organization and league,” said Suns managing partner Robert Sarver. “Furthermore, he is instilling the same championship culture and standard that he experienced on multiple occasions as a player. I have the utmost confidence in James as the leader of our basketball operations moving forward, and we are aligned in the ultimate goal of one day bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix.”

Jones lacks experience and demonstrated acumen to run the entire department. He connects well with people, especially players, and brings plenty of valuable skills. But having him learn the totality of this position while on the job only invites more growing pains.

Sarver hasn’t shown much patience for those.

Maybe Bower will help. He previously ran New Orleans’ basketball operations, and he served below Stan Van Gundy in the Pistons’ front office. He knows the league and can help build structure and connections Phoenix lacked.

But with Jones remaining in charge, this is largely the Suns keeping the status-quo structure.

It’s now on Jones to improve his performance.

Kings fire Dave Joerger, reportedly interested in Lakers coach Luke Walton

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Update: Kings release:

Today, Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac announced that Dave Joerger has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team.

“After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level,” said Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best.”

 

Kings coach Dave Joerger and assistant general manager Brandon Williams feuded.

Who won the power struggle?

General manager Vlade Divac, who got a long-term contract and is ousting both Joerger and Williams.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Divac has made the decision that Williams will not return next season.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Kings just had their best season in 13 years. And this is how they follow it?

This organization is so dysfunctional.

Maybe getting rid of Joerger and Williams is a step toward fixing the dysfunction. Or maybe it’s a symptom of persistent dysfunction.

Divac has earned some leeway to build the franchise, but these moves add pressure.

Joerger did an excellent job this season. He helped Sacramento form an identity as a fast-paced team. He helped players develop. He found just enough balance on a team overflowing with young players looking to establish themselves.

Perhaps, there’s good reason to fire Joerger. When the Grizzlies fired Joerger a few years ago, Memphis general manager Chris Wallace said, “The decision was not about Dave’s in-game coaching.  Dave did an admirable job managing games. However, being an NBA head coach is about more than just coaching a 48 minute game.” We don’t know everything about Joerger’s performance.

But replacing him won’t be easy. This brings up memories of the Kings firing Michael Malone, who coached well then got dumped anyway.

It puts only more scrutiny on the replacement.

Luke Walton could be fine, but he isn’t necessarily available. The Lakers are in limbo. And it’s not as if Walton coached so well in Los Angeles that he clearly warrants another NBA head-coaching job. Walton’s time with the Warriors could help him appeal to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, though.

Monty Williams, who coached well in New Orleans, would be a solid choice. Ettore Messina brings credentials from San Antonio and internationally.

This will be a big hire for the (still?) ascending franchise.