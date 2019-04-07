Getty

Magic looking to conjure playoff spot out of thin air vs. Celtics

Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Orlando reached a low point on Jan. 29, when a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped the Magic 11 games under .500.

Since then, they have gone 20-9, ascending to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference on Friday night with their best offensive performance of the season, smashing the Atlanta Hawks 149-113 to end their home schedule.

The Magic need one more victory to earn their first playoff berth since 2012.

The playoff push continues Sunday at Boston, which is coming off a 117-97 victory at Indiana that gave the Celtics sole possession of fourth place in the East over the Pacers. Those teams are almost certain to meet in the first round of the playoffs, with Boston (48-32) holding a one-game edge (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) for home-court advantage over Indiana.

Until winning Friday night, Orlando (40-40) hadn’t been .500 since Dec. 4, when it was 12-12.

“The atmosphere in the building was fantastic and from the second the ball was jumped up, each guy just felt so locked in,” forward Jonathan Isaac said on NBA.com. “I even said it this morning — how locked in I felt we were at shootaround with shots falling and everybody being in a great mood this morning. It definitely carried over to the game.”

The five-team battle for the final three playoffs spots in the East could go down to the wire. Brooklyn moved into a tie with Orlando for sixth with a win Saturday at East-leading Milwaukee. Detroit is a half-game behind in eighth place.

The Nets and Pistons each own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Orlando, which otherwise has some breathing room because it has the tiebreaker on ninth-place Miami (38-41), which is 1 1/2 games behind the Magic. Charlotte (37-42) is sitting one game further back of the Heat.

One more Orlando win — or another loss by Miami and Charlotte — guarantees the Magic will be in the postseason.

“We have to understand that while we’re obviously close, nothing is finished yet. We have to take care of these next two games,” Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, who had his 59th double-double this season, said on NBA.com. “We’re going to have to bring a good energy to get the job done.”

Orlando went 25-16 at home, ending on a nine-game home winning streak, its longest in-season streak in 10 years. The team set a franchise record with 81 first-half points against Atlanta.

The Magic will try to carry that momentum on the road against a Boston team that is 28-12 at home.

A recent positive sign for the Celtics: Gordon Hayward has scored 46 points in back-to-back games, including 21 on Friday night, when he made 9 of 9 shots from the field and all three of his free throw attempts. He became the first Celtics player to have 20 points while not missing a shot since Kevin McHale in 1986.

None of Hayward’s shots came from behind the arc, which reminded him of his days with the Utah Jazz before a devastating leg injury in his first game with Boston last season.

“That’s a lot of what I did in Utah,” Hayward said of his effort Friday night. “Finishing in the lane there with different types of finishes: off one foot, two feet, fading back, leaning in, different things like that. So some of it’s just kind of slowly coming back.”

–Field Level Media

Warriors look to close Oakland era with No. 1 seed

Getty
Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors hope to mix in some current-day significance amid the nostalgia Sunday night when they invite the Los Angeles Clippers for a party that otherwise will go down as their final regular-season game ever at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors, who moved from Philadelphia to San Francisco in 1962 and then to Oakland in 1971, are scheduled to return to San Francisco in the still-under-construction downtown Chase Center next season.

They hope to do so having won four championships in their final five seasons in Oakland, a trek that begins next weekend with the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors (55-24) have clinched their spot in the postseason. On Sunday, they have an opportunity to assure themselves of the home-court advantage through the Western Conference portion of the playoffs with a win that would clinch the No. 1 seeding.

The Warriors need just one more win, or one Denver Nuggets loss, to claim the top spot in the West entering the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.

The last time Golden State lost a playoff series to a Western Conference club, it was against the Clippers in the first round in 2014. Game 7 of that series, played in Los Angeles as the Clippers held the home-court advantage, was the last game Mark Jackson coached for the Warriors.

The Warriors, who have won four in a row overall and four straight at home, enter Sunday’s game seemingly divided among those who consider the going-away party to be the day’s most important event, while others hope the day’s biggest celebration will come after locking down the No. 1 seed.

“We’ve got one more before we can seal up the No. 1 seed and take care of that goal,” Stephen Curry insisted after contributing 40 points to Friday’s 120-114 home win over Cleveland. “These next three games (including road games at New Orleans and Memphis) is just about finishing the right way.”

Kevin Durant, who spent his first nine seasons in Seattle and Oklahoma City before joining the Warriors in 2016, is taking more of a big-picture approach to the farewell to a site Golden State will continue to call home in the playoffs.

