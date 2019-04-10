Sarah Stier/Getty Images

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony attend Dwyane Wade’s final game (photos)

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT
The Lakers’ season and Rockets’ regular season ended yesterday. Carmelo Anthony’s season finished long before that.

So, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Anthony are in Brooklyn for Dwyane Wade‘s last game.

It’s cool these all-time great players and friends are celebrating this moment together. It could be a fun night.

The Nets are playing for playoff position, and Wade wants to go out on top with the Heat.

Really, Wade’s involvement in the game might be the biggest surprise after he fell of the scorers’ table last night:

Timberwolves seek president, reportedly work toward contract with coach Ryan Saunders

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
Are the Timberwolves keeping Scott Layden as general manager and Ryan Saunders as coach? Or are they hiring a new president to decide on Layden and Saunders?

There were conflicting reports yesterday.

But Minnesota is definitely seeking a president to replace Tom Thibodeau.

Timberwolves release:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that a search for a President of Basketball Operations will commence at the conclusion of the regular season.

“The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to be very bright,” said Taylor. “It’s more important than ever that we find a leader who can build a successful team in today’s fast-paced NBA. We have the cornerstones of a very talented team and need to assemble the final pieces that will elevate us into a playoff team and one that can compete for championships.”

Even after this statement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN doubled down on his report about Saunders and Layden staying:

The Timberwolves are hopeful to award Saunders a multiyear deal as coach, sources said. Saunders is likely to get a three-year deal with a team option on the final season, sources said.

Layden has successfully sold himself to ownership as a front-office executive independent of the foibles by his past boss, Tom Thibodeau, sources said.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor seems too attached to Saunders, who has gone 17-24 as interim coach. That’s an even worse record than Thibodeau this season. Obviously, record is far from a perfect indicator of coaching ability, but has Saunders really shown enough to warrant this level of respect?

Potential president candidates will be turned off by this situation. Lead executives generally want to pick their own coach. This is a strong signal about the limited power of this presidency position.

Maybe Minnesota’s next president can talk Taylor into choosing a new coach. But with specific contract terms already being negotiated with Saunders, that seems unlikely.

Keeping Layden isn’t as big a deal. Teams frequently keep support staff in the front office amid changeover at the top. Though Layden holds the title of general manager, that’s a second-tier position below a team president, first Thibodeau and probably soon someone else.

Report: Celtics’ Marcus Smart could miss first two rounds of playoffs

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
The Celtics are entering a huge playoff run. Not only is Boston talented enough to advance deep into the postseason, this will be the Celtics’ last good chance to impress Kyrie Irving before he hits free agency.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they’ll begin this journey without Marcus Smart.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Smart was having a career year. He has been the NBA’s best defensive guard and developed into a capable 3-pointer. His energy is irreplaceable. This is a big loss.

The Celtics should still be favored to beat the Pacers in the first round. If top seeds prevail, Boston also matches up well with the Bucks (though Milwaukee is a better team).

This puts pressure on Jaylen Brown, who has had an up-and-down season. If he finds a comfort zone, the Celtics should be alright.

But Boston definitely loses margin for error. Terry Rozier will probably get steady playing time, even if he’s struggling. Brad Wanamaker could slide into the playoff rotation. The Celtics could use more lineups with bigger Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum on the wing.

There are options – none of them anywhere near as good as having a healthy Smart.

In face of growing rumors, Magic denies he stepped down due to harassment issues

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Magic Johnson’s abrupt exit from the Lakers on Tuesday raised a lot of questions. The first two on everyone’s mind: Why? And why now?

Magic gave his answers, that he just was not happy in the job and didn’t want to disappoint his close friend Jeanie Buss, and didn’t like getting his hands dirty firing Luke Walton as coach.

But was he really just trying to get out in front of a story about harassment in the workplace?

There had been some buzz around the harassment topic for a while, ESPN is reportedly looking into and writing about it, and Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times broached the idea of that being why Magic left because she wasn’t the only one thinking it.

