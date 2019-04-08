Bradley Beal says he’s more concerned with Wizards’ direction than money

If Bradley Beal makes an All-NBA team this season — and he is on the bubble for a lot of voters I have spoken to — the Washington Wizards can offer him a four-year supermax extension this summer. That would add roughly $199 million over four years beyond the two years currently on his contract. That’s the kind of deal Russell Westbrook and James Harden signed. And Beal’s teammate John Wall (the Wizards would like to have that one back).

Would Beal sign the supermax if presented it?

He doesn’t know, telling Fred Katz of The Athletic that he is more concerned about the direction of the franchise — one that just fired its GM — more than money.

“I have no idea. … I try not to (think about it),” he said. “I’m not gonna be naïve to it. I know about it. But … I haven’t even gotten that far, because I need to figure out what we’re gonna do in this offseason, where we’re going, which direction we’re going.”

Beal has said before he wants to retire a Wizard, but that may not even be in his control. Which is also true of the All-NBA possibility — that is voted on by the media and, while Beal has had a monster second half of the season, the guard spots in the West are crowded.

Whoever becomes the new GM in Washington needs to sit down with owner Ted Leonsis and come up with a strategy, because right now this roster is inflexible because of the massive contracts already on the books. Wall’s supermax, which kicks in next season, is the biggest anchor.

The Wizards can re-sign Beal (this summer or next) and build around him.

Or, they can trade him — Beal is by far Washington’s best trade asset, they could get a package back that would help reshape the roster and save money.

It’s a massive decision, and Beal wants to know what is going on before he puts pen to paper. Can’t blame him for that.