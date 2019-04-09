Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers President of Basketball Operations

Magic Johnson juggles a lot of balls in his life: family, a far-reaching business empire worth an estimated $700 million, charity work including HIV activism, being a spokesman for the NBA on some issues, and much more.

So much that he could never fully commit to being the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, not in the way needed to do the job well. Sources told NBC Sports last summer Magic tended to “parachute in” for a few days a month in the office, throw down a lot of edicts, then leave it for others to clean up the mess.

Magic apparently came to the realization he wasn’t doing the job well and he wasn’t happy doing it. Tuesday, in an impromptu, rambling, emotional and at times tear-filled 40-minute press conference before the Lakers final game of the season, Magic stepped down as the Lakers president of basketball operations. He told the assembled media before he even told team owner — and his good friend — Jeanie Buss.

Buss was not in the building on Tuesday, Magic said they would speak tomorrow.

While Magic denied this had anything to do with Luke Walton at one point, he later said this.

Magic also had moments where he sounded like a politician looking to spin things. Or maybe a little delusional.

Johnson said one situation that weighed on him was the situation with Ben Simmons. The young Sixer — a 6’10” ball handler, a pass-first player who has some similarities with Magic — reached out to the Lakers’ legend about mentoring him about the game. Magic couldn’t do it because of potential tampering rules, neither the Sixers or Lakers wanted any part of it. Johnson said that is the kind of thing he wants to do, the type of role he wants to play.

Magic may feel better, but it leaves the Lakers in chaos.

Is Luke Walton going to be fired? He and his staff reportedly expected the ax to fall in the next 24 hours. Now… who knows? If it is up to Walton backer Jeanie Buss, Walton will likely be around for a while.

Who is going to lead the Lakers into a crucial offseason and set a direction as they try to land another superstar and build a roster around LeBron James? Do the Lakers get a new president of basketball operations? Promote GM Rob Pelinka, or does he move on, too?

Jeanie Buss removed her own brother and long-time Laker loyalist Mitch Kupchak at the urging of Magic, and she trusted him to run the basketball operations “the Laker way.” It turns out that Magic didn’t know how to build an organizational culture, he seemed to think the Laker brand was a culture. Now the burden falls on Buss to find someone else to right this Lakers’ ship, which will sit out the playoffs for a franchise-record sixth straight season.

Videos honoring Dwyane Wade’s final game in Miami had social media talking

Tuesday was likely Dwyane Wade‘s final home game for the Miami Heat.

The veteran guard is retiring after this season, and thus the fans at American Airlines Arena will never see him don a Heat uniform in South Florida again.

Wade has been on a farewell tour the entire season, exchanging jerseys with players on opposing teams at the conclusion of each game. Emotions are running high as the year comes to a close with the Heat about to miss the postseason.

On Tuesday, ahead of Wade’s final game in Miami, two videos were released as tribute to his Hall of Fame career. Unfortunately, and oddly, both were advertisements.

In the first — widely disseminated Tuesday morning — Wade is shown speaking to people who have been affected by his charitable work. They include, among others, his mother, a benefactor of a scholarship, and the relative of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim.

This video, which uses the plight and genuine generosity experienced between Wade and his community, exists to sell Budweiser. And because of that, it’s an odd, emotionally complicated piece of media.

On one hand, there’s the genuine emotional response these people had while talking to Wade about how he affected their lives. Seeing a visual impact of charity in this manner is no doubt powerful, even if you already understood the extent of Wade’s communal giving already.

But as these moments happened between Wade and his constituents, there is also a big blaring BUDWEISER sign in the background. It’s distracting, off-putting, and a reminder of the weird capitalist no man’s land that exists as a separation of the public from the human beings that are sports figures. Every player is, in fact, a brand, and this ad makes that abundantly clear.

Perhaps less egregious was the special video involving Wade’s son Zaire. Played before the game, Zaire goes through a remaking of one of Wade’s famous commercials from earlier in his dad’s career.

This is the NBA, and this is the job of players. The idea of brands and sponsors being pertinent at every step of the way isn’t groundbreaking.

