Bradley Beal says he’s more concerned with Wizards’ direction than money

If Bradley Beal makes an All-NBA team this season — and he is on the bubble for a lot of voters I have spoken to — the Washington Wizards can offer him a four-year supermax extension this summer. That would add roughly $199 million over four years beyond the two years currently on his contract. That’s the kind of deal Russell Westbrook and James Harden signed. And Beal’s teammate John Wall (the Wizards would like to have that one back).
Would Beal sign the supermax if presented it?
He doesn’t know, telling Fred Katz of The Athletic that he is more concerned about the direction of the franchise — one that just fired its GM — more than money.
“I have no idea. … I try not to (think about it),” he said. “I’m not gonna be naïve to it. I know about it. But … I haven’t even gotten that far, because I need to figure out what we’re gonna do in this offseason, where we’re going, which direction we’re going.”
Beal has said before he wants to retire a Wizard, but that may not even be in his control. Which is also true of the All-NBA possibility — that is voted on by the media and, while Beal has had a monster second half of the season, the guard spots in the West are crowded.
Whoever becomes the new GM in Washington needs to sit down with owner Ted Leonsis and come up with a strategy, because right now this roster is inflexible because of the massive contracts already on the books. Wall’s supermax, which kicks in next season, is the biggest anchor.
The Wizards can re-sign Beal (this summer or next) and build around him.
Or, they can trade him — Beal is by far Washington’s best trade asset, they could get a package back that would help reshape the roster and save money.
It’s a massive decision, and Beal wants to know what is going on before he puts pen to paper. Can’t blame him for that.
Giannis Antetokounmpo or James Harden.
It’s one of the closest MVP races in recent memory and it’s come down to the best scorer in the game against the guy who is the focal point on both ends of the floor for the best team in the NBA. It’s not an easy decision and who someone backs says as much about what they prioritize in the MVP voting as it does the players themselves.
What do other NBA players think? The Athletic polled about a quarter of the league anonymously — on a variety of topics, including GOAT and most overrated, it’s worth checking out — and asked them about the MVP race, and the players leaned Harden.
1. James Harden (44.3%)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (38.9%)
3. Paul George (12.7%)
4. Joel Embiid (1.7%)
5. Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard (1%)
The most surprising thing to me is that more than 15 percent of players who went with someone outside the top two.
There is an absolutely great case for Harden. However, talking to other MVP voters, my guess is Antetokounmpo is going to win the award.
Every team in the NBA steals from others, “it’s a copycat league” is a cliché for a reason. That is especially true when assistant coaches jump from one team to another, often taking pet plays and things that worked well with them.
For example, years ago Alvin Gentry jumped from Doc Rivers’ Clippers’ staff to Steve Kerr’s Warriors staff (and eventually to his own team with the Pelicans… for now). That’s one reason you see a lot of similarities between what the Clippers and Warriors run.
Ethan Strauss of the Athletic asked Rivers about that and got a great answer.
“It’s flattering, and, honestly, frustrating at the same time because when Alvin (Gentry) came here and we’re playing them, and they’re running our stuff and they are doing it better than us, that’s flattering but it’s very frustrating. Knowing what’s coming and not being able to stop it at the same time, I thought was almost frustrating for me defensively, but they do a lot of stuff.”
The Clippers and Warriors could be a first-round matchup.
The challenge in beating the Warriors is not knowing what they want to do but stopping it — even if you defend a play perfectly Kevin Durant will just rise up and shoot over the top of the defense, or Stephen Curry will bomb from deep over the top, and it doesn’t matter. Talent and execution win out.
But the Warriors do run some good stuff, and Doc Rivers recognizes it.
A year ago, Carsen Edwards dipped his toe in the NBA waters, getting an invite to the NBA combine, talking to teams, then deciding to return to Purdue for one more year to polish his game and improve his draft stock.
After an NCAA Tournament where Edwards probably helped himself as much as anyone, he is going into the NBA draft. And this time he’s hiring an agent.
Edwards is one of the better point guards in a draft weak at that position, still he is seen as a bubble first-round pick. He’s 6’1″ and with a 6’5″ wingspan and is a sneaky-good athlete as well as a polished scorer. He’s score first, but there is a role for those kinds of guards off the bench in the NBA. There is concern about his defense and height, plus what kind of playmaker he would be at the NBA level.
He led the Big 10 in scoring this season, then was a force of nature in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 42 points a game in three games and leading the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight (and giving Virginia a good run). He couldn’t come out at a hotter time, but he needs to have some good workouts to get into the first round of the draft.
Lonzo Ball has made his decision.
Now the real hard work starts — for Ball and CAA.
Ball recently had moved on from his former agent and from the start the reports were that CAA was the frontrunner. Ball confirmed to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN he is moving to CAA.
“After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court,” Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. “With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season.”
Ball missed the end of this season due to injury and has played just 99 games through his first two seasons. He has this summer to get healthy, get stronger, work on his game and show those injuries were more fluke than trend.
It matters because Ball is entering his third season, at the end of it the Lakers (or whatever team has his rights) can offer an extension of his rookie contract, something that usually comes with a healthy raise. If not, Ball would move into his fourth season in 2021-22 as a restricted free agent, and in the summer of 2022 the market will set his price. CAA will work to up that price, but nothing can impact it like Ball’s play.
In the short term, CAA needs to find Ball a new shoe deal. Ball has scaled back (and maybe dissolved) his relationship with Big Baller Brand — of which he owns 51 percent — and is no longer wearing those shoes. Ball turned down fairly large guaranteed contracts from Nike and Adidas to got with Big Baller Brand, now CAA has to work to recoup some of those funds.
At the same time, Ball has sued one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand.
What role Ball’s father LaVar Ball — who did speak to agencies about Ball — will play with CAA is not known. Lonzo seemed to be taking charge of his career, but with family dynamics in play, things are never simple.