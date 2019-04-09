PBT Podcast: NBA awards breakdown including MVP, All-NBA, Rookie of Year

James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP?
Rudy Gobert or Paul George for Defensive Player of the Year?
For the first time in more than a decade, is LeBron James not going to make All-NBA First Team?
This year’s NBA end of season awards have some challenging choices and fascinating debates, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to get into all of them. We make our picks on all the end-of-season awards… and no, Hawks fans, Trae Young playing well for half a season does not mean Rookie of the Year is up for debate.
We also discuss Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man, Most Improved, and the All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.
Stay classy, Anthony Davis.
Tonight is the final New Orleans Pelicans home game of the season, and Anthony Davis rolled into the arena wearing a “That’s All Folks” T-Shirt.
This summer, once the team hires its new general manager/head of basketball operations, the Pelicans will get down to the business of trading Davis. My sense is that by draft night in June Davis will be moved, or at least a deal will be in place to trade him (if the trade is with Boston, the Celtics cannot pull the trigger until after July 1 due to CBA quirks). Davis wants it, at this point the Pelicans and their fans want it, nobody wants this to drag out, the only questions remaining are where he ends up and who is coming back to New Orleans in the deal.
At some point, Davis will write something, or take out an ad in a local paper, or make some gesture to thank the fans of New Orleans on his way out the door. He genuinely did like the fan support (at least until his trade request) and the city.
But he couldn’t resist a parting shot on his way out the door.
If somehow you needed more proof that Luke Walton is a dead coach walking that the Lakers will let go at the end of the season — and seriously, how much more proof do you need? — we bring you this.
ESPN’s well-connected Ramona Shelburne was on the network’s NBA show “The Jump” and said that Magic Johnson and Luke Walton “have not spoken for weeks…
“That’s a problem.”
That’s an understatement.
Magic has tried to say the right things, but his actions have betrayed him — he is not a Luke Walton guy. Before the season, with all the roster changeover, Magic said the right thing about being patient with Walton and the team if they got off to a slow start. Then, when the Lakers started 2-5 Magic acted by ripping Walton in a meeting for the team’s play.
That’s how it’s been with the Lakers and Magic. The report earlier today that Magic is viewed as an “absentee” executive is in line with what sources told me before the season even started (and I have written about here and talked about in podcasts as part of the Lakers’ problems). I was told Magic “parachutes in” for a few days a couple of times a month, makes a lot of statements and edicts, then leaves to let others clean all of that up.
Magic and GM Rob Pelinka need to find a coach that both they like and can work with, and one LeBron James respects and accepts. That’s going to be a short list (Juwan Howard and Tyronn Lue both would seem to fit).
Last summer the Lakers landed LeBron, and while we can talk about all the things they did wrong after and around that, they still landed the best player on the market. This summer is the real test, they need to find another star — via free agency or trade — then fill the roster out with role players who can both play with LeBron and fit with the new coach’s system, whatever that is. There needs to be a cohesive vision, one executed top to bottom.
That’s how the top franchises handle their business. This iteration of the Lakers have yet to show they can do that.
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has been out for a few games now — he was not on the sidelines the last two games against the Knicks and Suns, and was not at team practices either. Assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik has been running the show.
The reason for D’Antoni’s absence was an intestinal virus that had him in the hospital over the weekend, however, he was released on Tuesday reports Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was released from Memorial-Hermann hospital on Tuesday after a last series of tests showed enough improvement from the intestinal virus that had him hospitalized since Friday.
D’Antoni, who had become severely dehydrated, had shown marked improvement on Monday, leading to hopes that he would be released.
While no longer in the hospital, D’Antoni will not be on the sidelines Tuesday night for the Rockets’ season finale against the Thunder. It’s a game with a lot riding on it, the Rockets can finish anywhere from the 2-4 seed in the West (there is even a slim chance at fifth if they lose tonight). Win and they will finish no lower than third, which means they get to avoid the Warriors side of the bracket until the Western Conference Finals.
What matters most is D’Antoni is healthy and home. Hopefully, he is feeling better and will be ready to go this weekend when the playoffs begin.
LeBron James reportedly didn’t fully engage with his younger Lakers teammates this season.
His month-long absence due to a groin injury probably didn’t help. Neither did his open courting of Anthony Davis.
Bill Oram of The Athletic:
James was not really around. His injury did not allow him to travel, and he would arrive at home games moments before tip-off. Once with a glass of red wine in hand.
This was when, according to some in the locker room, players started to look at James a bit differently.
A schism developed in the locker room. Sources around the team said it was apparent that the young players no longer trusted James, believing he was operating behind the scenes to get them traded to New Orleans.
LeBron’s injury made it harder to connect with his teammates. It was expected and understandable he’d spend less time with them while focusing on recovery.
But he really flaunted his separation with things like the glass of wine.
LeBron should have realized the inevitable disconnect and worked harder to overcome it. He could have arrived to games earlier and been more engaged on the bench.
Leading would have come easier if he were healthy, but the injury doesn’t let LeBron off the hook. As the Lakers’ clear top player, he held a natural leadership role, even while injured. He should have put forth more effort in that regard while sidelined.
By contrast, Rajon Rondo – even while injured – worked hard to bond with younger teammates, as Oram details. His story is a fascinating look into the Lakers’ problems, and I suggest reading it in full.