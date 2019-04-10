Associated Press

NBA playoff picture: Here’s what to look for on Wednesday

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2019, 2:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With just one night left in the season a lot is still up in the air. Here’s a look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, what will be decided on Wednesday night, and what to watch.

TUESDAY’S SCORES
Hornets 124, Cavaliers 97
Pistons 100, Grizzlies 93
Celtics 116, Wizards 110
Heat 122, Sixers 99
Knicks 96, Bulls 86
Raptors 120, Timberwolves 100
Warriors 112, Pelicans 103
Mavericks 120, Suns 109
Jazz 118, Nuggets 108
Thunder 112, Rockets 111
Trail Blazers 104, Lakers 101

A couple of things were decided on Tuesday:
• Miami was eliminated from the playoffs despite their win (because Detroit and Charlotte also won).
• The Utah Jazz are locked in as the fifth seed in the West.
• And that’s it. The eighth playoff spot and three first-round playoff matchups are still in play in the East; and in the West, not one playoff series is locked in.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

What to watch for Wednesday night:
• If Detroit wins on the road against New York, the Pistons are in the playoffs. However, if the Pistons lose — and with a hobbled Blake Griffin they needed an amazing comeback to beat the Grizzlies Tuesday — and the Hornets beat the Magic on Wednesday, then the Hornets are in. (If Charlotte loses, the Pistons are in.)
• There are still eight different scenarios for the 6/7/8 seeds in the East depending on what happens in three games: Miami at Brooklyn, Orlando at Charlotte, Detroit at New York.
• Brooklyn (who has clinched a playoff spot) will finish either in the six or seven seed.
• If Orlando can beat Charlotte on the road, it will finish as the six or seven seed. However, if the Magic lose (and the Hornets will be desperate to win, they need to or they are eliminated), they can fall to the eight seed.
• The top five seeds in the East are locked: Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Indiana.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

What to watch for Wednesday night:
• Denver will finish with the No. 2 seed with a win at home against the Timberwolves. A Nuggets loss and a Rockets win drops the Nuggets to the three seed (which would mean starting the second round on the road).
• Portland has a real shot at the three seed. Denver rested players against Portland over the weekend and lost to them in a not-so-subtle attempt to give Portland a boost to the three seed. If Portland can win at home Wednesday against Sacramento it ties Houston, and the Trail Blazers have the tiebreaker. Houston would then fall to the four seed (Denver would have an easier path to the conference finals, and the Rockets would fall to the Warriors side of the bracket).
• (As an aside, Houston should prefer to face Golden State in the second round: James Harden will have more in the tank and be less tired, and it is less likely Chris Paul will be injured.)
• There are eight different scenarios of how the 6/7/8 seeds can still play out in the West.
• Oklahoma City needs to win in Milwaukee to assure themselves of the six seed, lose and they could fall all the way to eight.
• If San Antonio beats Dallas at home Wednesday and Oklahoma City loses, the Spurs are the six seed.
• If the Clippers can beat the Jazz at home and the Spurs lose, the Clippers are the seven seed. Lose and they are the eight seed and get the Warriors in the first round.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Orlando at Toronto
Brooklyn at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston — series clinched

L.A. Clippers at Golden State
San Antonio at Denver
Oklahoma City at Houston
Utah at Portland

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS:
• Miami at Brooklyn (8 pm ET)
• Orlando at Charlotte (8 pm ET, ESPN)
• Detroit at New York (8 pm ET)
• Oklahoma City at Milwaukee (8 pm ET)
• Dallas at San Antonio (8 pm ET)
• Minnesota at Denver (10:30 pm ET)
• Utah at L.A. Clippers (10:30 pm ET, ESPN)
• Sacramento at Portland (10:30 pm ET)

Maurice Harkless hits game-winning 3-pointer to beat Lakers (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoApr 10, 2019, 1:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have LeBron James. They didn’t have Magic Johnson. But somehow they still had a chance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Blazers, always a team to play down to their opponents, played a motley crew of Los Angeles starters down to the wire at Staples Center in the hours after Johnson announced his abrupt resignation of his post atop the front office.

