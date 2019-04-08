AP

Russell Westbrook finally pays Zaza Pachulia back with hard foul (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoApr 8, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Zaza Pachulia and Russell Westbrook have something of a history. The two were involved in a little incident a couple of years ago when Pachulia committed a hard foul on Westbrook during a game in January of 2017.

Pachulia, who was playing for the Golden State Warriors, was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul. After the game, Westbrook said that Pachulia was a dirty player and that, “I’m gonna get his ass back.”

Just a little over a year later, in February of 2018, Pachulia fell on Westbrook during a play in the third quarter. That drew the ire of Westbrook and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That brings us to this week, where Westbrook finally got his opportunity to get Pachulia back with a hard foul of his own. As the Thunder took on the Detroit Pistons, Westbrook whacked Pachulia over the head as the big man went up for a putback.

Via Twitter:

Westbrook was given a Flagrant 1 on the play, and the internet was pleased with itself for the eventual payback.

Pachulia has often been condemned as dirty and unnecessary. Aside from his interactions with Westbrook, Pachulia also slid under Kawhi Leonard in a playoff game in 2017, injuring him and perhaps changing the tide of the series.

However you feel about Pachulia, there’s still bad blood between these two guys and it’ll be interesting to see what happens the next time they meet up.

LeBron James says Luke Walton ‘Played the hand as well as he could’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoApr 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says she will defer to Magic Johnson on the future of Lakers head coach Luke Walton. Meanwhile it’s been no secret that LeBron James apparently wants Walton out, and there have been rumors of several other candidates including Ty Lue and Jason Kidd to replace him.

We already know that the Lakers are not a playoff team, and so LeBron’s first season in Los Angeles is about to officially come to a close. As such, it seems that James is starting to try a bit of a PR reclamation when it comes to Walton.

James sat down for a nearly 11-minute interview with Allie Clifton over at Spectrum Sportsnet, and when it came to Walton, James said that he felt as though the young coach had responded as best he could have given the Lakers’ circumstances.

Via Spectrum Sportsnet and Silver Screen and Roll:

“I mean, as good as you could. As good as you can. No one expects for a suspension to happen on opening night (Rondo and Ingram in the home opener). No one expects for injuries to happen the way they did with our franchise this year. Where your starting point guard is out for numerous games. Your starting small forward is out. Your starting two-guard, B.I., is out. Josh is hurt. Rondo is hurt. I’m not talking two or three games here, everyone is back in the lineup. We’re talking like 15, 20, 25 games. I saw something the other day where myself, B.I., Zo and Kuz only played 23 games together this year. 15-8. We had a defensive rating of fourth in the NBA, and we were like seventh in offense when we played together over 23 games. As good as that is, it’s not enough for Luke to even know what he has on a consistent basis, when you don’t have a consistent roster every night during the season. Like you said, control what you can control and you’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt, and I think he played the hand as well as he could.”

Where there is smoke there is usually fire, and it seems like Walton has been creeping toward coaching his last game for the Lakers. All rumors about James not wanting Walton in Los Angeles needed to be balanced by something, so James coming out and giving him some credit is at least something.

I’m not sure this is anything more than LeBron wanting to soften the view of his opinion of Walton on the pages of history, but here we are.

Nick Young’s ring ceremony caused the Warriors to get a delay of game

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoApr 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Nick Young finally got his championship ring on Friday. The former Golden State Warriors wing had been waiting all season long to get his jewelery, and before the Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Young’s patience paid off.

Golden State held a ceremony for Young before the game, and was presented his ring by former teammate Draymond Green.

Via Twitter:

Of course it wouldn’t be Nick Young if something weird didn’t happen, and Friday didn’t disappoint. Young spent so much time hamming it up for the crowd that officials gave the Warriors a delay of game.

Via ESPN:

Referee Ken Mauer assessed the Warriors a delay of game warning before tipoff for taking too long with the ceremony. Young spent extra time laughing and joking with teammates and waving to the crowd.

