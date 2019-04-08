Watch Houston breaks own record, hit 27 threes to set single-game mark

BOSTON (AP) Terrence Ross had 26 points, Nikola Vucevic added 25 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic rallied past the Boston Celtics 116-108 on Sunday night to clinch their first playoff berth in seven years.
Evan Fournier added 24 points for Orlando (41-40), which last made the postseason during the 2011-12 season. Sunday’s victory also gave the Magic their first regular-season sweep over Boston since 1996-97.
Even with the loss, the Celtics (48-33) clinched at least the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs just before tip-off. That came courtesy of Brooklyn’s win over Indiana.
The Magic erased a 13-point first-half deficit and took an 83-78 lead into the fourth quarter. They kept it going, starting the final period on an 11-2 run, which included nine points by Ross.
Boston responded with run of its own and tied the game at 106 on a 3-pointer by Irving with 2:50 remaining.
The Magic kept attacking.
Fournier got free in the lane and dunked over Terry Rozier to put the Magic back in front. The Celtics turned it over on their next possession. That was followed by an Aaron Gordon layup on the other end that made it 110-106.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said before the game that the Indiana outcomes wouldn’t affect how much he played his starters against Orlando.
But there clearly was interest in Boston’s locker room beforehand, as evidenced in the television tuned to the Pacers-Nets matchup.
As for his rotations, Stevens was true to his word and played his starters their normal minutes.
It proved costly.
Jayson Tatum limped off the court at the six-minute mark of the first quarter with a left shin contusion and did not return.
Marcus Smart left with 6:15 remaining in the third, helped off by trainers and holding his left side after banging hips with Vucevic. He was diagnosed with a left hip contusion.
Stevens will almost certainly rest both during Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Washington.
TIP-INS
Magic: Vucevic had his 60th double-double of the season.
Celtics: Hayward has now scored in double-figures in eight consecutive games.
UP NEXT
Magic: Regular-season finale at Charlotte Tuesday.
Celtics: Regular-season finale at Washington Wednesday.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Orlando, Brooklyn reach milestones in turnarounds by making playoffs. The last time the Brooklyn Nets made the playoffs, Kevin Garnett was on the roster.
The last time the Orlando Magic made the playoffs, Dwight Howard was their leading scorer.
On Sunday, the Nets and Magic punched their tickets to the playoffs again with wins. Those wins deserve some celebration because both franchises had long roads back from decimated positions to get here.
In Orlando, after Dwight Howard forced his way out of town in the summer of 2012 (going on to become a Lakers “legend” then entering a journeyman phase), the Magic franchise was lost in the wilderness with blown draft picks and missed opportunities. A couple of years ago, new management led by Jeff Weltman changed the direction and put Orlando on a playoff path (although we’ll have to see how that Mo Bamba pick works out). Weltman’s best move may have been hiring Steve Clifford, who improved the Orlando defense to top 10 and leaned heavily on Nikola Vucevic — that has proven a winning formula.
Vucevic, remember, came to the Magic in the four-team Dwight Howard trade. Things have come full circle.
Next season, the Magic will add Markelle Fultz to their mix, and if he can bounce back things start to really look up in Orlando. (Vucevic is a free agent this summer, which is the other storyline to watch.)
In Brooklyn, GM Sean Marks inherited a team devastated by the ownership push to win fast when the team moved out of New Jersey, which led then GM Billy King to make some lopsided trades. Marks walked in the door and had not only a decimated roster but also not many draft picks going forward to rebuild with.
Marks searched for undervalued players who could be part of something and found guys such as Spencer Dinwiddie. He traded for young players such as Caris LeVert.
However, two big Marks decisions set this team on a playoff path. The first was hiring coach Kenny Atkinson to establish the culture and develop players — the Nets play hard, move the ball, are unselfish, and it’s all a reflection of Atkinson. The second move was taking on the bad Lakers’ contract of Timofey Mozgov to get D’Angelo Russell. That move was no sure thing, Russell had shown flashes of talent but also a real lack of maturity in Los Angeles, and his inconsistent play continued into his early time in Brooklyn.
However, this year Russell blossomed into an All-Star and leader (just in time for his contract season), and the Nets are going to have to play him because Russell is now a cornerstone of what is being built in Brooklyn.
There’s still work to do in Orlando and Brooklyn to get to the top half of the East and the places both franchises want to go. However, making the playoffs is an important milestone along the way. It should be celebrated.
2) Houston breaks own record, hits 27 threes against Suns to set a new single-game mark. The Rockets are not coasting into the playoffs. Winners of six straight, they still have a shot at the two seed, they are just half a game back of the Nuggets for that spot.
That means the Rockets are still launching threes — and hitting them. Houston broke its own record on Sunday hitting 27 threes in a game.
The Rockets were 27-of-57 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc. Houston got the win 149-113, with one more win they secure the three seed in the West. They can still get the two seed, but the Rockets will need a little help from the Nuggets to get there.
3) Warriors play last regular-season game in Oracle Arena in Oakland. No doubt the new Chase Center in San Francisco, which the Warriors will call home starting next season, will be a beautiful, gleaming new building with all the bells and whistles of a modern arena.