For his part, Maurice Harkless was one of the most valuable Blazers. On a night where he seemingly battled back and forth with L.A.’s Alex Caruso, Harkless notched a stat line of 26 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

But no play was bigger for the Blazers then when Harkless hit the game-winning shot from the corner immediately following a Seth Curry steal.

Via Twitter:

Thanks to a Houston Rockets loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the Blazers now control their own destiny for the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs. If they beat the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland, they will be able to take the third playoff ranking for the second year in a row.

More importantly, Portland needs Harkless to play at his peak for them to have a shot in the playoffs without Jusuf Nurkic, and it appears that he is slowly rounding into form. There is an idea that Harkless is a player who waits for the playoffs to really find motivation, and perhaps this late-season spark will push the Blazers past the agony of last year.

Dirk Nowitzki announces retirement at tribute ceremony (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 10, 2019, 12:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade dueled it out over the course of their career. On Tuesday night, both were competing for attention in the NBA sphere when it came to their respective potential retirements.

We know that Wade is already on his way out, and several questionable videos have been released in conjunction with his final game at American Airlines Arena. Nowitzki got his send off during his final home game — this one at American Airlines Center — against the Phoenix Suns.

There were several moving tributes to Nowitzki, all of which we’re pretty heartwarming.

Via Twitter:

Nowitzki also apparently alluded to the fact that he was retiring after this season, saying that this would be his final home game in Dallas. Playing things a bit differently than Wade, Nowitzki waited until the last moment until announcing this kind of news, declining to go on an official retirement tour.

Shout out to Dirk Nowitzki, one of the oddest players to ever play the game at the start of his career and one of the foundational members of the modern NBA at the end of it.

Report: Timberwolves to retain Scott Layden, Ryan Saunders

AP
By Dane DelgadoApr 10, 2019, 12:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It looks like the Minnesota Timberwolves are getting some stability in their future.

The team has been without a full-time general manager or head coach since the team fired Tom Thibodeau in January. Scott Layden and Ryan Saunders have filled in as interim general manager and coach, respectively. According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves will make both men permanent fixtures of their basketball operations staff.

Via Twitter:

That was the story earlier on Tuesday night. But as we got deeper into the evening, a second report surfaced saying the Wolves weren’t quite done with their search just yet.

 

Minnesota is 16-24 since firing Thibodeau, who was overwhelmed with his role as both the head of the front office and the head coach. It’s not been a winning combination in the NBA recently, although both Thibodeau and Stan Van Gundy have tried to mimic the success of Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

If Layden and Saunders stay around they will have lots of work to do moving forward, particularly as the roster remains in flux and guys like Andrew Wiggins and Gorgi Dieng have not lived up to their contracts.

It’s a new era in Minnesota and hopefully they will be able to build off of the young, talented core that they have as they move away from Thibodeau and the stink of Jimmy Butler.

Stephen Curry leaves Pelicans game with ankle injury (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Golden State Warriors are no stranger to playing without star Stephen Curry. Still, the fact that Curry rolled his ankle in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night has to have Warriors fans biting their fingernails.

Curry appeared to crumple to the ground during a play in the first quarter against the Pelicans despite nobody having touched him. The Warriors announced that Curry would not return to the game, and that he would be held out for precautionary measures.

For what it’s worth, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said that he expected Curry to be back for the first game of the playoffs, which start this weekend.

The Warriors did without a full-strength Curry throughout the entirety of the 2016 NBA playoffs, culminating in a loss in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.

Curry has a history of ankle injuries, but he has been able to manage them throughout a large portion of his career. This might be the last time Golden State has a dominant advantage over the rest of the league if Kevin Durant leaves this offseason. No doubt they will need Curry for a Finals push.