“Very fitting to get a delay of game giving a ring to Nick,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green, who presented Young with the ring, after Friday’s 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He actually caused it doing all his little waving and stuff. But it was great. I’m really close to Nick. To play with him that year was amazing. I wish he was back.

Maybe Kenny Mauer is still upset after his recent interaction with Chris Paul?

The Warriors beat the 120-114.

This was Charles Barkley’s reaction to Auburn’s last-second foul (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoApr 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Charles Barkley had a great time watching his Auburn Tigers play in the Final Four. He just would have had a better time if they had one.

On Saturday night as Auburn took on the Virginia Cavaliers, it appeared that Barkley’s alma mater would be heading to the NCAA men’s basketball championship. However, Virginia’s Kyle Guy was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds left.

Barkley was standing courtside, and his reaction was heartbreaking.

Via Twitter:

Guy would go on to hit all three free throws, giving Virginia a one-point win, 63-62.

Barkley had to give props to Guy after the game, and admitted that it was a foul on Auburn on Virginia’s 3-point attempt.

It was a great season for the Tigers and no doubt a fun one for Barkley to watch.

Magic looking to conjure playoff spot out of thin air vs. Celtics

Getty
Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Orlando reached a low point on Jan. 29, when a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped the Magic 11 games under .500.

Since then, they have gone 20-9, ascending to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference on Friday night with their best offensive performance of the season, smashing the Atlanta Hawks 149-113 to end their home schedule.

The Magic need one more victory to earn their first playoff berth since 2012.

The playoff push continues Sunday at Boston, which is coming off a 117-97 victory at Indiana that gave the Celtics sole possession of fourth place in the East over the Pacers. Those teams are almost certain to meet in the first round of the playoffs, with Boston (48-32) holding a one-game edge (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) for home-court advantage over Indiana.

Until winning Friday night, Orlando (40-40) hadn’t been .500 since Dec. 4, when it was 12-12.

“The atmosphere in the building was fantastic and from the second the ball was jumped up, each guy just felt so locked in,” forward Jonathan Isaac said on NBA.com. “I even said it this morning — how locked in I felt we were at shootaround with shots falling and everybody being in a great mood this morning. It definitely carried over to the game.”

The five-team battle for the final three playoffs spots in the East could go down to the wire. Brooklyn moved into a tie with Orlando for sixth with a win Saturday at East-leading Milwaukee. Detroit is a half-game behind in eighth place.

The Nets and Pistons each own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Orlando, which otherwise has some breathing room because it has the tiebreaker on ninth-place Miami (38-41), which is 1 1/2 games behind the Magic. Charlotte (37-42) is sitting one game further back of the Heat.

One more Orlando win — or another loss by Miami and Charlotte — guarantees the Magic will be in the postseason.

“We have to understand that while we’re obviously close, nothing is finished yet. We have to take care of these next two games,” Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who had his 59th double-double this season, said on NBA.com. “We’re going to have to bring a good energy to get the job done.”

Orlando went 25-16 at home, ending on a nine-game home winning streak, its longest in-season streak in 10 years. The team set a franchise record with 81 first-half points against Atlanta.

The Magic will try to carry that momentum on the road against a Boston team that is 28-12 at home.

A recent positive sign for the Celtics: Gordon Hayward has scored 46 points in back-to-back games, including 21 on Friday night, when he made 9 of 9 shots from the field and all three of his free throw attempts. He became the first Celtics player to have 20 points while not missing a shot since Kevin McHale in 1986.

None of Hayward’s shots came from behind the arc, which reminded him of his days with the Utah Jazz before a devastating leg injury in his first game with Boston last season.

“That’s a lot of what I did in Utah,” Hayward said of his effort Friday night. “Finishing in the lane there with different types of finishes: off one foot, two feet, fading back, leaning in, different things like that. So some of it’s just kind of slowly coming back.”

–Field Level Media