As word spread through the Lakers’ organization and the NBA, several people wondered whether Johnson’s departure was related to a yet-to-be-published article by ESPN that is said to address allegations about Johnson’s conduct with employees.

“That story is wrong,” Johnson told the Los Angeles Times.

He later added to a group of reporters: “Never disrespected anybody. Never did anything bad. Am I tough? Hell, yeah! You work for me, I’m demanding. But at the same time I’m fair. They’ve been talking about that article for how many months? Everybody running, ‘Oh they’re writing an article.’ I’m gonna say, why didn’t they interview anybody at ESPN? If I was doing something wrong to employees disrespecting, this or that, think they would’ve hired me twice?”

Actually, people get second chances when they are good friends with the owner of the business all the time.

Did Magic cross the line and harass employees? We need a lot more information to draw any conclusions there.

However, when a guy resigns before telling his good friend and boss, before telling key employees who should have known (LeBron James and his team were in the dark, as was Luke Walton), then it raises questions. Him trying to get out in front of a harassment stories fills in some of those gaps. That doesn’t make it true.

Life changing decisions are rarely made because of just one factor — Magic was not doing a good job, kept running afoul of tampering rules, and genuinely did not seem to enjoy the job. He was doing it part-time. Potential harassment issues may or may not have been part of this mix.

But it could be the best thing for the Lakers if owner Jeanie Buss gets bold.

Reports: Magic Johnson wanted to fire Rob Pelinka, who’ll instead keep (maybe gain) power within Lakers

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
As Lakers president Magic Johnson could seemingly do whatever he wanted, including not work very hard. Until his stunning resignation yesterday, Johnson was clearly set to fire coach Luke Walton.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

But you also hear that he may have wanted Rob Pelinka gone, and there was resistance there.

Now, I spoke to Jeanie Buss, and I spoke to Rob Pelinka. And both categorically and emphatically denied that there’s any truth to that whatsoever. But in the hours and the days to come, you’re going to hear that nugget of information percolating and really resonating.

This has been percolating for months: Rob Pelinka might go into the office or into the Lakers facility, “Hey guys. How are you doing? Where’s Magic Johnson?” knowing that Magic Johnson wasn’t there in an effort to bring attention to the fact that Magic Johnson wasn’t there.

Of course, Rob Pelinka has denied that, as well. And in fairness to him, there are people out there that are his enemies, that have never liked him, and they will talk about him. And to his defense, some people might make some stuff up. I’m just telling you, you’re hearing these kinds of things. And you were hearing these kinds of things in the days leading up to Magic Johnson announcing it.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

The team is still assessing Johnson’s decision, but general manager Rob Pelinka will stay in his job, and, if anything, his power will grow, sources told Shelburne.

Johnson and Pelinka were an odd president-general manager pairing. They lacked experience in basketball operations, and they had no clear prior connection. Johnson was a great Lakers player. Pelinka was Kobe Bryant’s agent. That was it.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if their relationship turned contentious.

That said, as Smith noted, Pelinka has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way. It’d be easy for people who dislike him to smear him.

But whatever people think of Pelinka personally, the Lakers’ roster construction is, as LeBron James said, “[fart noise].” Maybe that’s all Johnson’s fault. But I certainly wouldn’t keep Pelinka without him explaining his role in the front office’s many missteps.

Considering the Lakers’ resources, they should probably do better than just promoting Pelinka. And if they hire a new team president, that person should have authority to choose underlings. Pelinka shouldn’t be part of the package. If Jeanie Buss insists Pelinka stays, that will turn off candidates.

There’s still so much of this situation to uncover. The Johnson-Pelinka dynamic isn’t totally clear. With Johnson blindsiding everyone, I’m not sure the Lakers are set on their next steps, including how to handle Pelinka.

But Johnson said something yesterday that sure fits this narrative:

What I didn’t like is the backstabbing, the whispering. I don’t like that. I don’t like a lot of things that went on that didn’t have to go on.