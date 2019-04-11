2019 PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

Kurt Helin
1. Lou Williams, Clippers
2. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
3. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers
I was slow to come around to Lou Williams’ value this season, but the more you watched him lead the Clippers to wins by owning the end of games, the more I realized he deserved to win. Hard to leave Spencer Dinwiddie off this list, he was fantastic for the Nets.
Dan Feldman
1. Lou Williams, Clippers
2. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
3. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers
Lou Williams drove a powerful Clippers bench unit with the same smooth scoring he has shown for years. But he also brought more playmaking – much to the benefit of Montrezl Harrell, who asserted himself extremely well for an energy player. Few hustle players find so many ways to contribute.
Domantas Sabonis seemingly made every shot he took while playing a solid all-around game. The Pacers are well-off at center.
Dane Delgado
1. Lou Williams, Clippers
2. Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets
3. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
Lou Williams has done it again. This time, Williams winning Sixth Man of the Year could be seen as a de facto tip of the cap to Doc Rivers as a Coach of the Year candidate. The Los Angeles Clippers have come out of nowhere, surprising everyone in the Western Conference and earning themselves a spot in the playoffs despite trading Tobias Harris midway through the season. The Clippers are an odd team in that their bench unit could be seen as their strongest group, with Williams and Montrezl Harrell leading the way. That’s thanks to the changing coaching style from Rivers as well as the innate talent and drive from Williams and Harrell. Dinwiddie and Sabonis have to get a mention here, too.