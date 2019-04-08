Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards will enter NBA draft after strong NCAA Tournament

A year ago, Carsen Edwards dipped his toe in the NBA waters, getting an invite to the NBA combine, talking to teams, then deciding to return to Purdue for one more year to polish his game and improve his draft stock.

After an NCAA Tournament where Edwards probably helped himself as much as anyone, he is going into the NBA draft. And this time he’s hiring an agent.

Edwards is one of the better point guards in a draft weak at that position, still he is seen as a bubble first-round pick. He’s 6’1″ and with a 6’5″ wingspan and is a sneaky-good athlete as well as a polished scorer. He’s score first, but there is a role for those kinds of guards off the bench in the NBA. There is concern about his defense and height, plus what kind of playmaker he would be at the NBA level.

He led the Big 10 in scoring this season, then was a force of nature in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 42 points a game in three games and leading the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight (and giving Virginia a good run). He couldn’t come out at a hotter time, but he needs to have some good workouts to get into the first round of the draft.