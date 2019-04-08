Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Orlando, Brooklyn reach milestones by making playoffs

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Orlando, Brooklyn reach milestones in turnarounds by making playoffs. The last time the Brooklyn Nets made the playoffs, Kevin Garnett was on the roster.

The last time the Orlando Magic made the playoffs, Dwight Howard was their leading scorer.

On Sunday, the Nets and Magic punched their tickets to the playoffs again with wins. Those wins deserve some celebration because both franchises had long roads back from decimated positions to get here.

In Orlando, after Dwight Howard forced his way out of town in the summer of 2012 (going on to become a Lakers “legend” then entering a journeyman phase), the Magic franchise was lost in the wilderness with blown draft picks and missed opportunities. A couple of years ago, new management led by Jeff Weltman changed the direction and put Orlando on a playoff path (although we’ll have to see how that Mo Bamba pick works out). Weltman’s best move may have been hiring Steve Clifford, who improved the Orlando defense to top 10 and leaned heavily on Nikola Vucevic — that has proven a winning formula.

Vucevic, remember, came to the Magic in the four-team Dwight Howard trade. Things have come full circle.

Next season, the Magic will add Markelle Fultz to their mix, and if he can bounce back things start to really look up in Orlando. (Vucevic is a free agent this summer, which is the other storyline to watch.)

In Brooklyn, GM Sean Marks inherited a team devastated by the ownership push to win fast when the team moved out of New Jersey, which led then GM Billy King to make some lopsided trades. Marks walked in the door and had not only a decimated roster but also not many draft picks going forward to rebuild with.

Marks searched for undervalued players who could be part of something and found guys such as Spencer Dinwiddie. He traded for young players such as Caris LeVert.

However, two big Marks decisions set this team on a playoff path. The first was hiring coach Kenny Atkinson to establish the culture and develop players — the Nets play hard, move the ball, are unselfish, and it’s all a reflection of Atkinson. The second move was taking on the bad Lakers’ contract of Timofey Mozgov to get D’Angelo Russell. That move was no sure thing, Russell had shown flashes of talent but also a real lack of maturity in Los Angeles, and his inconsistent play continued into his early time in Brooklyn.

However, this year Russell blossomed into an All-Star and leader (just in time for his contract season), and the Nets are going to have to play him because Russell is now a cornerstone of what is being built in Brooklyn.

There’s still work to do in Orlando and Brooklyn to get to the top half of the East and the places both franchises want to go. However, making the playoffs is an important milestone along the way. It should be celebrated.

2) Houston breaks own record, hits 27 threes against Suns to set a new single-game mark. The Rockets are not coasting into the playoffs. Winners of six straight, they still have a shot at the two seed, they are just half a game back of the Nuggets for that spot.

That means the Rockets are still launching threes — and hitting them. Houston broke its own record on Sunday hitting 27 threes in a game.

The Rockets were 27-of-57 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc. Houston got the win 149-113, with one more win they secure the three seed in the West. They can still get the two seed, but the Rockets will need a little help from the Nuggets to get there.

3) Warriors play last regular-season game in Oracle Arena in Oakland. No doubt the new Chase Center in San Francisco, which the Warriors will call home starting next season, will be a beautiful, gleaming new building with all the bells and whistles of a modern arena.

But it won’t be “Roar-acle.”

Sunday, the Warriors bid farewell to one of the loudest, most raucous arenas in the NBA, Oracle Arena. They did it with class, wearing the throwback jerseys of the 2007 “We Beleive” Warriors, and raising a banner celebrating the 47 years in Oakland that will hang in the Chase Center.

The Warriors also got the win and locked up the No. 1 seed in the West on Sunday.

Which means there are more memories to be made in Oracle, the Warriors should be making another deep playoff run, all the way to the Finals. The journey of that building is not yet done. But take a look back at the memories.

