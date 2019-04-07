NBA playoff picture after Saturday: Nets jump up to six seed with win over Raptors

Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

SATURDAY’S SCORES

Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128

Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96

• Brooklyn caught the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and took advantage, getting a win that jumps them up to the six seed and greatly improving their chances of winning.

EASTERN CONFERENCE



X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Saturday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Brooklyn’s win jumped the Nets up to the six seed, tied with Orlando at 40-40, and half-a-game ahead of Detroit (39-40). Brooklyn, however, has the tiebreaker over both Detroit and Orlando, leaving them in a good spot. The Nets are 1.5 games up on nine-seed Miami with two games to play.

• Philadelphia’s win all but locks them into the three seed. The Sixers are two full games ahead of Boston with two to play, their magic number to clinch the three seed is one (Sixers win or Celtics loss).

• Toronto is locked into the two seed, its loss does not change anything.

WESTERN CONFERENCE



X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Saturday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• No Western Conference teams played on Saturday.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:

Detroit at Milwaukee

Orlando at Toronto

Brooklyn at Philadelphia

Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State

Oklahoma City at Denver

L.A. Clippers at Houston

Utah at Portland

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:

• Miami at Toronto (Noon ET, NBATV). If Miami is going to make the playoffs and extend Dwyane Wade’s last dance, it basically has to win out. Which on Sunday means waking up early and beating Toronto in a game north of the border. The Raptors are locked into the two seed so they may rest guys.

• Charlotte at Detroit (4 ET). If Detroit wins they will eliminate the Hornets from the playoff chase. However, if Charlotte wins they would be just one game out of the playoffs with one game to play, and the Detroit loss could tie them with Miami for that final playoff spot (if Miami wins Sunday).

• Brooklyn at Indiana (5 ET). The Nets, on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Bucks, now have a chance to take a big step toward a playoff berth that before the season would have seemed a crazy longshot. The Pacers need the win to keep alive any chance of home court in the first round.

• Orlando at Boston (7:30 ET). The Magic enter Sunday a playoff team and the six seed, but they need more wins to secure that spot. Boston comes in as the four seed on a three-game win streak and just 1.5 games back of the Sixers for the three seed (Boston is just one game up on Indiana for the four seed, but the Celtics also have the tiebreaker).

• Denver at Portland (9 pm ET). Portland is supposed to get C.J. McCollum back, and it couldn’t come at a better time — the Trail Blazers sit as the four seed but are just one game up on red hot Utah (seven wins in a row) for the four seed and home court in the first round. Portland also could catch the Rockets for the three seed, but Houston would have to help out.