Kevin Love checks into game wearing Channing Frye’s Arizona jersey (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Channing Frye will retire after this season, and he has some big plans for life after the NBA.

But first, Cavaliers star Kevin Love honored his teammate by wearing Channing Frye’s Arizona jersey while checking into Cleveland’s loss to the Spurs yesterday.

Love went to UCLA. So, you know he must really care about Frye to wear an Arizona jersey.

2019 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

First team

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Trae Young, Hawks

Marvin Bagley, Kings

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Second team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

Collin Sexton, Cavaliers

Landry Shamet, Clippers

Kevin Huerter, Hawks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

This is the deepest rookie class in years, which made this more challenging to pick than other seasons. A lot of years Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie, Jalen Brunson, Rodions Kurucs and others might well have made the cut. Also, I was close to putting Jaren Jackson Jr. on the second team because he played only 58 games, but his impact was too great in those games to leave him off. In five years I believe we may call Jackson the best player in this class.

Dan Feldman

First team

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Trae Young, Hawks

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Marvin Bagley III, Kings

Second team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

Mikal Bridges, Suns

Landry Shamet, Clippers

Jalen Brunson, Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton were first-team locks. Despite his season ending in February, Jaren Jackson Jr. still ranks 14th among rookies in minutes. Considering his stellar two-way play, that’s enough to get him on the first team. Not much separated Marvin Bagley III and the first four players on the second team, but I gave the nod to the Kings big for his ability to handle a large load without  much veteran support. I pick All-Rookie teams based only on what players contribute their first season, not long-term potential. So, the polished Jalen Brunson took the last spot over several more-promising alternatives.

Dane Delgado

First team

Trae Young, Hawks

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Marvin Bagley III, Kings

Second team

Wendell Carter Jr., Bulls

Kevin Knox, Knicks

Landry Shamet, Clippers

Collin Sexton, Cavaliers

Kevin Huerter, Hawks

These teams are not defined by the top guys, who were well known before the season started, but by the guys who came on strong during the year. Bagley, Sexton, and Shamet stand out in that regard. There’s a couple of great stories squirreled away here, including the Sacramento Kings basically needing Bagley to perform. Sexton recovered from the beginning of the season, when veterans were openly groaning about his play. Jaren Jackson has been overshadowed but looks like a pivotal franchise cornerstone. There’s a lot to look from out of this group, and this ranking isn’t anywhere set in stone.

2019 PBT Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

AP Photo/Aaron Gash
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers

It was hard to leave Paul George off the list, there is a very valid case for him to be on it, he was the best perimeter defender in the league for most of the season. However, for me, these were the players who had the biggest impact on the defensive end all season and anchored their teams on that end. The Jazz are not who they are without Gobert.

Dan Feldman

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

3. Paul George, Thunder

This isn’t a particularly strong year for this award, but Gobert is my runaway winner. He’s an elite interior defender, and he’s solid on the perimeter. The Jazz’s excellent defense is built completely around his ability. Not much separated Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Myles Turner.

Dane Delgado

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

3. Paul George, Thunder

It seemed like George was going to be the clear winner of this award at the start of the season thanks to the impact his defensive play had on the Thunder. But PG has faded a little bit as the season’s drawn to a close, and therein lies the case for Antetokounmpo. It seems like the Greek Freak might win MVP, too, but he’s also the most important defensive player on the best team in basketball. Give it to him.

In bid to avoid luxury tax, Heat waive Rodney McGruder

Will Newton/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 8, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
The Heat significantly reduced their impending luxury-tax bill by dealing Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington for Ryan Anderson shortly before the trade deadline. The only surprise: Miami didn’t make another trade to escape the tax entirely.

But it might not be too late to dodge the tax.

The Heat waived Rodney McGruder yesterday. If another team claims him, Miami will get under the luxury-tax line this season.

McGruder won’t be eligible for the upcoming playoffs, and he’ll be a free agent this summer. But a team claiming him can this offseason:

  • Make him a restricted free agent with a $1,931,189 qualifying offer
  • Count him against the salary cap at just that amount until he’s signed or renounced
  • Use Early Bird Rights to exceed the cap to re-sign him to a starting salary up to the estimated average player salary

McGruder is a solid 3-and-D wing with some complementary skills. Plenty of teams would benefit from having the 27-year-old.

Including the Heat, who are still in the playoff race. But they deemed saving money more important than maximizing their long odds of reaching the postseason.

A team claiming McGruder off waivers must use a trade exception or cap space and have an open roster spot. No team will cross this year’s luxury-tax line to add McGruder. The Clippers make a lot of sense, especially because they could use his low cap hold next summer while pursuing star free agents. But teams below the Clippers in the standings will have priority and could also make a claim.

If McGruder goes unclaimed, Miami will lose him and still be on the hook for the luxury tax. So, this is a high-stakes waiver period for the Heat.

Watch Houston hit 27 threes, break its own record

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Rockets are not resting guys and cruising into the playoffs.

Winners of six straight, they still have a shot at the No. 2 seed, they are just half a game back of the Nuggets for that spot. They need one more win to secure the No. 3 seed.

That means the Rockets are still playing their game and launching threes — and hitting them. Houston broke its own record on Sunday hitting 27 threes in a game.

The Rockets were 27-of-57 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc. They were hitting from everywhere… except straight on.

James Harden was 5-of-6 from deep, but it was Eric Gordon leading the way with 8-of-13 from three.

Houston also got the win over the Suns, 149-113.