“Playing against these guys for so long when they had the old Warrior jerseys, then transitioning into the new regime of the Warriors, then me coming here, I feel like I have a lot of memories in my career that are different than my teammates,” he said after Friday’s game.

A Warriors win would go a long way toward determining their first-round playoff opponent as well.

When the Clippers (47-33) lost 122-117 to the rival Lakers on Friday night, they slipped closer to Oklahoma City and San Antonio in the three-team race for the final three spots in the West.

If the Warriors finish as the top seed, they would take on No. 8 in the first round.

Golden State has gone 2-1 against the Clippers this season, but the only previous home game resulted in just a two-point win in December.

The Clippers clinched their playoff berth last week. They’ve since lost two in a row, which is no coincidence, veteran guard Lou Williams insisted to reporters after Friday’s loss.

“Ever since we clinched, we kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit,” he observed. “It’s happened, that’s the reality, and we just got to get out of it.”

–Field Level Media

Paul Pierce said he had better career than Dwyane Wade, NBA Twitter turned on Pierce

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Dwyane Wade is finishing up his farewell tour with Miami in the coming days (the Heat have some work to do to make the playoffs). That has led to a lot of retrospectives and deserved love for Wade as he walks out the door. And on ESPN’s countdown, they were comparing Wade to other greats (was he better than Isiah Thomas, for example), when the topic turned to Paul Pierce.

Guess which side Pierce took.

Pierce is a Hall of Famer — four All-NBA teams, 10-time All-Star, and he has a ring — but better than Wade? Better than the third-best shooting guard of all time? They were not letting him slide on the show.

Then NBA Twitter had a field day. Starting with Gabrielle Union (Wade’s wife).

And there were reminders about this.

But Pierce had his backers.

If these two want to debate this more, they can do it in the Hall of Fame.

Jarrett Allen, D'Angelo Russell put on a show in Nets win (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT
The big takeaway from Brooklyn’s win over Milwaukee Saturday is that they took a huge step toward being in the playoffs. The Nets have a 92 percent chance of making the postseason, according to fivethirtyeight.com, and they control their own destiny (if Brooklyn beat Miami on Wednesday it is in, although it may not even come to that depending upon Sunday and Tuesday results).

But there also were some highlights, courtesy Jarrett Allen.

And D'Angelo Russell was making plays himself, finishing the night with 25 points and 10 assists.

Big3 games head to CBS while making a bid for Fox networks

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 7, 2019, 8:04 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Big3 basketball league will have a new television home for the upcoming season while also remaining in the mix to acquire a network of its own.

The 3-on-3 league of former NBA players – co-founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz – will have its games televised on CBS and CBS Sports Network when the season begins on June 22. CBS and CBS Sports Network will combine to show more than 45 hours of live coverage, with more than 20 hours on network television.

Kwatinetz said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the league’s interest in buying Fox’s regional sports networks played a role in a television deal not being completed until two months before the start of the season.

“We are spending a lot of hours and time on getting the RSNs,” he said. “There was a time we thought the RSNs could be a good location for the games, but the way the timing with the Disney/Fox deals being delayed was a factor.”

The Big3 remains one of the contenders for the 22 Fox RSN’s, which are being sold by Disney as one of the conditions of its merger with Fox. Major League Baseball and Liberty Media are the other known bidders.

The Big3 sees the RSNs as the base for building a national network that appeals to young audiences.

“There are not a lot of networks that embrace diversity, inclusion and appeal to youth. That is a gigantic gaping hole that the RSNs would serve to build a network like that,” Kwatinetz said. “Media companies have become so big and powerful that so much of getting viewpoints or access to public airwaves have become about leverage, power and money. That’s why there’s not enough diversity on television.”

The league’s games were carried by Fox and Fox Sports 1 the past two seasons. The deal with CBS includes more coverage on a broadcast network along with possible ancillary programming showcasing the league. The Big3 draft on May 1 will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

“We’re a young league and still have a lot to learn,” Kwatinetz said. “Being able to learn from (CBS Sports president) Sean McManus and the rest of his team is a huge advantage along with being on a big network.”

The league is expanding to 12 teams and will be split into two divisions, with three games each on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be some weekends when games are played at two different sites in order to bring the league to more cities.

Kwatinetz said that with the television deal completed, the league should be announcing its schedule in the next couple of weeks.

 