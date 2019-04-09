Kentucky sophomore P.J. Washington declares for NBA draft

Of the 15 first-round picks from Kentucky the previous six years, 14 were freshmen: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Skal Labissiere, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles, Devin Booker, Julius Randle, James Young, Nerlens Noel and Archie Goodwin.
Kentucky sophomore P.J. Washington will attempt to become the oldest Wildcat first-rounder since Willie Cauley-Stein, the No. 6 pick in 2015.
Washington:
Washington is viewed as a mid-first-round pick. He was one of the SEC’s most improved players.
But how much will that improvement translate?
Washington will turn 21 before his rookie year, making him old for his class. He looked physically advanced relative to college opponents this year, but will that translate to the NBA?
Washington made 42% of his 3-pointers, but that’s still on a small sample (33-for-78) – especially after shooting just 24% (5-for-21) last season. Will he maintain his long-range shooting?
Washington is a good, not great, athlete. Will the 6-foot-8 power forward play big enough at the next level, particularly defensively and as a rebounder?
Washington can point to his improvement, and that should impress NBA teams. He’s a nice player who appears to be on the right track. He must continue progressing to justify his draft projections.
Kurt Helin
1. Jon Horst, Bucks
2. Sean Marks, Nets
3. Tim Connelly, Nuggets
Traditionally this award is won in July, and Magic/Pelinka nabbed LeBron, but they made so many other mistakes they don’t get it. Horst did a great job hiring Mike Budenholzer then building a roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the system that they were the NBA’s best regular season team.
Dan Feldman
1. Masai Ujiri, Raptors
2. Jon Horst, Bucks
3. Lawrence Frank, Clippers
Trading for Kawhi Leonard – raising the Raptors’ ceiling and giving them more flexibility if Leonard leaves – was the type of move that could singlehandedly win this award. Ujiri did much more. Landing Danny Green in the Leonard trade was sneaky good, and re-signing Fred VanVleet was trickier and more important than people realize. An in-season trade for Marc Gasol was another trade well worth the low cost.
Jon Horst made two great additions – Brook Lopez for the room exception, Mike Budenholzer as coach. The Clippers’ in-season trades netted them two future first-round picks and Landry Shamet while staying competitive enough to make the playoffs. Nets general manager Sean Marks didn’t trail Lawrence Frank by much.
Dane Delgado
1. Sam Presti, Thunder
2. Sean Marks, Nets
3. Masai Ujiri, Raptors
Presti isn’t a pick that’s going to be high on the boards, but think about how the story has changed in Oklahoma City this year. This was a team that re-signed Russell Westbrook and Paul George for a quarter of a billion dollars to play with Steven Adams and a bunch of salary filler. But Presti has always been smarter than the room, and his decision to put the Thunder in perpetual luxury tax hell had to have been based on something. Turns out, it was. George is DPOY candidate, which is wild considering the high probability of roster disaster after re-signing PG. OKC would be in better shape if Westbrook had the ability to evolve his game, which he clearly can’t. All three of these guys — Presti, Marks, and Ujiri — have turned over the cards they needed when they bet big. You need to be bold in today’s NBA, and that’s exactly what they are.
Nearly two years after their breakup, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have seemingly gotten on better terms.
Could they even reunite?
There have been mixed reports about Irving’s interest in signing with the Lakers this summer. Here’s another indicator Los Angeles could actually poach the Celtics’ star guard.
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, as transcribed by NBC Boston:
I’m told Kyrie Irving will grant the Lakers an interview this offseason, this summer. The Lakers will have an opportunity to get Kyrie Irving to come to L.A. I did not say he’s coming to L.A.! I did not say that! I don’t know what he’s going to do, but during his free-agent tour, I’m told he going to give the Lakers an interview.
Always consider why people leak information. The Celtics reportedly believe LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, planted the story on Irving leaving Boston. This is another story that disrupts stability within the Celtics and promotes LeBron’s team.
But nobody did more to ignite rumors than Irving, who – after saying he’d re-sign – backtracked to, “Ask me July 1.”
Also consider: Stephen A. Smith was reporting on Irving’s unhappiness in Cleveland more than year before Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers. Maybe Smith has solid insight into Irving’s plans.
Ultimately, nothing will dictate Irving’s future with the Celtics more than their playoff run. The postseason will leave the final taste in his mouth entering free agency – good or bad.
And meetings mean only so much for the Lakers. They might feel good about getting that level of consideration after Paul George spurned them last summer. But their offseason will truly be judged on actually landing players.
So, even if an Irving-Lakers meeting is in the works, there’s a long way between that and meaningful action.
Kurt Helin
1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks
2. Trae Young, Hawks
3. Deandre Ayton, Suns
Trae Young came on strong at the end of the season and made a push, but Luka Doncic was both more consistent and a better defender (not good, but better). Hard for me to leave Jaren Jackson Jr. off this list, I still think he could be the best in this draft class, but he played only 58 games and this was a season deep with quality rookies.
Dan Feldman
1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks
2. Trae Young, Hawks
3. Deandre Ayton, Suns
I pick players for this award based on how much they accomplished that season. It’s incredible Trae Young made this race as close as it was, but his slow start still counts against him. That gives the clear edge to Doncic, who began the season NBA-ready and sustained his success throughout.
Dane Delgado
1. Trae Young, Hawks
2. Luka Doncic, Mavericks
3. Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
The reality of this award is that the narrative has already been set. Doncic has been the clear winner since late December, and I doubt that changes when the actual award is announced. But Young has been more consistently fun to watch. Maybe it’s my bias, either as a fan of Steve Nash, or because this is Steph Curry’s NBA, but Young is who I’d give the award to at this point. His vision is a joy to watch, and the Hawks are spunky. There’s no wrong answer here, and I think folks have slowly realized that over the course of the season.
LeBron James is reportedly having trouble recruiting stars for “Space Jam 2.”
Which stars?
Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose absurd physical tools earned him the nickname “Greek Freak,” could have been an ideal Monstar. But the Bucks forward apparently rebuffed interest.
Malika Andrews of ESPN:
Still, when approached about starring in “Space Jam 2” with LeBron James, Antetokounmpo declined. Being in the film would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his fellow stars while making the movie, a total non-starter, given Antetokounmpo’s reclusive tendencies.
“I don’t like being Hollywood,” Antetokounmpo says. “I don’t like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me.”
Antetokounmpo said he could never see himself playing for Los Angeles. Now, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.
That should be such welcome news to Milwaukee as Antetokounmpo approaches eligibility for a super-max contract extension.