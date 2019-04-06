Getty Images

Report: Former Hornets, Pelicans GM Jeff Bower may get “high ranking” job with Suns

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT
The Suns have a couple nice young players — Devin Booker is legit (don’t believe the haters), Deandre Ayton has potential, Kelly Oubre Jr. appears a good fit, guys like T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson might have roles — but the team needs a direction and a better-rounded roster. After firing GM Ryan McDonough at an odd time, then replacing him with an odder combo of people, Suns owner Robert Sarver is looking for the guy to give his team that direction.

Jeff Bower may be that guy, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has become focused on the candidacy of former Detroit and New Orleans general manager Jeff Bower to assume a high-ranking front-office role with the Suns, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Sarver has begun to inform other serious candidates that he’s retreating from them and moving toward a hiring that could be complete early next week, league sources told ESPN.

The idea is to have Bower guide James Jones, the current GM, who would keep his position and have trade power. Officially Bower would be a consultant, although he would have leverage.

This could be a good hire.

Bower has been around NBA front offices for decades and is well respected. Most recently he was the GM and day-to-day guy in Detroit under Stan Van Gundy (but Van Gundy had the hammer on deals and team direction). Before that, he was the Hornets GM where he made some wise draft picks — Chris Paul, David West, Baron Davis — but was squeezed by the odd ownership transfer there.

The biggest challenge for Bower if he gets the job? Keeping Sarver out of basketball operations. Saver has a reputation as a meddling owner who steps in over the basketball people to make calls on players and personnel. This is the owner who unleashed a bunch of goats in McDonough’s office without telling him (and those goats did what goats do, ate everything and defecated). Among the interesting tidbits along those lines is this note from Wojnarowski’s story.

Jones had sat in on interviews, along with Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, league sources said.

Fitzgerald? Well, it’s a Sarver team. Bower would have his hands full.

Just in time: Portland’s CJ McCollum upgraded to probable for Sunday vs. Denver

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Portland rallied and played well for the 10 games CJ McCollum was out with a left knee injury, going 8-2 with a +8.2 net rating.

However, they were not much of a playoff threat without him and Jusuf Nurkick (out for the remainder of the year with a compound leg fracture). At least the Trail Blazers are getting McCollum back, he is expected to play Sunday against Denver in a game crucial playoff seeding.

McCollum has averaged 21.3 points per game this season, shot 38 percent from three, and the Trail Blazers are 6.2 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Portland needs that Sunday.

This game against Denver matters if Portland wants to start the playoffs at home. The Trail Blazers sit as the four seed in the West but are just one game up on red-hot Utah (seven wins in a row) going into Sunday (and the Jazz play what’s left of the Lakers Sunday). Lose this one and the Trail Blazers are likely tied for the final spot at the end of the night. Also, Portland also could catch the Rockets for the three seed, but Houston would have to help out with some losses.

It’s official: Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, headline 2019 Hall of Fame class

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NBA stars Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, and Jack Sikma are the headliners of the 2019 class for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The honorees were announced Saturday in Minneapolis before the Final Four. Interestingly, not chosen were Chris Webber, the NBA and Michigan star, as well as defensive legend Ben Wallace.

Among those who were selected are:

• Divac, the former Laker and King who made an NBA All-Star team, was elected for his international contributions to the game.

• Moncrief played for the Bucks and Hawks, was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, made an All-NBA team, is a five-time All-Star and four times made the All-Defensive Team.

• Sikma is an icon of the Seattle Supersonics, he helped lead that team to a title in 1979. Sikma is a seven-time All-Star is the only center in NBA history to lead the league in single-season free throw percentage at .922 (1987-88).

• Paul Westphal won a ring with the Boston Celtics in 1974, and in his career was a three-time All-NBA player and a five-time All-Star. He is a member of the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor.

• Coach Bill Fitch coached in the NBA for 25 seasons, twice being named Coach of the Year. He led the Boston Celtics to a title in 1981 and still holds the highest winning percentage of any coach in Celtics history (.738).

• Bobby Jones, a legend in Philadelphia who helped the Sixers to their last NBA title back in 1983. Jones was a lock-down defender who was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team eight straight years, plus he was a four-time All-Star and in 1983 won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Jones started his career in Denver when the Nuggets were in the ABA and he made the ABA All-Star team, All-Rookie Team, and two times was on the league’s All-Defensive Team. He also has a silver medal from the disputed 1972 Olympics.

Other NBA players who are in are Al Attles, Carl Braun, and Chuck Cooper.

Also selected this year were WNBA great Teresa Weatherspoon, the Tennessee A&I men’s teams from 1957-59 (the first collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back championships), and the Wayland Baptist University women’s team (which won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 Amateur Athletic Union national championships overall).

The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 6.

 

NBA reportedly tells teams $109 million salary cap projection for next season on target

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The NBA salary cap is jumping up about $7 million next season — right in line with the league office’s prediction models.

Just as a reminder, the salary cap is set based on the players’ share of the NBA’s basketball revenue split (essentially 50/50 with the teams, although it can fluctuate from 49 percent up to 51 percent depending on a variety of factors). The NBA league office works to project those future numbers for teams, and they had told teams around the start of the season to expect a $109 million salary cap and $132 million luxury tax line for next season. That is what is coming, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For comparison, this season the cap is at $101.9 million, with the luxury tax is at $123.7 million.

Teams are going to use that extra cap space — around 40 percent of the league’s players will or can or will be free agents. While we focus on the max salary guys — Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, etc. — there are a lot of other rotation and role players available that will reshape rosters and change fortunes for teams. It’s going to be a wild off-season.

Check out Russell Westbrook’s amazing no-look assist to Steven Adams

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook made history Friday night, securing his third straight season averaging a triple-double. Think about that for a second: There was a time just a handful of years ago where the idea that Oscar Robertson did it for one season in the 1960s was considered an untouchable record. Now Westbrook has done it three seasons in a row.

And that wasn’t even his best highlight of the night. This spinning no-look assist to Steven Adams was (you can also see it above).

Russell Westbrook. You can’t take your eyes off him.