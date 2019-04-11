AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Complete 2019 NBA playoffs first-round schedule

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2019, 1:34 AM EDT
After Eastern Conference matchups got set earlier in the night, the Nuggets (vs. the Timberwolves) and Trail Blazers (vs. the Kings) overcame huge second-half deficits Wednesday to clinch their places in the West field.

The full first-round schedule:

Anthony Davis says he didn’t pick ‘That’s All Folks!’ shirt: ‘I have no control over that’

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT
Anthony Davis arrived to what’s likely his final Pelicans game wearing a “That’s All Folks!” shirt:

That didn’t go over well in New Orleans, where fans saw it as an excessive parting shot from someone who already requested a trade that completely derailed the Pelicans’ season.

But Davis isn’t ready to accept blame.

Julie Boudwin of NOLA.com:

Davis

I’m a big cartoon guy. Looney Tunes is actually my favorite.

I didn’t choose it. I actually didn’t choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on.

Every night, Big Shot lays out where I’m going to wear in the game. I have no control over that. I just put it on.

This is so weak. Maybe someone picked the shirt for Davis, but he still has personal autonomy.

If Davis thought the shirt was a funny way to exit, he should own that. If he thought the shirt sent the wrong message, he should apologize.

Instead, he’s taking the lead of agency-mate LeBron James in – unsatisfactorily – deflecting responsibility for a shirt.

Pistons claim final playoff spot, as Eastern Conference matchups set

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
Blake Griffin left the Pistons’ locker room in a huff Tuesday.

Though Detroit overcame a 20-point halftime deficit against the Grizzlies to end a four-game losing streak, Griffin aggravated a knee injury and sat the final 20 minutes. He’d miss Wednesday’s game against the Knicks with a playoff berth on the line – a huge loss for the Pistons. Detroit was 1-5 without Griffin. Even with Andre Drummond on the floor, the Pistons had gotten outscored by 4.1 points per 100 possessions without Griffin.

A day later, Griffin — in street clothes — smiled wide as Detroit completed a 115-89 trouncing of the Knicks to secure a playoff spot over the Hornets.

The Pistons’ next mission: Win their first playoff game in 11 years. With the Magic’s 122-114 win over Charlotte tonight, Detroit will get that opportunity against the Bucks. The Nets’ 113-94 victory over the Heat tonight set the full Eastern Conference playoff field.

The matchups:

1. Bucks vs. 8. Pistons

2. Raptors vs. 7. Magic

3. 76ers vs. 6. Nets

4. Celtics vs. 5. Pacers

The Thunder’s 127-116 win over the Bucks and Spurs’ 105-94 win over the Grizzlies bring the Western Conference playoff picture into clearer focus:

1. Warriors vs. 8. Clippers

2. Nuggets/Rockets vs. 7. Spurs

3. Rockets/Nuggets/Trail Blazers vs. 6. Thunder

4. Trail Blazers/Rockets vs. 5. Jazz

The Nuggets (vs. Timberwolves) and Trail Blazers (vs. Kings) play later tonight to determine the 2-4 seeds. The scenarios:

Timberwolves seek president, reportedly work toward contract with coach Ryan Saunders

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
Are the Timberwolves keeping Scott Layden as general manager and Ryan Saunders as coach? Or are they hiring a new president to decide on Layden and Saunders?

There were conflicting reports yesterday.

But Minnesota is definitely seeking a president to replace Tom Thibodeau.

Timberwolves release:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that a search for a President of Basketball Operations will commence at the conclusion of the regular season.

“The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to be very bright,” said Taylor. “It’s more important than ever that we find a leader who can build a successful team in today’s fast-paced NBA. We have the cornerstones of a very talented team and need to assemble the final pieces that will elevate us into a playoff team and one that can compete for championships.”

Even after this statement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN doubled down on his report about Saunders and Layden staying:

The Timberwolves are hopeful to award Saunders a multiyear deal as coach, sources said. Saunders is likely to get a three-year deal with a team option on the final season, sources said.

Layden has successfully sold himself to ownership as a front-office executive independent of the foibles by his past boss, Tom Thibodeau, sources said.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor seems too attached to Saunders, who has gone 17-24 as interim coach. That’s an even worse record than Thibodeau this season. Obviously, record is far from a perfect indicator of coaching ability, but has Saunders really shown enough to warrant this level of respect?

Potential president candidates will be turned off by this situation. Lead executives generally want to pick their own coach. This is a strong signal about the limited power of this presidency position.

Maybe Minnesota’s next president can talk Taylor into choosing a new coach. But with specific contract terms already being negotiated with Saunders, that seems unlikely.

Keeping Layden isn’t as big a deal. Teams frequently keep support staff in the front office amid changeover at the top. Though Layden holds the title of general manager, that’s a second-tier position below a team president, first Thibodeau and probably soon someone else.

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony attend Dwyane Wade’s final game (photos)

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT
The Lakers’ season and Rockets’ regular season ended yesterday. Carmelo Anthony’s season finished long before that.

So, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Anthony are in Brooklyn for Dwyane Wade‘s last game.

Howard Beck of Bleacher Report:

Rob Perez of The Action Network:

NBA TV:

It’s cool these all-time great players and friends are celebrating this moment together. It could be a fun night.

The Nets are playing for playoff position, and Wade wants to go out on top with the Heat.

