Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards will enter NBA draft after strong NCAA Tournament

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT
A year ago, Carsen Edwards dipped his toe in the NBA waters, getting an invite to the NBA combine, talking to teams, then deciding to return to Purdue for one more year to polish his game and improve his draft stock.

After an NCAA Tournament where Edwards probably helped himself as much as anyone, he is going into the NBA draft. And this time he’s hiring an agent.

Edwards is one of the better point guards in a draft weak at that position, still he is seen as a bubble first-round pick. He’s 6’1″ and with a 6’5″ wingspan and is a sneaky-good athlete as well as a polished scorer. He’s score first, but there is a role for those kinds of guards off the bench in the NBA. There is concern about his defense and height, plus what kind of playmaker he would be at the NBA level.

He led the Big 10 in scoring this season, then was a force of nature in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 42 points a game in three games and leading the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight (and giving Virginia a good run). He couldn’t come out at a hotter time, but he needs to have some good workouts to get into the first round of the draft.

 

Doc Rivers flattered Warriors run his stuff, but “they are doing it better than us”

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Every team in the NBA steals from others, “it’s a copycat league” is a cliché for a reason. That is especially true when assistant coaches jump from one team to another, often taking pet plays and things that worked well with them.

For example, years ago Alvin Gentry jumped from Doc Rivers’ Clippers’ staff to Steve Kerr’s Warriors staff (and eventually to his own team with the Pelicans… for now). That’s one reason you see a lot of similarities between what the Clippers and Warriors run.

Ethan Strauss of the Athletic asked Rivers about that and got a great answer.

“It’s flattering, and, honestly, frustrating at the same time because when Alvin (Gentry) came here and we’re playing them, and they’re running our stuff and they are doing it better than us, that’s flattering but it’s very frustrating. Knowing what’s coming and not being able to stop it at the same time, I thought was almost frustrating for me defensively, but they do a lot of stuff.”

The Clippers and Warriors could be a first-round matchup.

The challenge in beating the Warriors is not knowing what they want to do but stopping it — even if you defend a play perfectly Kevin Durant will just rise up and shoot over the top of the defense, or Stephen Curry will bomb from deep over the top, and it doesn’t matter. Talent and execution win out.

But the Warriors do run some good stuff, and Doc Rivers recognizes it.

As expected, Lonzo Ball chooses CAA as new agency

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball has made his decision.

Now the real hard work starts — for Ball and CAA.

Ball recently had moved on from his former agent and from the start the reports were that CAA was the frontrunner. Ball confirmed to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN he is moving to CAA.

“After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court,” Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. “With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season.”

Ball missed the end of this season due to injury and has played just 99 games through his first two seasons. He has this summer to get healthy, get stronger, work on his game and show those injuries were more fluke than trend.

It matters because Ball is entering his third season, at the end of it the Lakers (or whatever team has his rights) can offer an extension of his rookie contract, something that usually comes with a healthy raise. If not, Ball would move into his fourth season in 2021-22 as a restricted free agent, and in the summer of 2022 the market will set his price. CAA will work to up that price, but nothing can impact it like Ball’s play.

In the short term, CAA needs to find Ball a new shoe deal. Ball has scaled back (and maybe dissolved) his relationship with Big Baller Brand — of which he owns 51 percent — and is no longer wearing those shoes. Ball turned down fairly large guaranteed contracts from Nike and Adidas to got with Big Baller Brand, now CAA has to work to recoup some of those funds.

At the same time, Ball has sued one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand.

What role Ball’s father LaVar Ball — who did speak to agencies about Ball — will play with CAA is not known. Lonzo seemed to be taking charge of his career, but with family dynamics in play, things are never simple.

Kyle Korver discusses, comes to grips with white privilege in very personal story

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
The kind of privilege that can be hardest to notice is the inherent kind, that always surrounds you. For example, if you grow up wealthy, you could grow up and live a life that rarely truly glimpses — let alone experiences — what it is like to live a life barely getting by (if that). You never really understand the advantages it brings because the circles you run in have those same advantages.

That’s how Kyle Korver felt about white privilege.

That despite playing in an NBA that is majority black. That despite being a friend and teammate of Thabo Sefolosha, a player who had his leg broken during an arrest by the NYPD (Sefolosha won a $4 million settlement from the New York police, a large part of which he donated to a program that helps train public defenders).

Korver said the recent issues with Russell Westbrook in Utah opened his eyes. Korver wrote about it in a very personal way for the Players’ Tribune in a must-read story.

There’s an elephant in the room that I’ve been thinking about a lot over these last few weeks. It’s the fact that, demographically, if we’re being honest: I have more in common with the fans in the crowd at your average NBA game than I have with the players on the court.

And after the events in Salt Lake City last month, and as we’ve been discussing them since, I’ve really started to recognize the role those demographics play in my privilege. It’s like — I may be Thabo’s friend, or Ekpe’s teammate, or Russ’s colleague; I may work with those guys. And I absolutely 100% stand with them.

But I look like the other guy.

And whether I like it or not? I’m beginning to understand how that means something…

“How can I — as a white man, part of this systemic problem — become part of the solution when it comes to racism in my workplace? In my community? In this country?”

My summary of what Korver said cannot do it justice, not to the depth or the nuance. Just go read it.

Sometimes people can be slow to recognize the advantages they inherently have. I am certainly in that group.

The only way we as a nation can move past some of these issues starts with a frank and honest discussion. One that is not easy to have and will lead to a backlash from some quarters. Progress is never painless (and never linear). Korver’s piece is the kind of honesty, thoughtfulness, and self-reflection we need more of as a nation.

 

 

Potential lottery pick, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, declares for NBA draft

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of the NBA’s better rookie seasons.

That could just be the start for his family in the league.

His cousins, Virginia Tech sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker, is declaring for the draft.

Alexander-Walker:

Alexander-Walker looks like a mid-first-round pick. The combo guard is one of this draft’s more well-rounded prospects.

He has excellent floor vision, including from the post. He’s also a crafty ball-handler who can get to his spots, and he can pass or shoot on the move with either hand. He has played on the ball more often this season, and he usually looks in control.

But he might lack the burst and explosiveness to play point guard at the next level. It’s tough for point guards who don’t bend opposing defenses.

At least Alexander-Walker – 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan – has the size to play off the ball. He’s a good standstill 3-point shooter. His playmaking could also be more effective against already-tilted defenses.