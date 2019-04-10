Dirk Nowitzki announces retirement at tribute ceremony (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 10, 2019, 12:59 AM EDT
Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade dueled it out over the course of their career. On Tuesday night, both were competing for attention in the NBA sphere when it came to their respective potential retirements.

We know that Wade is already on his way out, and several questionable videos have been released in conjunction with his final game at American Airlines Arena. Nowitzki got his send off during his final home game — this one at American Airlines Center — against the Phoenix Suns.

There were several moving tributes to Nowitzki, all of which we’re pretty heartwarming.

Nowitzki also apparently alluded to the fact that he was retiring after this season, saying that this would be his final home game in Dallas. Playing things a bit differently than Wade, Nowitzki waited until the last moment until announcing this kind of news, declining to go on an official retirement tour.

Shout out to Dirk Nowitzki, one of the oddest players to ever play the game at the start of his career and one of the foundational members of the modern NBA at the end of it.

Maurice Harkless hits game-winning 3-pointer to beat Lakers (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 10, 2019, 1:10 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have LeBron James. They didn’t have Magic Johnson. But somehow they still had a chance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Blazers, always a team to play down to their opponents, played a motley crew of Los Angeles starters down to the wire at Staples Center in the hours after Johnson announced his abrupt resignation of his post atop the front office.

For his part, Maurice Harkless was one of the most valuable Blazers. On a night where he seemingly battled back and forth with L.A.’s Alex Caruso, Harkless notched a stat line of 26 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

But no play was bigger for the Blazers then when Harkless hit the game-winning shot from the corner immediately following a Seth Curry steal.

Thanks to a Houston Rockets loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the Blazers now control their own destiny for the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs. If they beat the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland, they will be able to take the third playoff ranking for the second year in a row.

More importantly, Portland needs Harkless to play at his peak for them to have a shot in the playoffs without Jusuf Nurkic, and it appears that he is slowly rounding into form. There is an idea that Harkless is a player who waits for the playoffs to really find motivation, and perhaps this late-season spark will push the Blazers past the agony of last year.

Report: Timberwolves to retain Scott Layden, Ryan Saunders

By Dane DelgadoApr 10, 2019, 12:22 AM EDT
It looks like the Minnesota Timberwolves are getting some stability in their future.

The team has been without a full-time general manager or head coach since the team fired Tom Thibodeau in January. Scott Layden and Ryan Saunders have filled in as interim general manager and coach, respectively. According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves will make both men permanent fixtures of their basketball operations staff.

That was the story earlier on Tuesday night. But as we got deeper into the evening, a second report surfaced saying the Wolves weren’t quite done with their search just yet.

 

Minnesota is 16-24 since firing Thibodeau, who was overwhelmed with his role as both the head of the front office and the head coach. It’s not been a winning combination in the NBA recently, although both Thibodeau and Stan Van Gundy have tried to mimic the success of Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

If Layden and Saunders stay around they will have lots of work to do moving forward, particularly as the roster remains in flux and guys like Andrew Wiggins and Gorgi Dieng have not lived up to their contracts.

It’s a new era in Minnesota and hopefully they will be able to build off of the young, talented core that they have as they move away from Thibodeau and the stink of Jimmy Butler.

Stephen Curry leaves Pelicans game with ankle injury (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors are no stranger to playing without star Stephen Curry. Still, the fact that Curry rolled his ankle in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night has to have Warriors fans biting their fingernails.

Curry appeared to crumple to the ground during a play in the first quarter against the Pelicans despite nobody having touched him. The Warriors announced that Curry would not return to the game, and that he would be held out for precautionary measures.

For what it’s worth, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said that he expected Curry to be back for the first game of the playoffs, which start this weekend.

The Warriors did without a full-strength Curry throughout the entirety of the 2016 NBA playoffs, culminating in a loss in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.

Curry has a history of ankle injuries, but he has been able to manage them throughout a large portion of his career. This might be the last time Golden State has a dominant advantage over the rest of the league if Kevin Durant leaves this offseason. No doubt they will need Curry for a Finals push.

Videos honoring Dwyane Wade’s final game in Miami had social media talking

By Dane DelgadoApr 9, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Tuesday was likely Dwyane Wade‘s final home game for the Miami Heat.

The veteran guard is retiring after this season, and thus the fans at American Airlines Arena will never see him don a Heat uniform in South Florida again.

Wade has been on a farewell tour the entire season, exchanging jerseys with players on opposing teams at the conclusion of each game. Emotions are running high as the year comes to a close with the Heat about to miss the postseason.

On Tuesday, ahead of Wade’s final game in Miami, two videos were released as tribute to his Hall of Fame career. Unfortunately, and oddly, both were advertisements.

In the first — widely disseminated Tuesday morning — Wade is shown speaking to people who have been affected by his charitable work. They include, among others, his mother, a benefactor of a scholarship, and the relative of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim.

This video, which uses the plight and genuine generosity experienced between Wade and his community, exists to sell Budweiser. And because of that, it’s an odd, emotionally complicated piece of media.

On one hand, there’s the genuine emotional response these people had while talking to Wade about how he affected their lives. Seeing a visual impact of charity in this manner is no doubt powerful, even if you already understood the extent of Wade’s communal giving already.

But as these moments happened between Wade and his constituents, there is also a big blaring BUDWEISER sign in the background. It’s distracting, off-putting, and a reminder of the weird capitalist no man’s land that exists as a separation of the public from the human beings that are sports figures. Every player is, in fact, a brand, and this ad makes that abundantly clear.

Perhaps less egregious was the special video involving Wade’s son Zaire. Played before the game, Zaire goes through a remaking of one of Wade’s famous commercials from earlier in his dad’s career.

This is the NBA, and this is the job of players. The idea of brands and sponsors being pertinent at every step of the way isn’t groundbreaking.

But for every mustachioed, orange beanie-capped, clear-rimmed glasses-wearing marketing goober calling themselves a “storyteller” — and there are plenty where I live here in Portland — there’s a constant blurring of the line between what’s acceptable to use in selling a product.

No doubt all these folks were willing participants in the ad, and grateful for Wade’s acts, but something doesn’t sit right with it being out in front of everyone for the purpose of selling… Budweiser. We’re meant to conflate the idea of Wade’s charity having anything to do with drinking a certain label of alcohol, and that’s just factually not relevant.

It’s gross, frankly. It’s not tear-jerking, even if we do have a greater respect for how Wade has changed the lives of those folks and by implication, many more. Wade’s career ending is a momentous occasion, and we can enjoy it separate of corporate sponsorship.