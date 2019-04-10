AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

2019 PBT Awards: All-Defensive

By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kurt Helin

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

F: Paul George, Thunder

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Klay Thompson, Warriors

G: Danny Green, Raptors

F: Draymond Green, Warriors

F: Paul Millsap, Nuggets

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

There were a lot of tough choices here, such as leaving Myles Turner off the list at center. Also, while Marcus Smart was the best defensive guard in the league, there were a number of other players — Eric Bledsoe, Derrick White, Josh Richardson — who could have been in the mix.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Danny Green, Raptors

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Paul George, Thunder

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Eric Bledsoe, Bucks

G: Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

F: Draymond Green, Warriors

F: P.J. Tucker, Rockets

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Two choices were easy – Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert on the first team. Not much separated Joel Embiid and Myles Turner for second-team center. First-team forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George were also close to second-team forward Draymond Green. P.J. Tucker took the final forward spot from a crowded field that also included Paul Millsap and Thaddeus Young. Tucker’s versatility and intensity go a long way toward keeping the Rockets’ defense passable. Danny Green deserves credit for steadying the Raptors’ defense with ace guarding and vocal communication amid plenty of roster and lineup churn.

Dane Delgado

First team

G: Eric Bledsoe, Bucks

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

F: Paul George, Thunder

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Derrick White, Spurs

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

F: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

The real problem with all-defense is that you can’t put Joel Embiid on the first team. This award still suffers from the positionality of the selections, and no doubt he deserves to be on the first team with Rudy Gobert. There have been a couple surprises on the defensive end of the floor this season in the NBA, most notably with the rise of Pascal Siakam and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White. This is our mock ballot of course, but I do wonder whether Draymond Green misses the cut like I’ve decided to do here. There’s just too many good players on that side of the ball and it’s not abundantly clear that Green was consistent for a long enough stretches of the season to beat out some of his contemporaries.

Reports: Magic Johnson wanted to fire Rob Pelinka, who’ll instead keep (maybe gain) power within Lakers

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

As Lakers president Magic Johnson could seemingly do whatever he wanted, including not work very hard. Until his stunning resignation yesterday, Johnson was clearly set to fire coach Luke Walton.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN:

But you also hear that he may have wanted Rob Pelinka gone, and there was resistance there.

Now, I spoke to Jeanie Buss, and I spoke to Rob Pelinka. And both categorically and emphatically denied that there’s any truth to that whatsoever. But in the hours and the days to come, you’re going to hear that nugget of information percolating and really resonating.

This has been percolating for months: Rob Pelinka might go into the office or into the Lakers facility, “Hey guys. How are you doing? Where’s Magic Johnson?” knowing that Magic Johnson wasn’t there in an effort to bring attention to the fact that Magic Johnson wasn’t there.

Of course, Rob Pelinka has denied that, as well. And in fairness to him, there are people out there that are his enemies, that have never liked him, and they will talk about him. And to his defense, some people might make some stuff up. I’m just telling you, you’re hearing these kinds of things. And you were hearing these kinds of things in the days leading up to Magic Johnson announcing it.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

The team is still assessing Johnson’s decision, but general manager Rob Pelinka will stay in his job, and, if anything, his power will grow, sources told Shelburne.

Johnson and Pelinka were an odd president-general manager pairing. They lacked experience in basketball operations, and they had no clear prior connection. Johnson was a great Lakers player. Pelinka was Kobe Bryant’s agent. That was it.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if their relationship turned contentious.

That said, as Smith noted, Pelinka has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way. It’d be easy for people who dislike him to smear him.

But whatever people think of Pelinka personally, the Lakers’ roster construction is, as LeBron James said, “[fart noise].” Maybe that’s all Johnson’s fault. But I certainly wouldn’t keep Pelinka without him explaining his role in the front office’s many missteps.

Considering the Lakers’ resources, they should probably do better than just promoting Pelinka. And if they hire a new team president, that person should have authority to choose underlings. Pelinka shouldn’t be part of the package. If Jeanie Buss insists Pelinka stays, that will turn off candidates.

There’s still so much of this situation to uncover. The Johnson-Pelinka dynamic isn’t totally clear. With Johnson blindsiding everyone, I’m not sure the Lakers are set on their next steps, including how to handle Pelinka.

But Johnson said something yesterday that sure fits this narrative:

What I didn’t like is the backstabbing, the whispering. I don’t like that. I don’t like a lot of things that went on that didn’t have to go on.

NBA Power Rankings: Of course Golden State ended on top, what did you expect?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
3 Comments

Golden State is still the team everyone has to beat to win a title, they are the heavy favorites to threepeat, so of course they end the season on top of the rankings. The Bucks are second, and then it gets interesting.

