Report: LeBron James turned off teammates by not being around while injured

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
LeBron James reportedly didn’t fully engage with his younger Lakers teammates this season.

His month-long absence due to a groin injury probably didn’t help. Neither did his open courting of Anthony Davis.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

James was not really around. His injury did not allow him to travel, and he would arrive at home games moments before tip-off. Once with a glass of red wine in hand.

This was when, according to some in the locker room, players started to look at James a bit differently.

A schism developed in the locker room. Sources around the team said it was apparent that the young players no longer trusted James, believing he was operating behind the scenes to get them traded to New Orleans.

LeBron’s injury made it harder to connect with his teammates. It was expected and understandable he’d spend less time with them while focusing on recovery.

But he really flaunted his separation with things like the glass of wine.

LeBron should have realized the inevitable disconnect and worked harder to overcome it. He could have arrived to games earlier and been more engaged on the bench.

Leading would have come easier if he were healthy, but the injury doesn’t let LeBron off the hook. As the Lakers’ clear top player, he held a natural leadership role, even while injured. He should have put forth more effort in that regard while sidelined.

By contrast, Rajon Rondo – even while injured – worked hard to bond with younger teammates, as Oram details. His story is a fascinating look into the Lakers’ problems, and I suggest reading it in full.

Report: Lakers president Magic Johnson viewed as ‘absentee executive’

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT
Magic Johnson did a nice job setting up the Lakers to land a star free agent last summer. He even lured the biggest star free agent of all – LeBron James.

And then it all went downhill from there.

Johnson had terrible ideas of how to build a supporting cast around LeBron. The Lakers prioritized their notion of tough playmakers – Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley – over shooters. As if LeBron would truly be content playing off the ball. Of course, the player with the greatest combination of scoring and passing in NBA history wanted the ball in his hands. That left LeBron surrounded by ill-fitting, and just plain not-good-enough, teammates.

How did Johnson think this was a good plan?

Maybe by not working hard enough to come up with a better one.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Johnson is seen as an absentee executive

If Johnson isn’t putting in the work, that’d be a major problem for the Lakers. He wouldn’t be alone throughout the league, and the Lakers have other executives, including general manager Rob Pelinka. But Johnson is in charge of the front office. Running an NBA team’s basketball operations is a hard job that requires a lot of work to do well. It’s on him to move the Lakers forward – especially because he has so much job security.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has repeatedly stated her faith in Johnson. She also defended Phil Jackson after the Knicks firing him despite him being unprepared, out of touch, unavailable and low energy. Buss just might have too much patience for lackluster work ethics, especially by people she’s close with.

And no wonder Johnson’s comments after not trading for Anthony Davis went over so poorly within the Lakers. Executives who build strong connections with their players can get through those situations. It’s much more difficult when the team president isn’t around to establish a bond in the first place.

To be fair, the Lakers were right to pursue Davis. He’s a superstar. The opportunity to land him justified potential chemistry disruptions.

But that wasn’t the Lakers’ only discussed move that showcases the organization’s flaws.

Oram:

on the weekend of Jan. 25, the Lakers had a tentative deal in place to acquire Bulls forward Jabari Parker in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Beasley, league sources told The Athletic.

Because he’s on a one-year contract and would have Early Bird Rights, Caldwell-Pope had the right to veto a trade. The Lakers also got into the mix for Davis, putting other deals on the backburner. So, the Parker trade never happened.

But it would have been awful for the Lakers. Parker would have been yet another player who doesn’t do enough without the ball.

At least the Lakers avoided that mistake.

To avoid the next one, they’ll probably need a front-office leader more focused on the job.

Kentucky sophomore P.J. Washington declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Of the 15 first-round picks from Kentucky the previous six years, 14 were freshmen: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Skal Labissiere, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles, Devin Booker, Julius Randle, James Young, Nerlens Noel and Archie Goodwin.

Kentucky sophomore P.J. Washington will attempt to become the oldest Wildcat first-rounder since Willie Cauley-Stein, the No. 6 pick in 2015.

Washington:

Washington is viewed as a mid-first-round pick. He was one of the SEC’s most improved players.