But for every mustachioed, orange beanie-capped, clear-rimmed glasses-wearing marketing goober calling themselves a “storyteller” — and there are plenty where I live here in Portland — there’s a constant blurring of the line between what’s acceptable to use in selling a product.

No doubt all these folks were willing participants in the ad, and grateful for Wade’s acts, but something doesn’t sit right with it being out in front of everyone for the purpose of selling… Budweiser. We’re meant to conflate the idea of Wade’s charity having anything to do with drinking a certain label of alcohol, and that’s just factually not relevant.

It’s gross, frankly. It’s not tear-jerking, even if we do have a greater respect for how Wade has changed the lives of those folks and by implication, many more. Wade’s career ending is a momentous occasion, and we can enjoy it separate of corporate sponsorship.

PBT Podcast: NBA awards breakdown including MVP, All-NBA, Rookie of Year

James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP?

Rudy Gobert or Paul George for Defensive Player of the Year?

For the first time in more than a decade, is LeBron James not going to make All-NBA First Team?

This year’s NBA end of season awards have some challenging choices and fascinating debates, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to get into all of them. We make our picks on all the end-of-season awards… and no, Hawks fans, Trae Young playing well for half a season does not mean Rookie of the Year is up for debate.

We also discuss Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man, Most Improved, and the All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.

Anthony Davis shows up to last Pelicans’ home game in “That’s All Folks” T-shirt

Stay classy, Anthony Davis.

Tonight is the final New Orleans Pelicans home game of the season, and Anthony Davis rolled into the arena wearing a “That’s All Folks” T-Shirt.

https://twitter.com/DefPenHoops/status/111571128229919129

This summer, once the team hires its new general manager/head of basketball operations, the Pelicans will get down to the business of trading Davis. My sense is that by draft night in June Davis will be moved, or at least a deal will be in place to trade him (if the trade is with Boston, the Celtics cannot pull the trigger until after July 1 due to CBA quirks). Davis wants it, at this point the Pelicans and their fans want it, nobody wants this to drag out, the only questions remaining are where he ends up and who is coming back to New Orleans in the deal.

At some point, Davis will write something, or take out an ad in a local paper, or make some gesture to thank the fans of New Orleans on his way out the door. He genuinely did like the fan support (at least until his trade request) and the city.

But he couldn’t resist a parting shot on his way out the door.

Report: Magic Johnson and Luke Walton haven’t spoken in weeks

If somehow you needed more proof that Luke Walton is a dead coach walking that the Lakers will let go at the end of the season — and seriously, how much more proof do you need? — we bring you this.

ESPN’s well-connected Ramona Shelburne was on the network’s NBA show “The Jump” and said that Magic Johnson and Luke Walton “have not spoken for weeks…

“That’s a problem.”

That’s an understatement.

Magic has tried to say the right things, but his actions have betrayed him — he is not a Luke Walton guy. Before the season, with all the roster changeover, Magic said the right thing about being patient with Walton and the team if they got off to a slow start. Then, when the Lakers started 2-5 Magic acted by ripping Walton in a meeting for the team’s play.

That’s how it’s been with the Lakers and Magic. The report earlier today that Magic is viewed as an “absentee” executive is in line with what sources told me before the season even started (and I have written about here and talked about in podcasts as part of the Lakers’ problems). I was told Magic “parachutes in” for a few days a couple of times a month, makes a lot of statements and edicts, then leaves to let others clean all of that up.

Magic and GM Rob Pelinka need to find a coach that both they like and can work with, and one LeBron James respects and accepts. That’s going to be a short list (Juwan Howard and Tyronn Lue both would seem to fit).

Last summer the Lakers landed LeBron, and while we can talk about all the things they did wrong after and around that, they still landed the best player on the market. This summer is the real test, they need to find another star — via free agency or trade — then fill the roster out with role players who can both play with LeBron and fit with the new coach’s system, whatever that is. There needs to be a cohesive vision, one executed top to bottom.

That’s how the top franchises handle their business. This iteration of the Lakers have yet to show they can do that.