 
Warriors small icon 1. Warriors (57-24, Last Week No. 1). Golden State ends the regular season on top of these rankings, and that’s as it should be. We all know this is the team to beat if anyone else wants to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy this June. For all the ups-and-downs of the regular season, the Warriors end it with the best record in the West and relatively healthy heading into the playoffs (Stephen Curry’s ankle sprain Tuesday was minor). Those things are always the goals.

 
Bucks small icon 2. Bucks (60-21, LW 2). There are plenty of doubters, people questioning if these Bucks can carry their regular-season success over to the playoffs. Milwaukee does not deserve that level of skepticism — they have been to the playoffs before, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be his usual self, Khris Middleton was a beast against Boston a season ago, and this team has veterans who understand playoff pressure. That said, they need Malcolm Brogdon back for the second round, and even that may not be enough because Boston has been a matchup problem for Milwaukee.

 
Rockets small icon 3. Rockets (53-29, LW 4). Houston has finished its season, but depending upon what happens Wednesday could be anything from the 2 to 4 seed in the West. Denver played games (resting guys against Portland) to push Houston to the four seed and the Warriors side of the bracket, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Houston facing Golden State in the second round means James Harden isn’t as tired and Chris Paul is less likely to be injured (he has a history), that may be better for the Rockets than waiting until the conference finals.

 
Raptors small icon 4. Raptors (58-24, LW 3). While nobody was looking too closely, the Raptors have played some of their best basketball of the season in resent weeks — they are hitting the playoffs in stride. Marc Gasol has been a big boost — the Raptors are 11-4 when Gasol, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyle Lowry all suit up. When Gasol, Leonard, Lowry, and Pascal Siakam are on the court together, the Raptors have a net rating of 14.3.

 
Jazz small icon 5. Jazz (50-31, LW 7). Utah is locked into the five seed in the West, win-or-lose their final game on Wednesday against the Clippers. The Jazz likely are rooting for shorthanded Portland to stay the four seed (Utah’s goal is to get out of the first round again), but Houston could fall to four, and that would be a real matchup challenge for the Jazz. For fans, however, Donovan Mitchell vs. James Harden would be a very entertaining show.

 
Nuggets small icon 6. Nuggets (53-28, LW 5). Denver has to win its final game against Minnesota to secure the No. 2 seed. The Nuggets’ gambit — resting players against the Trail Blazers and losing to them last weekend — could pay off, if Portland wins Wednesday (and Denver does, too) then Portland is the three seed and Houston falls to fourth. That means the Nuggets avoid the matchup they least want in the second round. But whoever they face, Denver has a lot to prove in its first postseason with this core.

 
Blazers small icon 7. Trail Blazers (52-29, LW 8). If Portland can beat Sacramento on Wednesday they likely finish as the three seed (Denver has to win, too) and with 53 wins — the second straight year as the three seed and with four more wins. That’s an impressive accomplishment. This summer the Trail Blazers should pay Damian Lillard the supermax extension (he will make the All-NBA team and qualify) then decide how to approach the rest of the roster. But make Lillard a Blazer for life, he’s too good on and off the court for this franchise to do anything else.

 
Celtics small icon 8. Celtics (49-33, LW 10). Boston enters the playoff having won 6-of-8 and with things setting up well for them: A shorthanded Pacers team in the first round followed by a Bucks team they match up well with in the second round. Boston’s key is health. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum have battled little injuries and need to get right before the postseason. The Celtics also need Gordon Hayward to play like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

 
Sixers small icon 9. 76ers (50-31, LW 6). No team has undergone a metamorphosis this season like the Sixers — trading away a lot of depth to acquire Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, going all in on a title this season. “The Process” seems like a distant memory. No team in the East has a starting five as talented as Philly, but will the lack of depth and questions about chemistry catch up with them in the second round? Conference Finals? Never. This is going to be a fun team to watch through the playoffs.

 
Thunder small icon 10. Thunder (48-33, LW 12). The team in the bottom half of the West that nobody in the top half wants to face in the first round. With a win against the Bucks (who have nothing to play for) Wednesday, the Thunder secure the six seed in the West. Oklahoma City has two All-NBA level stars in Paul George and Russell Westbrook, and a solid team defense, which makes teams nervous about playing them in the postseason. However, Westbrook has been inefficient and the Thunder role players have stumbled, if that continues it will be another short playoff run for OKC.