NBA playoff picture after Sunday: Orlando, Brooklyn earn tickets to playoff party

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 2:57 AM EDT
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

SUNDAY’S SCORES
Raptors 117, Heat 109
Spurs 112, Cavaliers 90
Thunder 132, Timberwolves 126
Hornets 104, Pistons 91
Nets 108, Pacers 96
Mavericks 129, Grizzlies 127
Rockets 149, Suns 113
Bucks 115, Hawks 107
Magic 116, Celtics 108
Knicks 113, Wizards 110
Warriors 131, Clippers 104
Trail Blazers 115, Nuggets 108
Pelicans 133, Kings 129
Lakers 113, Jazz 109

• The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are going to the playoffs. With their wins and the Miami Heat’s loss, Brooklyn and Orlando have punched their tickets for the postseason. Neither were projected as likely playoff teams before the season and it speaks to the turnaround in both organizations that we are here.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Sunday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• The top five spots in the East are locked in place now: 1) Bucks, 2) Raptors, 3) Sixers, 4) Celtics, 5) Pacers.
• Boston and Indiana will face each other in the first round, starting in Boston.
• Brooklyn and Orlando have qualified for the playoffs. For both Brooklyn and Orlando, this represents a milestone in an effort to turn a floundering organization around and it should be celebrated. Coaches Kenny Atkinson and Steve Clifford did impressive work.
• Detroit, Charlotte, and Miami are in a fight for the final playoff spot, however, only Detroit controls its own destiny. If the Pistons win their final two games (Tuesday against the Grizzlies and Wednesday at the Knicks) they are in. The Hornets (who beat the Pistons Sunday to stay alive) and Heat need help, starting with the Pistons dropping at least one game.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Sunday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• The Warriors have secured the No. 1 seed, meaning for the final time the West playoffs will go through Oracle Arena.
• That is the only seed locked in place in the West. We have known who the eight playoff teams are for a while but every other seed could still change.
• Denver rested its three biggest stars and lost to Portland, combine that with Houston’s sixth win in a row and the Rockets are just half a game back of the Nuggets for the No. 2 seed.
• Portland’s win and Utah’s surprise loss to the Lakers means the Trail Blazers have a magic number of one (Portland win or Utah loss) to secure home court in the first round. Those two teams almost certainly will meet in the 4/5 series, but it is not a lock yet.
• Wins by the Spurs and Thunder saw them jumping the Clippers, who fell from the six to the eight seed on Sunday. The Spurs and Clippers are now tied at 47-43 with one game to play, but since San Antonio has the tiebreaker it is the seven seed. Both of those teams are just half a game back of the Thunder, who have one fewer loss but two games to play still.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Orlando at Toronto
Brooklyn at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston — series clinched

L.A. Clippers at Golden State
San Antonio at Denver
Oklahoma City at Houston
Utah at Portland

TUESDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:

• The NBA is dark Monday so the NCAA can have the floor for its championship game. Here are the big games for next Tuesday.

• Memphis at Detroit (7 pm ET). The Pistons control their own destiny in the race for the eight seed in the East, but they need to win out to secure it. Memphis is trying to win (they owe Boston a first-round pick and want to convey it this year, which means the pick needs to land outside the top 8, the odds of that improve dramatically if the Grizzlies keep winning) and will not be a pushover.

• Philadelphia at Miami (7:30 pm ET). Miami has to win to keep any dream of a playoff berth alive (and they need help, but lose and it doesn’t matter). The Sixers are locked in as the three seed, without motivation they may rest key players.

• Denver at Utah (9 pm ET). The Nuggets are just half a game up on the Rockets for the two seed, after resting key players and losing on Sunday the Nuggets may want to go hard for the win on Tuesday. The Jazz almost certainly are the five seed, but their slim chance of the four seed is alive only if they win out.

• Houston at Oklahoma City (9:30 pm ET, TNT). This is a potential first-round matchup (it would be the matchup if the playoffs started today). With a win, Houston would lock up at least the three seed and keep alive their dreams of wresting the two seed away from Denver. OKC could finish anywhere from 5 to 8, but it doesn’t want to lose and end up eighth and facing the Warriors in the first round, a win helps with that.

Russell Westbrook finally pays Zaza Pachulia back with hard foul (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 8, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Zaza Pachulia and Russell Westbrook have something of a history. The two were involved in a little incident a couple of years ago when Pachulia committed a hard foul on Westbrook during a game in January of 2017.