But how much will that improvement translate?

Washington will turn 21 before his rookie year, making him old for his class. He looked physically advanced relative to college opponents this year, but will that translate to the NBA?

Washington made 42% of his 3-pointers, but that’s still on a small sample (33-for-78) – especially after shooting just 24% (5-for-21) last season. Will he maintain his long-range shooting?

Washington is a good, not great, athlete. Will the 6-foot-8 power forward play big enough at the next level, particularly defensively and as a rebounder?

Washington can point to his improvement, and that should impress NBA teams. He’s a nice player who appears to be on the right track. He must continue progressing to justify his draft projections.

2019 PBT Awards: Executive of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Jon Horst, Bucks

2. Sean Marks, Nets

3. Tim Connelly, Nuggets

Traditionally this award is won in July, and Magic/Pelinka nabbed LeBron, but they made so many other mistakes they don’t get it. Horst did a great job hiring Mike Budenholzer then building a roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the system that they were the NBA’s best regular season team.

Dan Feldman

1. Masai Ujiri, Raptors

2. Jon Horst, Bucks

3. Lawrence Frank, Clippers

Trading for Kawhi Leonardraising the Raptors’ ceiling and giving them more flexibility if Leonard leaves – was the type of move that could singlehandedly win this award. Ujiri did much more. Landing Danny Green in the Leonard trade was sneaky good, and re-signing Fred VanVleet was trickier and more important than people realize. An in-season trade for Marc Gasol was another trade well worth the low cost.

Jon Horst made two great additions – Brook Lopez for the room exception, Mike Budenholzer as coach. The Clippers’ in-season trades netted them two future first-round picks and Landry Shamet while staying competitive enough to make the playoffs. Nets general manager Sean Marks didn’t trail Lawrence Frank by much.

Dane Delgado

1. Sam Presti, Thunder

2. Sean Marks, Nets

3. Masai Ujiri, Raptors

Presti isn’t a pick that’s going to be high on the boards, but think about how the story has changed in Oklahoma City this year. This was a team that re-signed Russell Westbrook and Paul George for a quarter of a billion dollars to play with Steven Adams and a bunch of salary filler. But Presti has always been smarter than the room, and his decision to put the Thunder in perpetual luxury tax hell had to have been based on something. Turns out, it was. George is DPOY candidate, which is wild considering the high probability of roster disaster after re-signing PG. OKC would be in better shape if Westbrook had the ability to evolve his game, which he clearly can’t. All three of these guys — Presti, Marks, and Ujiri — have turned over the cards they needed when they bet big. You need to be bold in today’s NBA, and that’s exactly what they are.

Rumor: Kyrie Irving to meet with Lakers in free agency

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Nearly two years after their breakup, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have seemingly gotten on better terms.

Could they even reunite?

There have been mixed reports about Irving’s interest in signing with the Lakers this summer. Here’s another indicator Los Angeles could actually poach the Celtics’ star guard.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, as transcribed by NBC Boston:

I’m told Kyrie Irving will grant the Lakers an interview this offseason, this summer. The Lakers will have an opportunity to get Kyrie Irving to come to L.A. I did not say he’s coming to L.A.! I did not say that! I don’t know what he’s going to do, but during his free-agent tour, I’m told he going to give the Lakers an interview.

Always consider why people leak information. The Celtics reportedly believe LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, planted the story on Irving leaving Boston. This is another story that disrupts stability within the Celtics and promotes LeBron’s team.

But nobody did more to ignite rumors than Irving, who – after saying he’d re-sign – backtracked to, “Ask me July 1.”

Also consider: Stephen A. Smith was reporting on Irving’s unhappiness in Cleveland more than year before Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers. Maybe Smith has solid insight into Irving’s plans.

Ultimately, nothing will dictate Irving’s future with the Celtics more than their playoff run. The postseason will leave the final taste in his mouth entering free agency – good or bad.

And meetings mean only so much for the Lakers. They might feel good about getting that level of consideration after Paul George spurned them last summer. But their offseason will truly be judged on actually landing players.

So, even if an Irving-Lakers meeting is in the works, there’s a long way between that and meaningful action.