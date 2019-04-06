Getty Images

NBA reportedly tells teams $109 million salary cap projection for next season on target

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The NBA salary cap is jumping up about $7 million next season — right in line with the league office’s prediction models.

Just as a reminder, the salary cap is set based on the players’ share of the NBA’s basketball revenue split (essentially 50/50 with the teams, although it can fluctuate from 49 percent up to 51 percent depending on a variety of factors). The NBA league office works to project those future numbers for teams, and they had told teams around the start of the season to expect a $109 million salary cap and $132 million luxury tax line for next season. That is what is coming, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For comparison, this season the cap is at $101.9 million, with the luxury tax is at $123.7 million.

Teams are going to use that extra cap space — around 40 percent of the league’s players will or can or will be free agents. While we focus on the max salary guys — Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, etc. — there are a lot of other rotation and role players available that will reshape rosters and change fortunes for teams. It’s going to be a wild off-season.

Check out Russell Westbrook’s amazing no-look assist to Steven Adams

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook made history Friday night, securing his third straight season averaging a triple-double. Think about that for a second: There was a time just a handful of years ago where the idea that Oscar Robertson did it for one season in the 1960s was considered an untouchable record. Now Westbrook has done it three seasons in a row.

And that wasn’t even his best highlight of the night. This spinning no-look assist to Steven Adams was (you can also see it above).

Russell Westbrook. You can’t take your eyes off him.

Lonzo Ball says he, not father LaVar, is choosing next agent, making business decisions


By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
When LaVar Ball started talking to potential agents for his son Lonzo Ball, it gave a few agents pause. Did they really want to get in the Ball family business? Especially with LaVar asking if the agents would be able to get his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo — all on the same team eventually (something that is not going to happen).

Lonzo had moved on from his former agent and has sued one of the co-founders of the Big Baller Brand for $2 million for mismanaging of his money. Lonzo seemed to be taking charge of his career, yet there was dad LaVar again appearing to vet potential agents.

Lonzo pushed back on the idea his dad is involved, speaking to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

While word is spreading around the agencies that LaVar Ball is driving the search, Lonzo Ball told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday night that he alone will make his business decisions. Asked specifically if his father was involved, Lonzo Ball said no.

A person familiar with the situation said LaVar Ball has not participated in any official discussions about his son’s future business dealings as Lonzo Ball’s team of attorneys and advisors determines how to remove him from the orbit of Alan Foster, a man who they allege stole millions from him and mismanaged his finances.

Family dynamics are complicated, especially when business matters like this are mixed in. LaVar may not have an official role, Lonzo should be making the final call on his next agent and other business moves, but how much influence does LaVar have? From the outside, we’re all just speculating on that.

Multiple reports now have Lonzo landing with CAA as his new agency. If so, CAA has a lot of work to do with Lonzo in need a new shoe deal (remember he turned down a lot of guaranteed money from Nike or Adidas to got with Big Baller Brand) and he is coming up on the couple of seasons that will determine what his post-rookie contract will look like. It’s a pivotal time in Ball’s career. Whoever is advising him, Lonzo needs to take charge of his own brand and path now.

Alex Caruso is going off for the Lakers. Yes, Alex Caruso.


By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
With basically everyone you can name on the Lakers shut down for the season, Los Angeles has essentially been rolling out its G-League team the past few games and just trying to get through the end of the season, when their real work starts.

Except Alex Caruso is putting on a show.

Yes, Alex Caruso. The undrafted guy out of Texas A&M who has bounced between the NBA and G-League for a couple of seasons is going off recently. He had 23 points against the Pelicans a few games back, then against the Warriors he did this on Thursday.

Friday night against the Clippers, Caruso dropped 32.

That is how you take advantage of your opportunity and make sure you get an NBA contract for next season. Whether it is with the Lakers or some other team, Caruso is playing his way into a full-time contract, not another two-way deal. Good on him.

Reports: Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal selected to be in Hall of Fame


By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
Three of the biggest names — and from the outside, most deserving — apparently did not make it into the Hall of Fame this year. Chris Webber, Marques Johnson, and Ben Wallace reportedly did not make the cut.

Vlade Divac did, as selected by the international committee. Also, Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal, Bobby Jones, and coach Bill Fitch are in.

The official announcement of the Hall of Fame class will come Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis (home to the Final Four), but the list of who is in and who is out has started to leak, and as it always seems to be with the Hall of Fame there are deserving but odd choices. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke a lot of this news.

Paul Westphal, Sidney Moncrief and Bobby Jones are among the 2019 class to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, sources told ESPN…

Also selected for induction via the International Committee was Vlade Divac, sources told ESPN. Chuck Cooper, the first African-American drafted in NBA history, was selected by the special direct-elect Early African-American Pioneers Committee, and Golden State Warriors patriarch and former coach and guard Al Attles will be announced as an inductee as a contributor, a source told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Three prominent finalists for the 2019 class — Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber — were not selected for enshrinement, sources told ESPN.

It’s a solid Hall of Fame class, and those that got in (and more we don’t know about yet from the college and women’s game) deserve their spots.

Still, I am confused by some of the “old boys network” choices of the Hall of Fame voters. Again. Not that people such as Divac or Moncrief are not deserving — they are — but who gets in and who is left out can be hard to wrap your head around. Seemingly every year it’s the same. Unlike NBA end-of-year award voting where the votes are public — both who has a vote and who they voted for — the Hall of Fame voting is secret. We do not know who makes the call.

Webber deserves to be in. He has the resume: four-time All-NBA player, five-time NBA All-Star, 1994 NBA Rookie of the Year, he averaged more than 20 points per game for nine seasons, and that’s just in the NBA — remember this is the “Basketball Hall of Fame” so being a key part of the “Fab Five” at Michigan that went to two Final Fours, and more importantly revolutionized the college game, counts toward getting in as well.

Ben Wallace has a strong resume, too: four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, he helped lead the Pistons to an NBA title (2004), made the NBA All-Defensive team eight times (five times first team), three times made the All-NBA team, and was a four-time NBA All-Star.

Those resumes stack up well with the people who got in, but for whatever reason they did not make the cut.