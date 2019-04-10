Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki was the ultimate franchise player

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
When a young German forward named Dirk Nowitzki got drafted in 1998, he knew very little about the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas: “The only thing I knew about Dallas is watching the TV show with my parents.”

Mavericks: “I knew that they had been through tough times in the 90s.”

Dallas was still a relatively new NBA city. The Mavericks launched only 18 years earlier, and after a decent first decade in the shadow of the Showtime Lakers, Dallas fell on hard times. Between the 1990-91 and 1997-98 seasons, the Mavericks won just 27% of their games. That remains one of the worst eight-year stretches in NBA history.

Then, Nowitzki – through talent, personality and will – redefined the Dallas Mavericks.

Nowitzki announced his impending retirement yesterday. He’s the only player to spend 21 seasons with a team, but longevity doesn’t nearly capture his impact in Dallas. Nowitzki was an all-time great player and culture-setter. The Mavericks went from lousy to champions back to lousy as Nowitzki entered and exited his prime. Whatever prestige they hold, a huge amount of it rests on Nowitzki’s shoulders.

If the Celtics didn’t have Larry Bird, they still would have had Bill Russell. If the Lakers didn’t have Kobe Bryant, they still would have had Magic Johnson. If the Spurs didn’t have Tim Duncan, they still would have had David Robinson

The Mavericks had Nowitzki. Without him, their history might rank among the league’s saddest.

Using a player’s win shares and his team’s all-time win total, Nowitzki alone accounted for 13.1% of Dallas’ victories. That trails only Kevin Garnett’s 14.5% with the Timberwolves.

Here are each franchise’s leader in percentage of wins accounted for by their win-share leader:

image

In the playoffs, Nowitzki’s mark was even higher – 25.4%. That trails only Kevin Garnett (31.1% with the Timberwolves) and LeBron James (25.5% with the Cavaliers).

Here are each franchise’s leader in percentage of playoff wins accounted for by their playoff win-share leader:

image

In an era of super teams, the accepted wisdom says stacking stars is necessary to win a title.

Nowitzki won without another star.

The Mavericks built a nice supporting cast in 2011: Tyson Chandler, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Jason Terry and even J.J. Barea. But none of them were stars. Yet, Nowitzki led Dallas over the LeBron-Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Heat – to that point, the most super-charged of all super teams.

Nowitzki brought the Mavericks into the pantheon of franchises with a championship and forever altered his own reputation. Tagged soft earlier in his career, Nowitzki proved his mettle on the biggest stage.

It was an incredible reward for a player and franchise that believed in each other far longer than most would. Nowitzki won his first title in his 13th season. Nobody else has ever stayed with his original team that long then won his first championship.

Jerry West won his first title in his 12th season with the Lakers – after they added Wilt Chamberlain.

Garnett, the only player who ranks ahead of Nowitzki on both those percent-of-win charts, didn’t win a championship until leaving Minnesota for the Celtics. He remains pivotal to the history of the Timberwolves, but a large part of his legacy lies in Boston.

There’s no such debate with Nowitzki. He’s a Maverick, through and through.

Of course, Nowitzki’s legacy extends far beyond Dallas. He was a pioneer who changed perception of international players. It doesn’t seem coincidental the Mavericks building around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis as Nowitzki exits. Even on a global scale, Nowitzki’s impact returns to its local influence.

Nowitzki wasn’t the greatest player of his generation. That was LeBron.

Nowitzki wasn’t the greatest power forward of all-time. That was Duncan.

Nowitzki wasn’t the great international player ever. That was Hakeem Olajuwon or, depending how you’re counting, Duncan.

But Nowitzki was the best franchise player the Dallas Mavericks ever could have asked for.

As expected, Duke’s R.J. Barrett declares for NBA Draft, is likely top five pick

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT
R.J. Barrett entered college as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a lock one-and-done player. While Blue Devil teammate Zion Williamson passed Barrett for the No. 1 pick, the part about Barrett spending only one season in Durham was never in question.

As expected, Barrett declared for the NBA Draft, making his announcement Wednesday.

At 6’7” Barrett looks the part of a prototypical NBA wing. He likely goes No. 2 or 3 in this draft (depending on who gets the pick and how they feel about Ja Morant), but as NBC’s own Rob Dauster said if Barrett was in last year’s draft he might go 7 or 8. He’s good, but more NBA starter/rotation player good, not elite player good.

He put up numbers at Duke, averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a game. As Sam Vecenie of the Athletic noted, the last guy to go better than 22/7/4 in college was Penny Hardaway. With all the talent at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski still ran the offense through Barrett.

His next test is how his game fits in the NBA, where he will play more of a role and has to work off the ball more.

In wake of Magic’s surprise, pressure falls on Jeanie Buss to be bold

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
Jerry Buss was a gambler, a poker player.

The legendary Laker owner — under whom the franchise won 10 NBA titles and became the biggest brand in the sport — understood risks but also when to take them. He had an almost intuitive grasp of when it was time to be bold.