But it won’t be “Roar-acle.”
Sunday, the Warriors bid farewell to one of the loudest, most raucous arenas in the NBA, Oracle Arena. They did it with class, wearing the throwback jerseys of the 2007 “We Beleive” Warriors, and raising a banner celebrating the 47 years in Oakland that will hang in the Chase Center.
The Warriors also got the win and locked up the No. 1 seed in the West on Sunday.
Which means there are more memories to be made in Oracle, the Warriors should be making another deep playoff run, all the way to the Finals. The journey of that building is not yet done. But take a look back at the memories.
NBA playoff picture after Sunday: Orlando, Brooklyn earn tickets to playoff party
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.
• The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are going to the playoffs. With their wins and the Miami Heat’s loss, Brooklyn and Orlando have punched their tickets for the postseason. Neither were projected as likely playoff teams before the season and it speaks to the turnaround in both organizations that we are here.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference
Sunday’s playoff movers and clinchers:
• The top five spots in the East are locked in place now: 1) Bucks, 2) Raptors, 3) Sixers, 4) Celtics, 5) Pacers.
• Boston and Indiana will face each other in the first round, starting in Boston.
• Brooklyn and Orlando have qualified for the playoffs. For both Brooklyn and Orlando, this represents a milestone in an effort to turn a floundering organization around and it should be celebrated. Coaches Kenny Atkinson and Steve Clifford did impressive work.
• Detroit, Charlotte, and Miami are in a fight for the final playoff spot, however, only Detroit controls its own destiny. If the Pistons win their final two games (Tuesday against the Grizzlies and Wednesday at the Knicks) they are in. The Hornets (who beat the Pistons Sunday to stay alive) and Heat need help, starting with the Pistons dropping at least one game.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference
Sunday’s playoff movers and clinchers
• The Warriors have secured the No. 1 seed, meaning for the final time the West playoffs will go through Oracle Arena.
• That is the only seed locked in place in the West. We have known who the eight playoff teams are for a while but every other seed could still change.
• Denver rested its three biggest stars and lost to Portland, combine that with Houston’s sixth win in a row and the Rockets are just half a game back of the Nuggets for the No. 2 seed.
• Portland’s win and Utah’s surprise loss to the Lakers means the Trail Blazers have a magic number of one (Portland win or Utah loss) to secure home court in the first round. Those two teams almost certainly will meet in the 4/5 series, but it is not a lock yet.
• Wins by the Spurs and Thunder saw them jumping the Clippers, who fell from the six to the eight seed on Sunday. The Spurs and Clippers are now tied at 47-43 with one game to play, but since San Antonio has the tiebreaker it is the seven seed. Both of those teams are just half a game back of the Thunder, who have one fewer loss but two games to play still.
IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Orlando at Toronto
Brooklyn at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston — series clinched
L.A. Clippers at Golden State
San Antonio at Denver
Oklahoma City at Houston
Utah at Portland
TUESDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:
• The NBA is dark Monday so the NCAA can have the floor for its championship game. Here are the big games for next Tuesday.
• Memphis at Detroit (7 pm ET). The Pistons control their own destiny in the race for the eight seed in the East, but they need to win out to secure it. Memphis is trying to win (they owe Boston a first-round pick and want to convey it this year, which means the pick needs to land outside the top 8, the odds of that improve dramatically if the Grizzlies keep winning) and will not be a pushover.
• Philadelphia at Miami (7:30 pm ET). Miami has to win to keep any dream of a playoff berth alive (and they need help, but lose and it doesn’t matter). The Sixers are locked in as the three seed, without motivation they may rest key players.
• Denver at Utah (9 pm ET). The Nuggets are just half a game up on the Rockets for the two seed, after resting key players and losing on Sunday the Nuggets may want to go hard for the win on Tuesday. The Jazz almost certainly are the five seed, but their slim chance of the four seed is alive only if they win out.
• Houston at Oklahoma City (9:30 pm ET, TNT). This is a potential first-round matchup (it would be the matchup if the playoffs started today). With a win, Houston would lock up at least the three seed and keep alive their dreams of wresting the two seed away from Denver. OKC could finish anywhere from 5 to 8, but it doesn’t want to lose and end up eighth and facing the Warriors in the first round, a win helps with that.
Russell Westbrook finally pays Zaza Pachulia back with hard foul (VIDEO)
That brings us to this week, where Westbrook finally got his opportunity to get Pachulia back with a hard foul of his own. As the Thunder took on the Detroit Pistons, Westbrook whacked Pachulia over the head as the big man went up for a putback.
Westbrook was given a Flagrant 1 on the play, and the internet was pleased with itself for the eventual payback.
Pachulia has often been condemned as dirty and unnecessary. Aside from his interactions with Westbrook, Pachulia also slid underKawhi Leonard in a playoff game in 2017, injuring him and perhaps changing the tide of the series.
However you feel about Pachulia, there’s still bad blood between these two guys and it’ll be interesting to see what happens the next time they meet up.