Dwyane Wade’s last game in Miami may have arrived

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — By Thursday, Dwyane Wade may not be employed as a basketball player anymore.

That is the reality, like it or not. After 16 seasons as an NBA player, after three championships, an almost-annual spot in the All-Star Game, a scoring title, three franchises, four children, an Olympic gold medal and 161 teammates, the end may have arrived.

On Tuesday, Wade plays his final home regular season game when the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, it’ll be a game at Brooklyn to end this season. Unless the Heat win both and get a lot of help in the final two days of the season, the career of Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. will be finished.

“I gave this game everything I had,” Wade said. “And I have appreciated every bit of it.”

The Heat still have a faint pulse in the playoff race; out of the 64 possible remaining scenarios involving Brooklyn, Orlando, Detroit, Charlotte and Miami over the next two days – the five teams still vying for various spots on the bracket, with the Nets and Magic being assured of getting into the postseason no matter what – there are only three that will send Wade into the postseason.

Obviously, the odds are not good.

That is why Tuesday is generally viewed as the farewell, even though no one will officially describe it as such. He doesn’t want it to be the end – but is acutely aware that it may be the 576th and final time he plays at AmericanAirlines Arena, all but one of those coming in a Heat uniform.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been amazing,” Wade said. “A lot of people in that arena have watched me grow, have watched me be imperfect, have watched me make a lot of mistakes in life, as well as watched me blossom and watched me do amazing things, great things. I’m thankful for it.”

Tributes will come Tuesday in various forms. There is a pregame series of events inside the arena. There will be videos. Wade will address the crowd. Celebrities are expected. Wade’s children will all be in attendance. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the school where the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre that left 17 dead in an event that touched Wade so deeply – not just because one of those victims was buried in a Wade jersey – will perform the national anthem.

There will be Wade “L3GACY” shirts given to fans, some of whom spent thousands for their seats. There will be Wade commemorative lanyards. There will be Wade apparel. Some arena workers asked if they could be excused from wearing the usual game-night garb and don Wade jerseys instead. Fans flew in from as far as Australia and China. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent his regards in a video.

And then, there will be a game.

The M-V-P chants will come. The ovations will be lengthy. There will be tears. And the Heat will try to make a playoff miracle happen.

“I don’t want this to end,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I’m literally having more fun this year and last year than in any of the other years with Dwyane.”

They are the same in so many ways, Wade and Spoelstra. Both came to the Heat as unsure young men. Both have three championship rings now. Both are likely for the Basketball Hall of Fame. When Spoelstra was promoted to head coach in April 2008, he was unsure if he’d be able to handle the job – until he met with Wade a few months later and got pumped full of confidence.

“That’s what great players do,” Spoelstra said. “You talk about Hall of Fame players, they make the other players around them better. Well, great, Hall of Fame, superstar players also make their coaches better. And that’s what Dwyane did.”

Wade is beloved in Miami, of course, for obvious reasons. Beloved in Chicago, too, his hometown. Beloved in Milwaukee, where he took Marquette to a Final Four in 2003.

And this farewell tour – the “One Last Dance” – is a league-wide victory lap for someone NBA players rave about.

“A legend,” Toronto’s Kyle Lowry said.

“Still amazing,” Dallas’ Luka Doncic said.

“My idol,” Washington’s Bradley Beal said.

“A leader,” Detroit’s Wayne Ellington said.

“True winner,” Phoenix’s Devin Booker said.

Wade isn’t 2008 Wade, or Big 3-era Wade, or NBA Finals MVP Wade anymore. But he’s still superb, and with a flair for the dramatic – such as the buzzer-beater to top Golden State a few weeks ago. He’s been the best Heat player all season. It’s hard to imagine how Miami will replace him next season, because he is going to be clearly missed.

But that’s also part of the reason why this season is his last. Wade didn’t want to go out as a shell of his former self. He wanted to leave the stage with the fans clamoring for more, and that is precisely what has occurred.

“That’s the sweet part of it, seeing him be able to go off on his own terms, saying when he’s done,” said his former teammate and still-close friend LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. “Nobody forced him out or did anything of that nature. He’s able just to hang it up when he was ready to hang it up and be at peace with it all.”

 

2019 PBT Awards: Rookie of the Year

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

2. Trae Young, Hawks

3. Deandre Ayton, Suns

Trae Young came on strong at the end of the season and made a push, but Luka Doncic was both more consistent and a better defender (not good, but better). Hard for me to leave Jaren Jackson Jr. off this list, I still think he could be the best in this draft class, but he played only 58 games and this was a season deep with quality rookies.

Dan Feldman

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

2. Trae Young, Hawks

3. Deandre Ayton, Suns

I pick players for this award based on how much they accomplished that season. It’s incredible Trae Young made this race as close as it was, but his slow start still counts against him. That gives the clear edge to Doncic, who began the season NBA-ready and sustained his success throughout.

Dane Delgado

1. Trae Young, Hawks

2. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

3. Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

The reality of this award is that the narrative has already been set. Doncic has been the clear winner since late December, and I doubt that changes when the actual award is announced. But Young has been more consistently fun to watch. Maybe it’s my bias, either as a fan of Steve Nash, or because this is Steph Curry’s NBA, but Young is who I’d give the award to at this point. His vision is a joy to watch, and the Hawks are spunky. There’s no wrong answer here, and I think folks have slowly realized that over the course of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo passes on ‘Space Jam 2’

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
LeBron James is reportedly having trouble recruiting stars for “Space Jam 2.”