 
Spurs small icon 11. Spurs (47-34, LW 11). Gregg Popovich deserves some Coach of the Year love from voters this season, taking a team filled with guys you don’t know — and the ones you do know love the midrange shot a little too much — and turning them into a playoff team. Again. The man is a wizard. The Spurs can finish anywhere from the 6-8 seed by the time Wednesday night ends, but the fact they are in the playoffs is a win in and of itself.

 
Clippers small icon 12. Clippers (47-34, LW 9). The Clippers have stumbled, losing three in a row down the stretch, which puts them in danger of getting the Warriors in the first round (the Clippers can finish 7th or 8th, depending on what happens Wednesday night). Whatever happens, Doc Rivers is deservedly going to get a lot of Coach of the Year votes. This team entered the season with low expectations from pundits, traded their best player midway through the season (Tobias Harris, although Boban was close), and still made the playoffs. The Clippers are well positioned to land a star free agent next summer, now we’ll see if that plan comes together.

 
Pacers small icon 13. Pacers (47-34, LW 13). The third straight team in these rankings where the coach — in this case, Nate McMillan — deserves credit and should/will get Coach of the Year votes. This was a team heavy on guys who would be free agents, yet they bought in and played as a team. That’s a credit to McMillan. The Pacers hung on to the five seed in the playoffs and will face Boston in the first round, a team they can push but not likely beat without Victor Oladipo.

 
Magic small icon 14. Magic (41-40, LW 15). They will finish the season as at least a .500 team and as anywhere from the 6 to 8 seed in the East — that is a huge accomplishment for this franchise. The question for Orlando this summer is will they pay enough to keep All-Star Nikola Vucevic from bolting, because he will have options. My guess is that after they got a look at Mo Bamba for a season they will pay Vucevic to stay, figuring if/when Bamba is ready to take over the starting job someday they can trade Vucevic.

 
Nets small icon 15. Nets (41-40, LW 17). The Nets have been rebuilding — without high draft picks or big time free agents — for years now, and that they will turn that into a playoff appearance this season is impressive. The wins last weekend against the Pacers and Celtics speak to the scrappy play this team has shown all season. Now they enter the summer as big game hunters in free agency, although, like the rebuild, that may require patience as well. Brooklyn was not rebuilt in a day.

Pistons small icon 16. Pistons (40-41, LW 14). With Blake Griffin hobbled, the Piston have struggled to hold on to a playoff spot and now must win the final night of the regular season to ensure they get a ticket to the dance. If the Pistons make the playoffs, they aren’t much of a threat with Griffin slowed as he is. Detroit can finish as the 7,8, or 9 seed — win Wednesday and they are 7 or 8, lose and they are at the mercy of the next team on this list.

 
Hornets small icon 17. Hornets (39-42, LW 20). Kemba Walker will not let this team die. While he has stumbled some after the All-Star break, he has willed this team to still have a shot at the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. Kemba Walker loves Charlotte, but the man is going to have options from coast-to-coast next summer — literally from New York to Los Angeles — and he will be able to choose his city and working environment. The question is, what does Kemba really want?

 
Heat small icon 18. Heat (39-42, LW 16). Thank you, Dwyane Wade. Few if any players were as entertaining on the court, as professional, as gifted, and a joy to watch as Wade was. He got rings as the best player on the team and as the guy willing to make the sacrifices to win. He was a smart player and maybe the best shot blocking guard of all time. It’s not going to be the same watching Heat games or the NBA without him. It’s too bad his final season ended without one more trip to the playoffs.

 
Kings small icon 19. Kings (39-42, LW 18). Coaches and players hate the term “moral victory,” but that’s what this season was in Sacramento. The Kings could not sustain their fast start and eventually fell out of the playoffs, but this season the Kings found their identity in pace. The Kings found two guys who can be part of the foundation of what is being built — De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley — plus other players such as Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Harry Giles who could play roles on a good team. There is a lot to like, now the Kings just have to build on it. And not screw it up.

 
Lakers small icon 20. Lakers (37-45, LW 19). No team enters the offseason with more uncertainty than Los Angeles, Magic Johnson made sure of that. As big a shock as it was, Magic leaving can be good for the Lakers — he was not good at his job. It now falls on Jeanie Buss to be aggressive, use the draw of that Lakers’ brand, and go get an elite president of basketball operations. Poach him from another team, go with David Griffin, whatever, but the Lakers need a guy to set a direction and build a culture. Right now they are just a brand. And LeBron James.

 
21. Timberwolves (36-45, LW 21). Minnesota is going to keep Ryan Saunders as the coach, he had a connection with Karl-Anthony Towns and sparked the offense, that’s a good sign (although he needs a defensive-minded assistant). They are keeping Scott Layden as GM and hiring a new person to oversee all of this and set direction, a new head of basketball operations. With Towns they have a centerpiece, but in Wiggins they have an anchor of a contract (and there are some other bad ones on the books, too). There is work to do in Minny.

