NBA playoff picture after Saturday: Nets jump up to six seed with win over Bucks

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Every night between now and the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season, we will take an updated look at the NBA Playoff picture — what the standings look like, the potential matchups, who clinched, who moved up and down, all to set the stage for the NBA’s second season.

SATURDAY’S SCORES
Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128
Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96

• Brooklyn caught the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and took advantage, getting a win that jumps them up to the six seed and greatly improving their chances of earning a playoff spot.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Saturday’s playoff movers and clinchers:

• Brooklyn’s win jumped the Nets up to the six seed, tied with Orlando at 40-40, and half-a-game ahead of Detroit (39-40). Brooklyn, however, has the tiebreaker over both Detroit and Orlando, leaving them in a good spot. The Nets are 1.5 games up on nine-seed Miami with two games to play (and those teams play each other on the final day of the season).

• Philadelphia’s win all but locks them into the three seed. The Sixers are 1.5 games ahead of Boston with two to play, their magic number to clinch the three seed is one (Sixers win or Celtics loss).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

X – Clinched Playoff Spot, Y – Clinched Division, Z – Clinched Conference

Saturday’s playoff movers and clinchers

• No Western Conference teams played on Saturday.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY:
Detroit at Milwaukee
Orlando at Toronto
Brooklyn at Philadelphia
Indiana at Boston

San Antonio at Golden State
Oklahoma City at Denver
L.A. Clippers at Houston
Utah at Portland

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST GAMES:

• Miami at Toronto (Noon ET, NBATV). If Miami is going to make the playoffs and extend Dwyane Wade’s last dance, it basically has to win out. Which on Sunday means waking up early and beating Toronto in a game north of the border. The Raptors are locked into the two seed so they may rest guys.

• Charlotte at Detroit (4 ET). If Detroit wins they will eliminate the Hornets from the playoff chase. However, if Charlotte wins they would be just one game out of the playoffs with one game to play, and the Detroit loss could tie them with Miami for that final playoff spot (if Miami wins Sunday).

• Brooklyn at Indiana (5 ET). The Nets, on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Bucks, now have a chance to take a big step toward a playoff berth that before the season would have seemed a crazy longshot. The Pacers need the win to keep alive any chance of home court in the first round.

• Orlando at Boston (7:30 ET). The Magic enter Sunday a playoff team and the seven seed, but they need more wins to secure that spot. Boston comes in as the four seed on a three-game win streak and just 1.5 games back of the Sixers for the three seed (Boston is just one game up on Indiana for the four seed, but the Celtics also have the tiebreaker).

• Denver at Portland (9 pm ET). Portland is supposed to get C.J. McCollum back, and it couldn’t come at a better time — the Trail Blazers sit as the four seed but are just one game up on red hot Utah (seven wins in a row) for the four seed and home court in the first round. Portland also could catch the Rockets for the three seed, but Houston would have to help out.

Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell put on a show in Nets win (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT
The big takeaway from Brooklyn’s win over Milwaukee Saturday is that they took a huge step toward being in the playoffs. The Nets have a 92 percent chance of making the postseason, according to fivethirtyeight.com, and they control their own destiny (if Brooklyn beat Miami on Wednesday it is in, although it may not even come to that depending upon Sunday and Tuesday results).

But there also were some highlights, courtesy Jarrett Allen.

And D'Angelo Russell was making plays himself, finishing the night with 25 points and 10 assists.

Big3 games head to CBS while making a bid for Fox networks

Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 8:04 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Big3 basketball league will have a new television home for the upcoming season while also remaining in the mix to acquire a network of its own.

The 3-on-3 league of former NBA players – co-founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz – will have its games televised on CBS and CBS Sports Network when the season begins on June 22. CBS and CBS Sports Network will combine to show more than 45 hours of live coverage, with more than 20 hours on network television.

Kwatinetz said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the league’s interest in buying Fox’s regional sports networks played a role in a television deal not being completed until two months before the start of the season.

“We are spending a lot of hours and time on getting the RSNs,” he said. “There was a time we thought the RSNs could be a good location for the games, but the way the timing with the Disney/Fox deals being delayed was a factor.”

The Big3 remains one of the contenders for the 22 Fox RSN’s, which are being sold by Disney as one of the conditions of its merger with Fox. Major League Baseball and Liberty Media are the other known bidders.

The Big3 sees the RSNs as the base for building a national network that appeals to young audiences.

“There are not a lot of networks that embrace diversity, inclusion and appeal to youth. That is a gigantic gaping hole that the RSNs would serve to build a network like that,” Kwatinetz said. “Media companies have become so big and powerful that so much of getting viewpoints or access to public airwaves have become about leverage, power and money. That’s why there’s not enough diversity on television.”

