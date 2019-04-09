Rumor: Kyrie Irving to meet with Lakers in free agency

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly two years after their breakup, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have seemingly gotten on better terms.

Could they even reunite?

There have been mixed reports about Irving’s interest in signing with the Lakers this summer. Here’s another indicator Los Angeles could actually poach the Celtics’ star guard.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, as transcribed by NBC Boston:

I’m told Kyrie Irving will grant the Lakers an interview this offseason, this summer. The Lakers will have an opportunity to get Kyrie Irving to come to L.A. I did not say he’s coming to L.A.! I did not say that! I don’t know what he’s going to do, but during his free-agent tour, I’m told he going to give the Lakers an interview.

Always consider why people leak information. The Celtics reportedly believe LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, planted the story on Irving leaving Boston. This is another story that disrupts stability within the Celtics and promotes LeBron’s team.

But nobody did more to ignite rumors than Irving, who – after saying he’d re-sign – backtracked to, “Ask me July 1.”

Also consider: Stephen A. Smith was reporting on Irving’s unhappiness in Cleveland more than year before Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers. Maybe Smith has solid insight into Irving’s plans.

Ultimately, nothing will dictate Irving’s future with the Celtics more than their playoff run. The postseason will leave the final taste in his mouth entering free agency – good or bad.

And meetings mean only so much for the Lakers. They might feel good about getting that level of consideration after Paul George spurned them last summer. But their offseason will truly be judged on actually landing players.

So, even if an Irving-Lakers meeting is in the works, there’s a long way between that and meaningful action.