Pachulia, who was playing for the Golden State Warriors, was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul. After the game, Westbrook said that Pachulia was a dirty player and that, “I’m gonna get his ass back.”

Just a little over a year later, in February of 2018, Pachulia fell on Westbrook during a play in the third quarter. That drew the ire of Westbrook and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That brings us to this week, where Westbrook finally got his opportunity to get Pachulia back with a hard foul of his own. As the Thunder took on the Detroit Pistons, Westbrook whacked Pachulia over the head as the big man went up for a putback.

Via Twitter:

Westbrook was given a Flagrant 1 on the play, and the internet was pleased with itself for the eventual payback.

Pachulia has often been condemned as dirty and unnecessary. Aside from his interactions with Westbrook, Pachulia also slid under Kawhi Leonard in a playoff game in 2017, injuring him and perhaps changing the tide of the series.

However you feel about Pachulia, there’s still bad blood between these two guys and it’ll be interesting to see what happens the next time they meet up.

LeBron James says Luke Walton ‘Played the hand as well as he could’

By Dane DelgadoApr 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says she will defer to Magic Johnson on the future of Lakers head coach Luke Walton. Meanwhile it’s been no secret that LeBron James apparently wants Walton out, and there have been rumors of several other candidates including Ty Lue and Jason Kidd to replace him.

We already know that the Lakers are not a playoff team, and so LeBron’s first season in Los Angeles is about to officially come to a close. As such, it seems that James is starting to try a bit of a PR reclamation when it comes to Walton.

James sat down for a nearly 11-minute interview with Allie Clifton over at Spectrum Sportsnet, and when it came to Walton, James said that he felt as though the young coach had responded as best he could have given the Lakers’ circumstances.

Via Spectrum Sportsnet and Silver Screen and Roll:

“I mean, as good as you could. As good as you can. No one expects for a suspension to happen on opening night (Rondo and Ingram in the home opener). No one expects for injuries to happen the way they did with our franchise this year. Where your starting point guard is out for numerous games. Your starting small forward is out. Your starting two-guard, B.I., is out. Josh is hurt. Rondo is hurt. I’m not talking two or three games here, everyone is back in the lineup. We’re talking like 15, 20, 25 games. I saw something the other day where myself, B.I., Zo and Kuz only played 23 games together this year. 15-8. We had a defensive rating of fourth in the NBA, and we were like seventh in offense when we played together over 23 games. As good as that is, it’s not enough for Luke to even know what he has on a consistent basis, when you don’t have a consistent roster every night during the season. Like you said, control what you can control and you’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt, and I think he played the hand as well as he could.”

Where there is smoke there is usually fire, and it seems like Walton has been creeping toward coaching his last game for the Lakers. All rumors about James not wanting Walton in Los Angeles needed to be balanced by something, so James coming out and giving him some credit is at least something.

I’m not sure this is anything more than LeBron wanting to soften the view of his opinion of Walton on the pages of history, but here we are.

Nick Young’s ring ceremony caused the Warriors to get a delay of game

By Dane DelgadoApr 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Nick Young finally got his championship ring on Friday. The former Golden State Warriors wing had been waiting all season long to get his jewelery, and before the Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Young’s patience paid off.

Golden State held a ceremony for Young before the game, and was presented his ring by former teammate Draymond Green.

Via Twitter:

Of course it wouldn’t be Nick Young if something weird didn’t happen, and Friday didn’t disappoint. Young spent so much time hamming it up for the crowd that officials gave the Warriors a delay of game.

Via ESPN:

Referee Ken Mauer assessed the Warriors a delay of game warning before tipoff for taking too long with the ceremony. Young spent extra time laughing and joking with teammates and waving to the crowd.

“Very fitting to get a delay of game giving a ring to Nick,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green, who presented Young with the ring, after Friday’s 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He actually caused it doing all his little waving and stuff. But it was great. I’m really close to Nick. To play with him that year was amazing. I wish he was back.

Maybe Kenny Mauer is still upset after his recent interaction with Chris Paul?

The Warriors beat the 120-114.