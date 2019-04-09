Getty Images

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni released from hospital after intestinal virus benched him

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has been out for a few games now — he was not on the sidelines the last two games against the Knicks and Suns, and was not at team practices either. Assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik has been running the show.

The reason for D’Antoni’s absence was an intestinal virus that had him in the hospital over the weekend, however, he was released on Tuesday reports Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was released from Memorial-Hermann hospital on Tuesday after a last series of tests showed enough improvement from the intestinal virus that had him hospitalized since Friday.

D’Antoni, who had become severely dehydrated, had shown marked improvement on Monday, leading to hopes that he would be released.

While no longer in the hospital, D’Antoni will not be on the sidelines Tuesday night for the Rockets’ season finale against the Thunder. It’s a game with a lot riding on it, the Rockets can finish anywhere from the 2-4 seed in the West (there is even a slim chance at fifth if they lose tonight). Win and they will finish no lower than third, which means they get to avoid the Warriors side of the bracket until the Western Conference Finals.

What matters most is D’Antoni is healthy and home. Hopefully, he is feeling better and will be ready to go this weekend when the playoffs begin.

Report: Magic Johnson and Luke Walton haven’t spoken in weeks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

If somehow you needed more proof that Luke Walton is a dead coach walking that the Lakers will let go at the end of the season — and seriously, how much more proof do you need? — we bring you this.

ESPN’s well-connected Ramona Shelburne was on the network’s NBA show “The Jump” and said that Magic Johnson and Luke Walton “have not spoken for weeks…

“That’s a problem.”

That’s an understatement.

Magic has tried to say the right things, but his actions have betrayed him — he is not a Luke Walton guy. Before the season, with all the roster changeover, Magic said the right thing about being patient with Walton and the team if they got off to a slow start. Then, when the Lakers started 2-5 Magic acted by ripping Walton in a meeting for the team’s play.

That’s how it’s been with the Lakers and Magic. The report earlier today that Magic is viewed as an “absentee” executive is in line with what sources told me before the season even started (and I have written about here and talked about in podcasts as part of the Lakers’ problems). I was told Magic “parachutes in” for a few days a couple of times a month, makes a lot of statements and edicts, then leaves to let others clean all of that up.

Magic and GM Rob Pelinka need to find a coach that both they like and can work with, and one LeBron James respects and accepts. That’s going to be a short list (Juwan Howard and Tyronn Lue both would seem to fit).

Last summer the Lakers landed LeBron, and while we can talk about all the things they did wrong after and around that, they still landed the best player on the market. This summer is the real test, they need to find another star — via free agency or trade — then fill the roster out with role players who can both play with LeBron and fit with the new coach’s system, whatever that is. There needs to be a cohesive vision, one executed top to bottom.

That’s how the top franchises handle their business. This iteration of the Lakers have yet to show they can do that.

Report: LeBron James turned off teammates by not being around while injured

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

LeBron James reportedly didn’t fully engage with his younger Lakers teammates this season.

His month-long absence due to a groin injury probably didn’t help. Neither did his open courting of Anthony Davis.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

James was not really around. His injury did not allow him to travel, and he would arrive at home games moments before tip-off. Once with a glass of red wine in hand.

This was when, according to some in the locker room, players started to look at James a bit differently.

A schism developed in the locker room. Sources around the team said it was apparent that the young players no longer trusted James, believing he was operating behind the scenes to get them traded to New Orleans.

LeBron’s injury made it harder to connect with his teammates. It was expected and understandable he’d spend less time with them while focusing on recovery.

But he really flaunted his separation with things like the glass of wine.

LeBron should have realized the inevitable disconnect and worked harder to overcome it. He could have arrived to games earlier and been more engaged on the bench.

Leading would have come easier if he were healthy, but the injury doesn’t let LeBron off the hook. As the Lakers’ clear top player, he held a natural leadership role, even while injured. He should have put forth more effort in that regard while sidelined.

By contrast, Rajon Rondo – even while injured – worked hard to bond with younger teammates, as Oram details. His story is a fascinating look into the Lakers’ problems, and I suggest reading it in full.

Report: Lakers president Magic Johnson viewed as ‘absentee executive’

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
3 Comments

Magic Johnson did a nice job setting up the Lakers to land a star free agent last summer. He even lured the biggest star free agent of all – LeBron James.

And then it all went downhill from there.

Johnson had terrible ideas of how to build a supporting cast around LeBron. The Lakers prioritized their notion of tough playmakers – Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley – over shooters. As if LeBron would truly be content playing off the ball. Of course, the player with the greatest combination of scoring and passing in NBA history wanted the ball in his hands. That left LeBron surrounded by ill-fitting, and just plain not-good-enough, teammates.

How did Johnson think this was a good plan?

Maybe by not working hard enough to come up with a better one.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Johnson is seen as an absentee executive

If Johnson isn’t putting in the work, that’d be a major problem for the Lakers. He wouldn’t be alone throughout the league, and the Lakers have other executives, including general manager Rob Pelinka. But Johnson is in charge of the front office. Running an NBA team’s basketball operations is a hard job that requires a lot of work to do well. It’s on him to move the Lakers forward – especially because he has so much job security.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has repeatedly stated her faith in Johnson. She also defended Phil Jackson after the Knicks firing him despite him being unprepared, out of touch, unavailable and low energy. Buss just might have too much patience for lackluster work ethics, especially by people she’s close with.

And no wonder Johnson’s comments after not trading for Anthony Davis went over so poorly within the Lakers. Executives who build strong connections with their players can get through those situations. It’s much more difficult when the team president isn’t around to establish a bond in the first place.

To be fair, the Lakers were right to pursue Davis. He’s a superstar. The opportunity to land him justified potential chemistry disruptions.

But that wasn’t the Lakers’ only discussed move that showcases the organization’s flaws.

Oram:

on the weekend of Jan. 25, the Lakers had a tentative deal in place to acquire Bulls forward Jabari Parker in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Beasley, league sources told The Athletic.

Because he’s on a one-year contract and would have Early Bird Rights, Caldwell-Pope had the right to veto a trade. The Lakers also got into the mix for Davis, putting other deals on the backburner. So, the Parker trade never happened.

But it would have been awful for the Lakers. Parker would have been yet another player who doesn’t do enough without the ball.

At least the Lakers avoided that mistake.

To avoid the next one, they’ll probably need a front-office leader more focused on the job.

Kentucky sophomore P.J. Washington declares for NBA draft

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of the 15 first-round picks from Kentucky the previous six years, 14 were freshmen: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Skal Labissiere, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles, Devin Booker, Julius Randle, James Young, Nerlens Noel and Archie Goodwin.

Kentucky sophomore P.J. Washington will attempt to become the oldest Wildcat first-rounder since Willie Cauley-Stein, the No. 6 pick in 2015.

Washington:

Washington is viewed as a mid-first-round pick. He was one of the SEC’s most improved players.

But how much will that improvement translate?

Washington will turn 21 before his rookie year, making him old for his class. He looked physically advanced relative to college opponents this year, but will that translate to the NBA?

Washington made 42% of his 3-pointers, but that’s still on a small sample (33-for-78) – especially after shooting just 24% (5-for-21) last season. Will he maintain his long-range shooting?

Washington is a good, not great, athlete. Will the 6-foot-8 power forward play big enough at the next level, particularly defensively and as a rebounder?

Washington can point to his improvement, and that should impress NBA teams. He’s a nice player who appears to be on the right track. He must continue progressing to justify his draft projections.