 
Wizards small icon 22. Wizards (32-50, LW 22). The Wizards need to find a new GM/president of basketball operations, then figure out the biggest question facing the franchise: Re-sign Bradley Beal to a max (or, if he makes an All-NBA team, supermax) contract that keeps him with the Wizards for six years, making him the franchise cornerstone; or trade him while at his peak and jumpstart a rebuilding/retooling. Don’t expect John Wall to play next season following his torn Achilles.

 
Mavericks small icon 23. Mavericks (33-48, LW 26). Dallas is well positioned: Luka Doncic faded a little as the season went on (rookies often do) but he showed the potential to be a franchise player, they landed Kristaps Porzingis via trade already (even with the cloud of charges hanging over him), and they have the cap space to add quality players to the roster this summer. Dirk Nowitzki is a legend who will be missed (but will still be around the franchise), but Dallas is prepared for the next chapter.

 
Grizzlies small icon 24. Grizzlies (32-49, LW 24). Memphis will finish with 32 or 33 wins this season — which is still 10 or 11 more than a year ago. That speaks more to the disaster of 2017-18, but these Grizzlies did play hard and found a future star in Jaren Jackson Jr. The big question this summer is if they will trade Mike Conley — they probably do — and what they can get in return. He’s an All-Star level player, but on a big contract.

 
Hawks small icon 25. Hawks (29-52, LW 23). No team near the bottom of the standings/top of the lottery should feel as good as the Hawks — they have two cornerstone pieces in Trae Young and John Collins. Add to that this draft, continue to develop guys and this is a franchise that is headed in the right direction.

Pelicans small icon 26. Pelicans (33-49, LW 25). Anthony Davis really worked hard to make sure he squandered all the good will he had built up in New Orleans, didn’t he? Own your clothing choices. What matters most in New Orleans now is who they bring in as the new GM/head of basketball operations. That’s the person who sets the direction, and with that what they want/will get back in the eventual Davis trade.

 
Bulls small icon 27. Bulls (22-59, LW 27). New coach Jim Boylen is hard driving, and that doesn’t sit well with every player, but John Paxson likes him and it feels like the Bulls are going to ride Boylen as coach into next season. It will be interesting to see what this young team can look like together if healthy to start a season, and with a little more experience.

 
Suns small icon 28. Suns (19-63, LW 28). The Suns have got their man, Jeff Bower is going to set the direction for the franchise. Will he bring back Igor Kokoskov as coach? They have an All-Star level player (almost, anyway) in Devin Booker and potential in Deandre Ayton, but they need a lot more talent and a lot more defense to make this all work going forward.

 
Cavaliers small icon 29. Cavaliers (19-63, LW 29). Collin Sexton came on as a scorer the second half of the season. Put him with a healthy Kevin Love — probably hard to trade him this summer — and whoever the Cavaliers draft and maybe they can be less bad next season. But this rebuild is going to be a process. A long one.

 
Knicks small icon 30. Knicks (18-64, LW 30). Are the Kevin Durant rumors — which are rampant around the league — true? The Knicks are quietly confident. If it does happen the Knicks are going to be fast-tracked to a turnaround next year whether they land the top pick and Zion Williamson or not. The question is who they can get around him. Also, if KD goes to the Knicks he is my preseason MVP pick for next season.

2019 PBT Awards: Most Improved Player

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kurt Helin

1. Pascal Siakam, Raptors

2. De'Aaron Fox, Kings

3. D'Angelo Russell, Nets

There were a few other players who could have made the list, but Siakam is the clear winner — no other player improved his game as much by broadening his skills and doing so while being asked to take on a much larger role with the team.

Dan Feldman

1. De’Aaron Fox, Kings

2. Pascal Siakam, Raptors

3. D’Angelo Russell, Nets

De’Aaron Fox was awful last season. Last year’s No. 5 pick, he was in so far over his head as a starting point guard. His box plus-minus was -4.4.

The other top-five picks with a rookie-year box plus-minus that poor in the previous 20 years: Anthony Bennett, Otto Porter, Alex Len, Thomas Robinson, Enes Kanter, Derrick Favors, Adam Morrison, Darko Milicic, Drew Gooden, Nikoloz Tskitishvili, Eddy Curry, Marcus Fizer, Jonathan Bender, Michael Olowokandi. Though there are a couple exceptions – see Porter – most of that list had miserable careers.

Don’t assume Fox’s rise was inevitable. It wasn’t. He earned this award.

