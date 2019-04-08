Kevin Love checks into game wearing Channing Frye’s Arizona jersey (video)

Kurt Helin
First team
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Trae Young, Hawks
Marvin Bagley, Kings
Deandre Ayton, Suns
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Second team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers
Collin Sexton, Cavaliers
Landry Shamet, Clippers
Kevin Huerter, Hawks
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks
This is the deepest rookie class in years, which made this more challenging to pick than other seasons. A lot of years Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie, Jalen Brunson, Rodions Kurucs and others might well have made the cut. Also, I was close to putting Jaren Jackson Jr. on the second team because he played only 58 games, but his impact was too great in those games to leave him off. In five years I believe we may call Jackson the best player in this class.
Dan Feldman
First team
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Trae Young, Hawks
Deandre Ayton, Suns
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Marvin Bagley III, Kings
Second team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks
Mikal Bridges, Suns
Landry Shamet, Clippers
Jalen Brunson, Mavericks
Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton were first-team locks. Despite his season ending in February, Jaren Jackson Jr. still ranks 14th among rookies in minutes. Considering his stellar two-way play, that’s enough to get him on the first team. Not much separated Marvin Bagley III and the first four players on the second team, but I gave the nod to the Kings big for his ability to handle a large load without much veteran support. I pick All-Rookie teams based only on what players contribute their first season, not long-term potential. So, the polished Jalen Brunson took the last spot over several more-promising alternatives.
Dane Delgado
First team
Trae Young, Hawks
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Deandre Ayton, Suns
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Marvin Bagley III, Kings
Second team
Wendell Carter Jr., Bulls
Kevin Knox, Knicks
Landry Shamet, Clippers
Collin Sexton, Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter, Hawks
These teams are not defined by the top guys, who were well known before the season started, but by the guys who came on strong during the year. Bagley, Sexton, and Shamet stand out in that regard. There’s a couple of great stories squirreled away here, including the Sacramento Kings basically needing Bagley to perform. Sexton recovered from the beginning of the season, when veterans were openly groaning about his play. Jaren Jackson has been overshadowed but looks like a pivotal franchise cornerstone. There’s a lot to look from out of this group, and this ranking isn’t anywhere set in stone.