The league’s games were carried by Fox and Fox Sports 1 the past two seasons. The deal with CBS includes more coverage on a broadcast network along with possible ancillary programming showcasing the league. The Big3 draft on May 1 will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

“We’re a young league and still have a lot to learn,” Kwatinetz said. “Being able to learn from (CBS Sports president) Sean McManus and the rest of his team is a huge advantage along with being on a big network.”

The league is expanding to 12 teams and will be split into two divisions, with three games each on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be some weekends when games are played at two different sites in order to bring the league to more cities.

Kwatinetz said that with the television deal completed, the league should be announcing its schedule in the next couple of weeks.

 

Brooklyn Nets bolster playoff hopes with win against Bucks

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jared Dudley brought a veteran’s presence and poise to a tense situation, helping the Brooklyn Nets to a crucial win in their bid for the playoffs.

Dudley’s offensive rebound set up Joe Harris‘ go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:24 left in Brooklyn’s 133-128 victory over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Brooklyn (40-40) made 19 3-pointers and placed eight players in double figures. D'Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists, reserve Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Dudley collected 14 of his season high-tying 16 points in the second half.

The Nets, who had dropped four of five, moved into sixth place in the East. Orlando also is 40-40, and Detroit is a half-game back with a 39-40 record.

The Nets have tiebreakers with both the Magic and Pistons.

Milwaukee played without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined by a left calf injury. The Bucks (59-21) clinched the NBA’s best record with a road victory against Philadelphia on Thursday night.

“It was tough, even without Giannis,” Dudley said. “I know that helped us. We just got key stops at the very end.

“I was playing center. They were going small ball. We wanted them to feel a little uncomfortable, having (Brook) Lopez having to guard a little more.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson called Dudley “the X factor” and said his instincts and understanding of the league contributed to Brooklyn’s first win in four meetings with Milwaukee this season.

Eric Bledsoe had 33 points and 11 assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton finished with 24 points.

Bledsoe’s two foul shots made it 128-126 Bucks with 2:30 left, but the Nets closed the game with a 7-0 run. Russell made two free throws, Harris drilled his tiebreaking 3 and Russell drove for a basket with 59.1 seconds remaining.

“It was a room-and-rhythm look,” Harris said of his triple. “Sometimes the best opportunity to get a 3 off is on an offensive rebound.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo was kicked or hit in the calf against the 76ers and understood sitting out could help him get ready for the playoffs next week.

“There has been a significant amount of success and winning that has helped him be less difficult,” Budenholzer said. “I have flashbacks to the first couple games; he was upset every time I took him out of the game. When I think about that to where we are today, it has been great.”

Brooklyn shot 52% from the field and scored 36 points in the paint on its way to a 66-65 halftime lead. Russell had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and LeVert added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Bledsoe, who played a team-high 33 minutes, said the team would love to reach the 60-victory mark.

“We want to achieve it but at the same time we want to play the right way,” Bledsoe said. “I thought we did a great job of doing that tonight.

“It was a big game for them. So we’ve just got to move on.”

 

Report: Former Hornets, Pelicans GM Jeff Bower may get “high ranking” job with Suns

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT
The Suns have a couple nice young players — Devin Booker is legit (don’t believe the haters), Deandre Ayton has potential, Kelly Oubre Jr. appears a good fit, guys like T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson might have roles — but the team needs a direction and a better-rounded roster. After firing GM Ryan McDonough at an odd time, then replacing him with an odder combo of people, Suns owner Robert Sarver is looking for the guy to give his team that direction.

Jeff Bower may be that guy, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has become focused on the candidacy of former Detroit and New Orleans general manager Jeff Bower to assume a high-ranking front-office role with the Suns, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Sarver has begun to inform other serious candidates that he’s retreating from them and moving toward a hiring that could be complete early next week, league sources told ESPN.

The idea is to have Bower guide James Jones, the current GM, who would keep his position and have trade power. Officially Bower would be a consultant, although he would have leverage.

This could be a good hire.

Bower has been around NBA front offices for decades and is well respected. Most recently he was the GM and day-to-day guy in Detroit under Stan Van Gundy (but Van Gundy had the hammer on deals and team direction). Before that, he was the Hornets GM where he made some wise draft picks — Chris Paul, David West, Baron Davis — but was squeezed by the odd ownership transfer there.

The biggest challenge for Bower if he gets the job? Keeping Sarver out of basketball operations. Saver has a reputation as a meddling owner who steps in over the basketball people to make calls on players and personnel. This is the owner who unleashed a bunch of goats in McDonough’s office without telling him (and those goats did what goats do, ate everything and defecated). Among the interesting tidbits along those lines is this note from Wojnarowski’s story.

Jones had sat in on interviews, along with Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, league sources said.

Fitzgerald? Well, it’s a Sarver team. Bower would have his hands full.