Which stars?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose absurd physical tools earned him the nickname “Greek Freak,” could have been an ideal Monstar. But the Bucks forward apparently rebuffed interest.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Still, when approached about starring in “Space Jam 2” with LeBron James, Antetokounmpo declined. Being in the film would have required him to give up two weeks of private workouts to train with his fellow stars while making the movie, a total non-starter, given Antetokounmpo’s reclusive tendencies.

“I don’t like being Hollywood,” Antetokounmpo says. “I don’t like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me.”

Antetokounmpo said he could never see himself playing for Los Angeles. Now, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

That should be such welcome news to Milwaukee as Antetokounmpo approaches eligibility for a super-max contract extension.

Playoff picture still not in focus with two days left in season, here’s what to look for

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
The Indiana Pacers will face the Boston Celtics.

That’s it. That’s all we know. Well, that and LeBron James will not be participating.

When the NBA playoffs start this weekend, Indiana will travel to Boston for the start of that series.

We’re 80 or 81 games into the NBA season (depending on the team) and literally no other matchup is set in the NBA’s playoff picture. How complex is it? Look at the spreadsheet the league sent out to help media members and others understand the possibilities.

This is what the league office wants, it’s drama. It has fan bases involved all the way through the season. It’s something the league can sell as parity, even if we all know there’s not really parity in the NBA in the sense of how fans would describe it.

To be fair, we know a couple of other things heading into the final two days of the season. In the East, we know the top five seeds: Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Indiana. In the West, we know the Golden State Warriors are the top seed, and we know which are the eight playoff teams. However, there is no seeding set beyond the top one.

Here’s what to watch.

There is one playoff spot left open, the eight seed in the East. The Detroit Pistons sit in that spot, one game ahead of both Miami and Charlotte, with two games to play. The Pistons control their own destiny — beat Memphis and New York over the next two days and Detroit goes to the playoffs (it’s even possible they pass Orlando for the seven seed, if the Magic help out with a loss Wednesday). However, if Detroit loses one of those games — and Memphis is trying to win in an effort to make it more likely they convey their first-round pick to Boston this year — then the doors open for Charlotte and Miami. And it gets complicated. The NBA’s spreadsheet shows 64 possible remaining scenarios that could play out between the Nets, Magic, Pistons, Hornets, and Heat over the final two days of the regular season (both who gets in and the order of seeding).

The West is even more complicated.

At the bottom of the conference, just half a game separates the Thunder, Spurs, and Clippers, who will finish as the 6-7-8 seeds. Probably. They can finish in literally any order, and there are even a couple of scenarios where the Thunder leap past the Jazz into the five seed and Utah gets to be sixth.

Denver is the No. 2 seed, but is just half a game up on the Rockets who sit third, with Portland just one more game back at No. 4. Denver rested key players on Sunday in a loss to Portland that raised a lot of questions about who the Nuggets were trying to line themselves up to face (even if that loss opened the door for the Rockets a little to get the two seed). Was Denver trying to pump up Portland and help the handful of scenarios where the Trail Blazers jump the Rockets to get the three seed, in essence giving the Nuggets a potentially easier second round matchup (and putting the Rockets on the Warriors’ side of the bracket)?

The Jazz seem locked into the five seed, but there are scenarios where Utah wins its final two games, Houston and Portland stumble, and the Jazz jump up to the four seed and host a playoff series.

Just look at all the scenarios.

It’s more complicated than how Avril Lavigne ever had a hit with that song.

It’s also going to make for an exciting final couple of days in the NBA’s regular season.

 

Bradley Beal says he’s more concerned with Wizards’ direction than money

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
If Bradley Beal makes an All-NBA team this season — and he is on the bubble for a lot of voters I have spoken to — the Washington Wizards can offer him a four-year supermax extension this summer. That would add roughly $199 million over four years beyond the two years currently on his contract. That’s the kind of deal Russell Westbrook and James Harden signed. And Beal’s teammate John Wall (the Wizards would like to have that one back).

Would Beal sign the supermax if presented it?

He doesn’t know, telling Fred Katz of The Athletic that he is more concerned about the direction of the franchise — one that just fired its GM — more than money.

“I have no idea. … I try not to (think about it),” he said. “I’m not gonna be naïve to it. I know about it. But … I haven’t even gotten that far, because I need to figure out what we’re gonna do in this offseason, where we’re going, which direction we’re going.”

Beal has said before he wants to retire a Wizard, but that may not even be in his control. Which is also true of the All-NBA possibility — that is voted on by the media and, while Beal has had a monster second half of the season, the guard spots in the West are crowded.

Whoever becomes the new GM in Washington needs to sit down with owner Ted Leonsis and come up with a strategy, because right now this roster is inflexible because of the massive contracts already on the books. Wall’s supermax, which kicks in next season, is the biggest anchor.

The Wizards can re-sign Beal (this summer or next) and build around him.

Or, they can trade him — Beal is by far Washington’s best trade asset, they could get a package back that would help reshape the roster and save money.

It’s a massive decision, and Beal wants to know what is going on before he puts pen to paper. Can’t blame him for that.