Top free agent everyone seems to think they can poach, Kemba Walker, focused on Hornets’ playoff push

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
DETROIT – Kemba Walker got up from his seat, headed toward pregame warmups then returned to his locker apparently because he forgot something. Then, he again headed toward the door and again returned before finally exiting the locker room.

Is Walker in or out?

That’ll be the big question for him and the Hornets this summer. Walker is approaching his first free agency. If he makes an All-NBA team this season, he’ll qualify for a super-max contract that projects to be worth $221 million over five years.

In the meantime, Charlotte has won three straight – including yesterday’s big victory over the Pistons – to remain in the playoff race. Walker insists he’s focused on finishing this season strong, not setting up his next contract.

“There’s no way I could play basketball thinking about those kind of things,” Walker said. “You know what I mean? Yeah, I just can’t. I just can’t go on the court thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get 30 because I need to.’ I just can’t think about those kind of things. I mean, I see it, hear about it. But it’s nothing that comes to my attention too much.”

The noise will grow only louder as July nears. Walker feels more attainable than most star free agents.

Kevin Durant could leave the Warriors, but most view him as ticketed for the Knicks. If Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors, he’s widely expected to join the Clippers. Kyrie Irving is most commonly linked to the Celtics and Knicks – not a wide-open field. Klay Thompson can say only so many times how badly he wants to stay with the Warriors.

But rumors are already swirling about Walker leaving Charlotte. No clear destinations have emerged, though the Mavericks are reportedly interested. That opens the door for many fan bases to view landing Walker as realistic.

Don’t rule out the Hornets, either.

“This is the team that believed in me from day one,” Walker said. “So, of course. They’re always going to be on top of the list.”

If there’s any bitterness Charlotte must overcome, a $221 million super-max contract could go a long way. Sans super-max, Walker’s max projects to be $190 million over four years if he re-signs or $141 million over four years if he leaves.

But Walker must make an All-NBA team even to be eligible for the designated-veteran-player contract. That’s hardly a given.

James Harden, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving seem highly likely to take four of the six All-NBA guard spots. That leaves two spots up for grabs with Walker, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson and Jrue Holiday the main candidates.

Walker has fallen off after a hot start to the season, but he remains highly effective on a team built around him.

Walker has been Charlotte’s lone star for years. The Hornets are usually solid when plays and awful when he sits. Walker – not owner Michael Jordan – was the face of the franchise as Charlotte hosted All-Star Weekend.

“As he go, we go,” Jeremy Lamb said.

Yet, the Hornets haven’t gotten far with Walker. They’ve made the playoffs only twice and have never won a series with Walker. If he re-signs, Charlotte – which has never paid the luxury tax – will face major payroll concerns. Especially if Walker gets the super-max.

It’s far from a given the Hornets would or should pay Walker that much, even if he qualifies. He’ll turn 29 next month, and short guards can decline quickly.

On the other hand, Charlotte also projects to be taxed out even if Walker leaves. If the Hornets are stuck in a dismal situation regardless, maybe they’d be better off with the franchise icon who can at least keep them competitive.

Walker has certainly done that this season. Whatever speculation occurs about his future, he set a tone of steadiness.

“I think the biggest thing that Kemba tries to establish, obviously as the leader of our team, is that this is the team that he’s on,” Marvin Williams said. “This is the only thing that he’s focusing on. And as a teammate, it does give you a good feeling knowing that he is all-in, he’s not thinking about this summer.”

Walker appears to be enjoying the playoff race, especially considering the Hornets were three games and two teams out of playoff position with five games remaining. Now, they’re only one game back with two games left.

“It’s crazy that we’re in this situation,” Walker said. It’s been such an up-and-down year. For us to be in this situation, it’s fun, man. I’m really enjoying it. I’m happy to still be playing for something.”

This summer, other teams will offer Walker a clearer opportunity to play for something. They’ll try to convince Walker he deserves his meaningful games to come in May and June, not April. They’ll sell deeper playoff runs and stronger supporting casts.

And maybe Walker will choose one of those situations. But he also said just over a year ago he’d be “devastated” if Charlotte traded him. He has laid roots there and grown accustomed to playing for the Hornets.

Asked about Detroit keying on him yesterday, Walker shrugged.

“That’s every night for me,” Walker. “I know I’m the guy that every team is trying to stop.”

Soon, he’ll be the guy many teams are trying to get.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

First team

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Trae Young, Hawks

Marvin Bagley, Kings

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Second team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

Collin Sexton, Cavaliers

Landry Shamet, Clippers

Kevin Huerter, Hawks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

This is the deepest rookie class in years, which made this more challenging to pick than other seasons. A lot of years Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie, Jalen Brunson, Rodions Kurucs and others might well have made the cut. Also, I was close to putting Jaren Jackson Jr. on the second team because he played only 58 games, but his impact was too great in those games to leave him off. In five years I believe we may call Jackson the best player in this class.

Dan Feldman

First team

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Trae Young, Hawks

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Marvin Bagley III, Kings

Second team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

Mikal Bridges, Suns

Landry Shamet, Clippers

Jalen Brunson, Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton were first-team locks. Despite his season ending in February, Jaren Jackson Jr. still ranks 14th among rookies in minutes. Considering his stellar two-way play, that’s enough to get him on the first team. Not much separated Marvin Bagley III and the first four players on the second team, but I gave the nod to the Kings big for his ability to handle a large load without  much veteran support. I pick All-Rookie teams based only on what players contribute their first season, not long-term potential. So, the polished Jalen Brunson took the last spot over several more-promising alternatives.

Dane Delgado

First team

Trae Young, Hawks

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Marvin Bagley III, Kings

Second team

Wendell Carter Jr., Bulls

Kevin Knox, Knicks

Landry Shamet, Clippers

Collin Sexton, Cavaliers

Kevin Huerter, Hawks

These teams are not defined by the top guys, who were well known before the season started, but by the guys who came on strong during the year. Bagley, Sexton, and Shamet stand out in that regard. There’s a couple of great stories squirreled away here, including the Sacramento Kings basically needing Bagley to perform. Sexton recovered from the beginning of the season, when veterans were openly groaning about his play. Jaren Jackson has been overshadowed but looks like a pivotal franchise cornerstone. There’s a lot to look from out of this group, and this ranking isn’t anywhere set in stone.

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers

It was hard to leave Paul George off the list, there is a very valid case for him to be on it, he was the best perimeter defender in the league for most of the season. However, for me, these were the players who had the biggest impact on the defensive end all season and anchored their teams on that end. The Jazz are not who they are without Gobert.

Dan Feldman

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

3. Paul George, Thunder

This isn’t a particularly strong year for this award, but Gobert is my runaway winner. He’s an elite interior defender, and he’s solid on the perimeter. The Jazz’s excellent defense is built completely around his ability. Not much separated Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Myles Turner.

Dane Delgado

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

3. Paul George, Thunder

It seemed like George was going to be the clear winner of this award at the start of the season thanks to the impact his defensive play had on the Thunder. But PG has faded a little bit as the season’s drawn to a close, and therein lies the case for Antetokounmpo. It seems like the Greek Freak might win MVP, too, but he’s also the most important defensive player on the best team in basketball. Give it to him.