Siakam improved his skills tremendously, but he was already a solid player last season. D’Angelo Russell narrowly took the third spot over Thomas Bryant, Malik Beasley, Nikola Vucevic, Jusuf Nurkic, Domantas Sabonis and Monte Morris.

Dane Delgado

1. Pascal Siakam, Raptors

2. De’Aaron Fox, Kings

3. D’Angelo Russell, Nets

Siakam has been the linchpin for the Toronto Raptors all season, particularly as Kawhi Leonard has sat out a huge number of games. The fact that the Raptors could do without Leonard is based in large part on the rise of Siakam as a complete player. I think Toronto fans secretly wonder if Siakam will be able to fill the void if Leonard decides to leave in free agency this summer. Fox and Russell get mentions here too. Russell is taking and making a lot of difficult shots, but we still need to see if his poor shot selection means he’s a shot maker or if he’s just on a bit of a streak. Fox looks like the real deal and a franchise cornerstone for the Kings to build on from years to come.

Dirk Nowitzki was the ultimate franchise player

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
3 Comments

When a young German forward named Dirk Nowitzki got drafted in 1998, he knew very little about the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas: “The only thing I knew about Dallas is watching the TV show with my parents.”

Mavericks: “I knew that they had been through tough times in the 90s.”

Dallas was still a relatively new NBA city. The Mavericks launched only 18 years earlier, and after a decent first decade in the shadow of the Showtime Lakers, Dallas fell on hard times. Between the 1990-91 and 1997-98 seasons, the Mavericks won just 27% of their games. That remains one of the worst eight-year stretches in NBA history.

Then, Nowitzki – through talent, personality and will – redefined the Dallas Mavericks.

Nowitzki announced his impending retirement yesterday. He’s the only player to spend 21 seasons with a team, but longevity doesn’t nearly capture his impact in Dallas. Nowitzki was an all-time great player and culture-setter. The Mavericks went from lousy to champions back to lousy as Nowitzki entered and exited his prime. Whatever prestige they hold, a huge amount of it rests on Nowitzki’s shoulders.

If the Celtics didn’t have Larry Bird, they still would have had Bill Russell. If the Lakers didn’t have Kobe Bryant, they still would have had Magic Johnson. If the Spurs didn’t have Tim Duncan, they still would have had David Robinson

The Mavericks had Nowitzki. Without him, their history might rank among the league’s saddest.

Using a player’s win shares and his team’s all-time win total, Nowitzki alone accounted for 13.1% of Dallas’ victories. That trails only Kevin Garnett’s 14.5% with the Timberwolves.

Here are each franchise’s leader in percentage of wins accounted for by their win-share leader:

image

In the playoffs, Nowitzki’s mark was even higher – 25.4%. That trails only Kevin Garnett (31.1% with the Timberwolves) and LeBron James (25.5% with the Cavaliers).

Here are each franchise’s leader in percentage of playoff wins accounted for by their playoff win-share leader:

image

In an era of super teams, the accepted wisdom says stacking stars is necessary to win a title.

Nowitzki won without another star.

The Mavericks built a nice supporting cast in 2011: Tyson Chandler, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Jason Terry and even J.J. Barea. But none of them were stars. Yet, Nowitzki led Dallas over the LeBron-Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Heat – to that point, the most super-charged of all super teams.

Nowitzki brought the Mavericks into the pantheon of franchises with a championship and forever altered his own reputation. Tagged soft earlier in his career, Nowitzki proved his mettle on the biggest stage.

It was an incredible reward for a player and franchise that believed in each other far longer than most would. Nowitzki won his first title in his 13th season. Nobody else has ever stayed with his original team that long then won his first championship.

Jerry West won his first title in his 12th season with the Lakers – after they added Wilt Chamberlain.

Garnett, the only player who ranks ahead of Nowitzki on both those percent-of-win charts, didn’t win a championship until leaving Minnesota for the Celtics. He remains pivotal to the history of the Timberwolves, but a large part of his legacy lies in Boston.

There’s no such debate with Nowitzki. He’s a Maverick, through and through.

Of course, Nowitzki’s legacy extends far beyond Dallas. He was a pioneer who changed perception of international players. It doesn’t seem coincidental the Mavericks building around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis as Nowitzki exits. Even on a global scale, Nowitzki’s impact returns to its local influence.

Nowitzki wasn’t the greatest player of his generation. That was LeBron.

Nowitzki wasn’t the greatest power forward of all-time. That was Duncan.

Nowitzki wasn’t the great international player ever. That was Hakeem Olajuwon or, depending how you’re counting, Duncan.

But Nowitzki was the best franchise player the Dallas Mavericks ever could have asked for.