Now it is time for Jeanie Buss to show what she learned from her father.

Magic Johnson’s surprise resignation Tuesday night as the head of basketball operations completely caught the Lakers’ off guard — Jeanie Buss didn’t know it was coming, coach Luke Walton (who expected to be fired within the next 24 hours) didn’t know it was coming, and LeBron James and his team had no warning of this.

Magic’s decision can be a very good thing for the Lakers — he was not good at this job.

Magic was able to seal the deal with LeBron and bring him to the Lakers (how much work that really took is up for debate), but beyond that he fell short. Magic was a part-time executive who, sources told NBC Sports last summer, “parachutes in” a few days a month, makes a lot of pronouncements, then disappears again. Head of basketball operations is a full-time, hands-on job if done right. It’s not glamorous. Combine that with Magic’s confused ideas about team building — saying they had shooting but what they really needed was more playmaking around LeBron, something he saw watching the playoffs last season — which proved to be wrong, and the roster became a mess. Then there was his poor handling of the Anthony Davis trade situation midseason, which destroyed the already crumbling chemistry of the Lakers.

Worst of all, the Lakers never built a cultural identity under Magic. For years now the Lakers have acted like the Lakers’ brand — doing things “the Lakers way” — is an organizational culture. It’s not. They need to build one.

That starts with Jeanie Buss, the most capable of Jerry’s children to run the Lakers’ franchise.

Jerry Buss understood the power of hiring good people (Jerry West as head of basketball ops, for example) and empowering them. Jeanie Buss seems willing to do that, she let Magic have the power he needed (she reportedly gave him the green light to fire Walton), he was just not up to the task.

Now it falls to Jeanie Buss to be bold, to reach outside her comfort zone and bring in the person who can give the Lakers direction again.

Do not think “Laker way” or someone with ties to the organization. Be bold and get the best person, give them power and get out of the way.

Pick up the phone and call the best team presidents out there. The Lakers may not be able to pry Sam Presti out of Oklahoma City, but call. Bob Myer may be impossible to get out of Golden State, but pick up the phone and try. There are others to try. This is where the Laker brand still has real currency — this is a coveted job. The Lakers should be able to hire an elite person for it.

Maybe that’s David Griffin, the former Cavaliers and Suns GM who built a title team around LeBron in Cleveland (then was let go because… go ask Dan Gilbert, nobody else can figure it out). He is the best “free agent” out there, a guy with a proven track record who understands culture building and team management. And LeBron. Look at what he told NBC Sports about the Lakers’ handling of their young players during the Anthony Davis trade situation.

“Again, if you don’t get in front of it from a leadership standpoint, if you let it just happen, the proliferation of sports media and social media, it just creates so much around your players that, to some degree, if you’re not telling them how to decipher it, they can’t help but to take it poorly. You need to do a really deft job as a leader of getting people to ignore those things. I think Kevin Durant called it a ‘toxic’ environment around a LeBron James team. I don’t think he meant that relative to LeBron and his actions. I think he meant it just relative to the sheer volume of noise around a team. That takes getting used to.”

Griffin also said this about his next job.

“As I look at it now, the thing that would attract me to an opportunity is just the opportunity to be in lockstep with ownership. To have ownership, the coach, and the front office all on the same page moving forward and sharing a vision… You have to raise a family, and if you’re not going to come at it with that approach it’s probably not a situation that would speak to me.”

Are the Lakers a family still?

Jeanie Buss needs to make sure it is still one, but that will require bold steps and strokes. It’s on her now to lead. She’s seen first hand how to do it.

 

Magic Johnson’s first Tweet after surprising resignation is to thank Lakers

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
In the end, the job was not what Magic Johnson thought it would be.

He had been a friend, advisor and sounding board to Jeanie Buss for years, so when the lead Lakers’ owner asked him to take over running the franchise for which he is an all-time great, he said yes. But the job itself is work. A grind. With restrictions on what he could say and do publicly — Magic was constantly running afoul of or flirting with tampering rules. By his own words, he felt like he was in handcuffs.

So he unexpectedly quit before he had to get his hands dirty and fire Luke Walton (which Buss had giving him permission to do).

Magic’s first Tweet since he stepped down — in a rambling 40-minute press conference where he said plenty — was to thank everyone with the Lakers.

No doubt he feels that way.

But he has left the organization in a bind heading into a big summer if they are going to win a ring in the LeBron James era.

 

John Wall says he isn’t sure if he’ll return next season after torn Achilles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall says he is not sure whether he will be able to play next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Wall spoke to reporters at halftime of the Wizards’ last regular-season game Tuesday night.

He said his goal is to return next season, “but whenever the doctors clear me and get to that point, then I will know.”

Wall appeared in only 32 games this season, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists, before having an operation on his left heel in January. Then he ruptured his tendon in a fall at home in February.

Wall said he will rehab his Achilles in Miami during the offseason.

The five-time All-Star was wearing a gray walking boot on his left foot and lower leg.

“It’s my job to get myself back to where I think I can be,” he said.

 