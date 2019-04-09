Getty Images

Playoff picture still not in focus with two days left in season, here’s what to look for

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
The Indiana Pacers will face the Boston Celtics.

That’s it. That’s all we know. Well, that and LeBron James will not be participating.

When the NBA playoffs start this weekend, Indiana will travel to Boston for the start of that series.

We’re 80 or 81 games into the NBA season (depending on the team) and literally no other matchup is set in the NBA’s playoff picture. How complex is it? Look at the spreadsheet the league sent out to help media members and others understand the possibilities.

This is what the league office wants, it’s drama. It has fan bases involved all the way through the season. It’s something the league can sell as parity, even if we all know there’s not really parity in the NBA in the sense of how fans would describe it.

To be fair, we know a couple of other things heading into the final two days of the season. In the East, we know the top five seeds: Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Indiana. In the West, we know the Golden State Warriors are the top seed, and we know which are the eight playoff teams. However, there is no seeding set beyond the top one.

Here’s what to watch.

There is one playoff spot left open, the eight seed in the East. The Detroit Pistons sit in that spot, one game ahead of both Miami and Charlotte, with two games to play. The Pistons control their own destiny — beat Memphis and New York over the next two days and Detroit goes to the playoffs (it’s even possible they pass Orlando for the seven seed, if the Magic help out with a loss Wednesday). However, if Detroit loses one of those games — and Memphis is trying to win in an effort to make it more likely they convey their first-round pick to Boston this year — then the doors open for Charlotte and Miami. And it gets complicated. The NBA’s spreadsheet shows 64 possible remaining scenarios that could play out between the Nets, Magic, Pistons, Hornets, and Heat over the final two days of the regular season (both who gets in and the order of seeding).

The West is even more complicated.

At the bottom of the conference, just half a game separates the Thunder, Spurs, and Clippers, who will finish as the 6-7-8 seeds. Probably. They can finish in literally any order, and there are even a couple of scenarios where the Thunder leap past the Jazz into the five seed and Utah gets to be sixth.

Denver is the No. 2 seed, but is just half a game up on the Rockets who sit third, with Portland just one more game back at No. 4. Denver rested key players on Sunday in a loss to Portland that raised a lot of questions about who the Nuggets were trying to line themselves up to face (even if that loss opened the door for the Rockets a little to get the two seed). Was Denver trying to pump up Portland and help the handful of scenarios where the Trail Blazers jump the Rockets to get the three seed, in essence giving the Nuggets a potentially easier second round matchup (and putting the Rockets on the Warriors’ side of the bracket)?

The Jazz seem locked into the five seed, but there are scenarios where Utah wins its final two games, Houston and Portland stumble, and the Jazz jump up to the four seed and host a playoff series.

Just look at all the scenarios.

It’s more complicated than how Avril Lavigne ever had a hit with that song.

It’s also going to make for an exciting final couple of days in the NBA’s regular season.

 

Bradley Beal says he’s more concerned with Wizards’ direction than money

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
If Bradley Beal makes an All-NBA team this season — and he is on the bubble for a lot of voters I have spoken to — the Washington Wizards can offer him a four-year supermax extension this summer. That would add roughly $199 million over four years beyond the two years currently on his contract. That’s the kind of deal Russell Westbrook and James Harden signed. And Beal’s teammate John Wall (the Wizards would like to have that one back).

Would Beal sign the supermax if presented it?

He doesn’t know, telling Fred Katz of The Athletic that he is more concerned about the direction of the franchise — one that just fired its GM — more than money.

“I have no idea. … I try not to (think about it),” he said. “I’m not gonna be naïve to it. I know about it. But … I haven’t even gotten that far, because I need to figure out what we’re gonna do in this offseason, where we’re going, which direction we’re going.”

Beal has said before he wants to retire a Wizard, but that may not even be in his control. Which is also true of the All-NBA possibility — that is voted on by the media and, while Beal has had a monster second half of the season, the guard spots in the West are crowded.

Whoever becomes the new GM in Washington needs to sit down with owner Ted Leonsis and come up with a strategy, because right now this roster is inflexible because of the massive contracts already on the books. Wall’s supermax, which kicks in next season, is the biggest anchor.

The Wizards can re-sign Beal (this summer or next) and build around him.

Or, they can trade him — Beal is by far Washington’s best trade asset, they could get a package back that would help reshape the roster and save money.

It’s a massive decision, and Beal wants to know what is going on before he puts pen to paper. Can’t blame him for that.

NBA players pick Harden over Antetokounmpo for MVP in survey by The Athletic

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo or James Harden.

It’s one of the closest MVP races in recent memory and it’s come down to the best scorer in the game against the guy who is the focal point on both ends of the floor for the best team in the NBA. It’s not an easy decision and who someone backs says as much about what they prioritize in the MVP voting as it does the players themselves.

What do other NBA players think? The Athletic polled about a quarter of the league anonymously — on a variety of topics, including GOAT and most overrated, it’s worth checking out — and asked them about the MVP race, and the players leaned Harden.

1. James Harden (44.3%)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (38.9%)
3. Paul George (12.7%)
4. Joel Embiid (1.7%)
5. Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard (1%)

The most surprising thing to me is that more than 15 percent of players who went with someone outside the top two.

There is an absolutely great case for Harden. However, talking to other MVP voters, my guess is Antetokounmpo is going to win the award.

Doc Rivers flattered Warriors run his stuff, but “they are doing it better than us”

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Every team in the NBA steals from others, “it’s a copycat league” is a cliché for a reason. That is especially true when assistant coaches jump from one team to another, often taking pet plays and things that worked well with them.

For example, years ago Alvin Gentry jumped from Doc Rivers’ Clippers’ staff to Steve Kerr’s Warriors staff (and eventually to his own team with the Pelicans… for now). That’s one reason you see a lot of similarities between what the Clippers and Warriors run.

Ethan Strauss of the Athletic asked Rivers about that and got a great answer.

“It’s flattering, and, honestly, frustrating at the same time because when Alvin (Gentry) came here and we’re playing them, and they’re running our stuff and they are doing it better than us, that’s flattering but it’s very frustrating. Knowing what’s coming and not being able to stop it at the same time, I thought was almost frustrating for me defensively, but they do a lot of stuff.”

The Clippers and Warriors could be a first-round matchup.

The challenge in beating the Warriors is not knowing what they want to do but stopping it — even if you defend a play perfectly Kevin Durant will just rise up and shoot over the top of the defense, or Stephen Curry will bomb from deep over the top, and it doesn’t matter. Talent and execution win out.

But the Warriors do run some good stuff, and Doc Rivers recognizes it.

Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards will enter NBA draft after strong NCAA Tournament

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT
A year ago, Carsen Edwards dipped his toe in the NBA waters, getting an invite to the NBA combine, talking to teams, then deciding to return to Purdue for one more year to polish his game and improve his draft stock.

After an NCAA Tournament where Edwards probably helped himself as much as anyone, he is going into the NBA draft. And this time he’s hiring an agent.

Edwards is one of the better point guards in a draft weak at that position, still he is seen as a bubble first-round pick. He’s 6’1″ and with a 6’5″ wingspan and is a sneaky-good athlete as well as a polished scorer. He’s score first, but there is a role for those kinds of guards off the bench in the NBA. There is concern about his defense and height, plus what kind of playmaker he would be at the NBA level.

He led the Big 10 in scoring this season, then was a force of nature in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 42 points a game in three games and leading the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight (and giving Virginia a good run). He couldn’t come out at a hotter time, but he needs to have some good workouts to get into the first round of the draft.

 